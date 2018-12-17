Bucks 107, Pistons 104
MILWAUKEE (107)
Middleton 7-16 5-6 22, Antetokounmpo 15-21 2-2 32, Lopez 1-4 0-0 3, Bledsoe 7-16 2-5 17, Snell 5-8 0-0 12, Wilson 4-5 0-0 9, Maker 1-1 0-0 2, Hill 0-6 1-2 1, DiVincenzo 0-3 0-0 0, S.Brown 4-8 0-0 9. Totals 44-88 10-15 107.
DETROIT (104)
Bullock 9-14 1-1 24, Griffin 4-13 9-12 19, Drummond 4-12 2-2 10, Jackson 5-11 0-0 11, Kennard 1-7 0-0 3, Johnson 8-14 0-0 20, Leuer 4-5 0-0 8, Galloway 2-7 0-0 5, Calderon 2-4 0-0 4, B.Brown 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 39-88 12-15 104.
Milwaukee;25;30;26;26;—;107
Detroit;27;16;34;27;—;104
3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 9-25 (Middleton 3-6, Snell 2-4, Wilson 1-1, S.Brown 1-2, Bledsoe 1-2, Lopez 1-3, DiVincenzo 0-2, Hill 0-2, Antetokounmpo 0-3), Detroit 14-35 (Bullock 5-7, Johnson 4-7, Griffin 2-7, Jackson 1-3, Galloway 1-4, Kennard 1-4, Leuer 0-1, Calderon 0-1, B.Brown 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 37 (Antetokounmpo 12), Detroit 45 (Drummond 14). Assists—Milwaukee 33 (Bledsoe 9), Detroit 25 (Griffin 11). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 19, Detroit 20. A—15,051 (20,491).
Thunder 121, Bulls 96
CHICAGO (96)
Holiday 3-10 0-0 9, Markkanen 6-17 3-4 16, Carter Jr. 4-8 0-0 8, Arcidiacono 0-2 2-2 2, Dunn 5-8 2-2 12, Hutchison 2-4 0-0 6, Felicio 1-2 0-0 2, Portis 7-14 1-1 16, Lopez 2-3 0-0 4, Payne 5-7 0-0 11, Blakeney 0-0 2-3 2, Harrison 3-9 2-4 8, Alkins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-85 12-16 96.
OKLAHOMA CITY (121)
George 8-19 4-4 24, Grant 5-9 3-4 13, Adams 8-14 3-6 19, Westbrook 5-13 3-4 13, Ferguson 1-5 2-2 5, Nader 1-1 2-2 4, Patterson 1-4 0-0 2, Noel 1-3 3-3 5, Schroder 6-10 5-5 18, Abrines 3-4 0-0 8, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-2 0-0 0, Diallo 4-5 2-3 10. Totals 43-89 27-33 121.
Chicago;22;22;25;27;—;96
Oklahoma City;31;33;24;33;—;121
3-Point Goals—Chicago 8-22 (Holiday 3-8, Hutchison 2-2, Payne 1-1, Markkanen 1-3, Portis 1-4, Carter Jr. 0-1, Harrison 0-1, Arcidiacono 0-2), Oklahoma City 8-21 (George 4-10, Abrines 2-3, Ferguson 1-2, Schroder 1-3, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-1, Patterson 0-2). Fouled Out—Payne. Rebounds—Chicago 41 (Markkanen 15), Oklahoma City 49 (Westbrook 16). Assists—Chicago 20 (Dunn 7), Oklahoma City 24 (Westbrook 11). Total Fouls—Chicago 31, Oklahoma City 21. Technicals—Dunn, Lopez 2, Westbrook, Grant, Diallo. Ejected—Lopez. A—18,203 (18,203).
Suns 128, Knicks 110
PHOENIX (128)
Bridges 3-6 1-2 7, Warren 11-18 0-0 26, Ayton 8-14 5-5 21, Melton 1-4 0-0 3, Booker 11-23 14-15 38, Jackson 5-9 2-4 14, Bender 0-0 0-0 0, Holmes 6-7 1-1 13, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Daniels 0-2 0-0 0, Crawford 3-9 0-0 6. Totals 48-92 23-27 128.
NEW YORK (110)
Knox 6-16 3-4 17, Vonleh 1-4 1-2 3, Kanter 4-11 5-6 13, Mudiay 12-21 6-7 32, Lee 5-8 1-1 12, Thomas 0-3 0-0 0, Hezonja 6-11 1-3 14, Kornet 1-5 3-4 6, Ntilikina 3-11 1-2 9, Burke 2-9 0-0 4. Totals 40-99 21-29 110.
Phoenix;28;31;41;28;—;128
New York;32;34;17;27;—;110
3-Point Goals—Phoenix 9-27 (Warren 4-8, Jackson 2-3, Booker 2-7, Melton 1-2, Daniels 0-1, Bridges 0-3, Crawford 0-3), New York 9-35 (Mudiay 2-6, Ntilikina 2-6, Knox 2-7, Lee 1-3, Hezonja 1-3, Kornet 1-5, Vonleh 0-1, Kanter 0-1, Burke 0-1, Thomas 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Phoenix 44 (Ayton 13), New York 50 (Kanter 10). Assists—Phoenix 27 (Crawford 14), New York 15 (Mudiay 6). Total Fouls—Phoenix 20, New York 21. Technicals—Holmes. A—18,437 (19,812).
Timberwolves 132, Kings 105
SACRAMENTO (105)
Bogdanovic 2-7 0-0 5, Bjelica 0-2 0-0 0, Cauley-Stein 0-0 1-2 1, Fox 0-4 0-0 0, Hield 7-13 2-2 21, Jackson 4-7 0-0 11, Labissiere 3-6 1-4 9, Giles III 5-9 3-4 13, Koufos 2-8 0-1 4, Ferrell 6-9 3-5 16, Mason 5-9 1-1 12, McLemore 1-8 4-4 7, T.Williams 3-8 0-0 6. Totals 38-90 15-23 105.
MINNESOTA (132)
Covington 4-9 3-3 13, Gibson 6-12 0-0 12, Towns 5-11 2-2 14, Rose 3-12 6-8 13, Wiggins 4-10 8-8 17, Nunnally 2-4 0-0 5, Deng 1-1 0-0 2, Saric 4-6 3-4 12, Tolliver 3-6 2-2 9, Dieng 7-10 1-1 15, Jones 5-7 0-0 10, Okogie 4-9 1-2 10. Totals 48-97 26-30 132.
Sacramento;23;21;33;28;—;105
Minnesota;38;36;29;29;—;132
3-Point Goals—Sacramento 14-38 (Hield 5-10, Jackson 3-4, Labissiere 2-3, Ferrell 1-2, Bogdanovic 1-4, Mason 1-4, McLemore 1-5, Fox 0-2, T.Williams 0-4), Minnesota 10-27 (Towns 2-3, Covington 2-6, Saric 1-2, Nunnally 1-2, Rose 1-3, Tolliver 1-3, Wiggins 1-3, Okogie 1-3, Dieng 0-1, Gibson 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Sacramento 38 (Koufos 8), Minnesota 59 (Towns 14). Assists—Sacramento 20 (Mason 6), Minnesota 37 (Rose 11). Total Fouls—Sacramento 27, Minnesota 24. Technicals—Nunnally. A—12,417 (19,356).
Rockets 102, Jazz 97
UTAH (97)
Ingles 2-6 0-2 5, Crowder 3-10 5-5 14, Gobert 6-10 6-6 18, Rubio 5-10 0-0 12, Mitchell 8-22 5-7 23, O'Neale 4-6 0-0 9, Sefolosha 0-4 0-0 0, Favors 2-4 3-6 7, Exum 1-6 2-2 4, Korver 1-4 2-3 5. Totals 32-82 23-31 97.
HOUSTON (102)
Gordon 4-13 2-2 12, Tucker 6-9 0-0 16, Capela 2-8 1-5 5, Paul 3-10 4-4 11, Harden 14-31 15-16 47, Nene 1-3 2-2 4, Knight 1-5 0-0 3, Green 0-4 0-0 0, House Jr. 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 32-86 26-31 102.
Utah;23;14;36;24;—;97
Houston;25;25;33;19;—;102
3-Point Goals—Utah 10-35 (Crowder 3-8, Rubio 2-5, Mitchell 2-8, O'Neale 1-2, Korver 1-4, Ingles 1-4, Sefolosha 0-1, Exum 0-3), Houston 12-37 (Tucker 4-7, Harden 4-12, Gordon 2-6, Knight 1-3, Paul 1-4, House Jr. 0-2, Green 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Utah 52 (Gobert 13), Houston 39 (Capela 14). Assists—Utah 23 (Ingles 6), Houston 16 (Paul 9). Total Fouls—Utah 25, Houston 24. Technicals—Utah team. A—18,055 (18,500).
Spurs 123, 76ers 96
PHILADELPHIA (96)
Butler 3-13 0-0 6, Chandler 3-7 2-2 10, Embiid 6-17 1-1 13, Simmons 7-10 2-2 16, Redick 7-11 0-0 16, Bolden 0-2 0-2 0, Muscala 4-8 0-0 11, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, McConnell 2-7 0-0 4, Shamet 1-6 0-0 3, Korkmaz 2-8 0-0 5, Milton 4-7 0-0 10. Totals 40-98 5-7 96.
SAN ANTONIO (123)
Cunningham 0-1 0-0 0, Gay 10-15 0-0 21, Aldridge 8-14 4-4 20, Forbes 3-7 0-0 6, DeRozan 9-16 2-2 20, Pondexter 1-1 1-2 4, Eubanks 3-3 0-0 6, Bertans 4-6 5-5 16, Poeltl 3-5 2-2 8, Mills 2-4 2-2 8, White 4-9 0-0 8, Belinelli 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 49-87 16-17 123.
Philadelphia;32;17;22;25;—;96
San Antonio;29;31;33;30;—;123
3-Point Goals—Philadelphia 11-37 (Muscala 3-4, Milton 2-3, Redick 2-4, Chandler 2-5, Shamet 1-3, Korkmaz 1-5, McConnell 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Bolden 0-2, Butler 0-3, Embiid 0-6), San Antonio 9-23 (Bertans 3-4, Mills 2-4, Belinelli 2-6, Pondexter 1-1, Gay 1-5, White 0-1, Forbes 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Philadelphia 41 (Embiid 11), San Antonio 45 (Aldridge 10). Assists—Philadelphia 29 (Simmons 6), San Antonio 28 (DeRozan 7). Total Fouls—Philadelphia 15, San Antonio 14. A—17,486 (18,581).
