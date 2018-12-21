Bucks 120, Celtics 107
MILWAUKEE (120)
Middleton 8-20 1-2 21, Antetokounmpo 8-13 13-17 30, Lopez 1-5 0-0 3, Bledsoe 7-9 1-1 16, Brogdon 3-11 4-4 10, Wilson 1-2 1-2 4, Maker 4-5 0-0 12, Hill 2-4 2-2 7, Snell 6-6 0-0 15, S.Brown 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 41-80 22-28 120.
BOSTON (107)
Tatum 5-15 7-8 20, Hayward 3-13 4-5 11, Ojeleye 3-6 3-4 10, Irving 7-20 0-0 15, Smart 2-8 4-4 8, J.Brown 8-14 2-7 21, Yabusele 2-2 1-2 5, Williams III 1-1 2-2 4, Theis 3-5 2-2 9, Rozier 1-7 2-2 4, Wanamaker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-91 27-36 107.
Milwaukee;35;30;28;27;—;120
Boston;22;26;30;29;—;107
3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 16-40 (Maker 4-5, Middleton 4-9, Snell 3-3, Bledsoe 1-2, Wilson 1-2, Hill 1-3, Antetokounmpo 1-3, Lopez 1-4, S.Brown 0-3, Brogdon 0-6), Boston 10-34 (J.Brown 3-6, Tatum 3-7, Theis 1-2, Ojeleye 1-3, Irving 1-4, Hayward 1-6, Smart 0-2, Rozier 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 55 (Brogdon, Middleton 9), Boston 36 (Irving 9). Assists—Milwaukee 26 (Antetokounmpo, Middleton 5), Boston 22 (Irving 7). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 30, Boston 16. Technicals—Tatum, J.Brown. A—18,624 (18,624).
Bulls 90, Magic 80
ORLANDO (80)
Isaac 2-4 0-0 5, Gordon 4-17 6-10 14, Vucevic 8-19 2-2 19, Augustin 2-9 4-4 8, Fournier 8-15 3-4 24, Iwundu 1-4 0-0 3, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 0-3 1-4 1, Ross 1-11 0-0 2, Grant 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 28-86 16-24 80.
CHICAGO (90)
Holiday 3-11 5-5 11, Markkanen 12-20 4-4 32, Carter Jr. 5-8 0-0 10, Arcidiacono 1-4 2-2 4, Dunn 4-14 4-6 12, Hutchison 1-4 0-0 2, Lopez 5-6 3-7 14, Blakeney 0-4 1-2 1, Harrison 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 33-75 19-26 90.
Orlando;20;19;24;17;—;80
Chicago;19;27;27;17;—;90
3-Point Goals—Orlando 8-33 (Fournier 5-10, Isaac 1-2, Iwundu 1-2, Vucevic 1-5, Bamba 0-1, Grant 0-1, Gordon 0-3, Ross 0-4, Augustin 0-5), Chicago 5-17 (Markkanen 4-6, Lopez 1-1, Dunn 0-1, Hutchison 0-1, Arcidiacono 0-3, Holiday 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Orlando 47 (Vucevic 19), Chicago 50 (Holiday 10). Assists—Orlando 20 (Fournier 6), Chicago 23 (Arcidiacono 8). Total Fouls—Orlando 22, Chicago 21. Technicals—Carter Jr., Markkanen. A—20,436 (20,917).
Spurs 124, Timberwolves 98
MINNESOTA (98)
Covington 5-9 1-2 13, Gibson 4-4 1-2 9, Towns 4-15 4-5 13, Rose 1-8 2-2 4, Wiggins 3-11 9-10 15, Nunnally 2-2 0-0 6, Saric 2-5 3-3 7, Tolliver 0-1 0-0 0, Dieng 3-9 0-0 6, Bayless 3-6 0-0 7, Jones 4-7 2-2 10, Okogie 2-6 4-5 8. Totals 33-83 26-31 98.
SAN ANTONIO (124)
White 3-6 1-1 7, Gay 5-8 2-3 14, Aldridge 4-10 1-1 10, Forbes 7-12 5-5 22, DeRozan 5-10 2-4 12, Pondexter 2-2 0-0 5, Cunningham 1-2 1-2 3, Eubanks 0-0 1-2 1, Bertans 5-10 0-0 15, Poeltl 6-9 0-0 12, Mills 2-7 0-0 6, Belinelli 6-11 0-0 17. Totals 46-87 13-18 124.
Minnesota;21;23;27;27;—;98
San Antonio;29;33;25;37;—;124
3-Point Goals—Minnesota 6-21 (Nunnally 2-2, Covington 2-4, Bayless 1-3, Towns 1-5, Saric 0-1, Tolliver 0-1, Okogie 0-1, Dieng 0-1, Wiggins 0-3), San Antonio 19-33 (Bertans 5-7, Belinelli 5-9, Forbes 3-5, Gay 2-2, Mills 2-5, Pondexter 1-1, Aldridge 1-1, White 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Minnesota 39 (Gibson, Covington 7), San Antonio 50 (Aldridge 9). Assists—Minnesota 19 (Saric, Towns 4), San Antonio 36 (DeRozan 8). Total Fouls—Minnesota 19, San Antonio 22. Technical—DeRozan. A—17,708 (18,581).
Hawks 114, Knicks 107
ATLANTA (114)
Collins 7-15 3-4 17, Huerter 6-12 2-2 16, Dedmon 3-6 2-2 9, Young 5-9 5-7 15, Bazemore 7-16 5-7 22, Bembry 5-8 0-0 12, Len 5-13 0-0 12, Lin 5-8 1-2 11, Hamilton 0-1 0-0 0, Carter 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 43-91 18-24 114.
NEW YORK (107)
Knox 8-17 5-6 24, Vonleh 5-13 1-2 11, Kanter 5-9 0-0 10, Mudiay 12-20 5-7 32, Hardaway Jr. 4-10 6-9 15, Thomas 3-4 0-0 6, Kornet 3-4 0-0 7, Ntilikina 0-2 0-0 0, Lee 0-1 0-0 0, Dotson 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 41-84 17-24 107.
Atlanta;28;32;27;27;—;114
New York;39;30;20;18;—;107
3-Point Goals—Atlanta 10-29 (Bazemore 3-6, Len 2-2, Bembry 2-4, Huerter 2-6, Dedmon 1-3, Lin 0-2, Carter 0-3, Collins 0-3), New York 8-27 (Mudiay 3-7, Knox 3-7, Kornet 1-2, Hardaway Jr. 1-6, Lee 0-1, Dotson 0-1, Vonleh 0-3). Fouled Out—Dedmon. Rebounds—Atlanta 54 (Collins 16), New York 35 (Vonleh 10). Assists—Atlanta 29 (Young 10), New York 20 (Hardaway Jr. 5). Total Fouls—Atlanta 18, New York 22. Technicals—Young, Bazemore. A—19,080 (19,812).
Raptors 126, Cavaliers 110
CLEVELAND (110)
Hood 2-4 2-2 6, Osman 4-8 4-5 12, Nance Jr. 6-7 4-5 16, Sexton 6-17 5-5 17, Nwaba 2-5 0-0 6, Blossomgame 2-4 0-0 5, Zizic 5-9 1-2 11, Dellavedova 3-5 1-2 8, Clarkson 6-14 4-4 20, Burks 3-8 2-5 9. Totals 39-81 23-30 110.
TORONTO (126)
Leonard 12-16 11-12 37, Anunoby 9-14 0-0 21, Siakam 6-17 1-3 15, VanVleet 6-10 1-1 14, Wright 3-9 2-2 8, Miles 1-6 0-0 2, Powell 5-7 1-2 11, Boucher 0-1 2-2 2, Monroe 3-5 3-4 9, Brown 3-6 0-0 7, Richardson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 48-91 21-26 126.
Cleveland;28;24;41;17;—;110
Toronto;34;25;40;27;—;126
3-Point Goals—Cleveland 9-24 (Clarkson 4-9, Nwaba 2-3, Blossomgame 1-2, Burks 1-2, Dellavedova 1-3, Sexton 0-1, Hood 0-1, Osman 0-3), Toronto 9-31 (Anunoby 3-7, Leonard 2-4, Siakam 2-5, Brown 1-2, VanVleet 1-2, Monroe 0-1, Powell 0-2, Wright 0-3, Miles 0-5). Fouled Out—Sexton. Rebounds—Cleveland 40 (Nance Jr. 12), Toronto 43 (Siakam 10). Assists—Cleveland 20 (Dellavedova 6), Toronto 21 (VanVleet 8). Total Fouls—Cleveland 23, Toronto 23. Technical—Wright. A—19,800 (19,800).
Hornets 98, Pistons 86
DETROIT (86)
Bullock 4-9 0-0 11, Griffin 8-16 7-9 23, Drummond 8-18 1-4 17, Jackson 3-10 5-6 12, Kennard 0-3 0-0 0, Johnson 1-6 0-0 3, Leuer 2-3 1-1 5, Pachulia 1-3 0-2 2, Calderon 2-5 0-0 6, Galloway 0-4 0-0 0, Brown 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 32-82 14-22 86.
CHARLOTTE (98)
Batum 1-4 0-2 2, Williams 7-14 3-5 24, Zeller 1-2 1-1 3, Walker 9-17 0-0 22, Lamb 3-11 4-5 11, Bridges 2-3 3-4 7, Kidd-Gilchrist 4-7 4-4 12, Hernangomez 5-9 1-1 11, Parker 1-8 4-6 6. Totals 33-75 20-28 98.
Detroit;21;19;25;21;—;86
Charlotte;25;20;30;23;—;98
3-Point Goals—Detroit 8-34 (Bullock 3-8, Calderon 2-3, Brown 1-2, Jackson 1-4, Johnson 1-6, Kennard 0-2, Drummond 0-2, Galloway 0-3, Griffin 0-4), Charlotte 12-24 (Williams 7-11, Walker 4-9, Lamb 1-2, Batum 0-1, Bridges 0-1). Fouled Out—Zeller. Rebounds—Detroit 41 (Drummond 16), Charlotte 43 (Zeller 8). Assists—Detroit 21 (Griffin 5), Charlotte 19 (Walker 5). Total Fouls—Detroit 22, Charlotte 23. Technicals—Detroit (Defensive three second), Charlotte (Defensive three second). A—15,812 (19,077).
Pacers 114, Nets 106
INDIANA (114)
Bogdanovic 5-8 4-4 17, Young 9-16 2-2 21, Turner 7-13 0-0 15, Collison 2-6 1-2 6, Oladipo 8-14 5-6 26, McDermott 1-3 0-0 2, Sabonis 7-11 3-4 17, Holiday 1-3 0-0 2, Joseph 4-8 0-0 8. Totals 44-82 15-18 114.
BROOKLYN (106)
Kurucs 6-11 8-10 24, Hollis-Jefferson 4-9 4-6 13, Allen 3-3 4-4 10, Russell 1-8 0-0 3, Harris 5-8 0-0 13, Carroll 6-12 1-2 16, Dudley 3-6 1-4 10, Davis 1-3 0-0 2, Dinwiddie 4-12 6-8 15. Totals 33-72 24-34 106.
Indiana;37;22;25;30;—;114
Brooklyn;27;22;31;26;—;106
3-Point Goals—Indiana 11-26 (Oladipo 5-9, Bogdanovic 3-4, Turner 1-3, Young 1-3, Collison 1-4, McDermott 0-1, Holiday 0-1, Joseph 0-1), Brooklyn 16-31 (Kurucs 4-5, Dudley 3-4, Harris 3-5, Carroll 3-7, Hollis-Jefferson 1-1, Russell 1-4, Dinwiddie 1-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 29 (Turner 12), Brooklyn 41 (Davis 10). Assists—Indiana 24 (Oladipo 6), Brooklyn 28 (Russell, Dinwiddie 9). Total Fouls—Indiana 26, Brooklyn 23. Technicals—Hollis-Jefferson, Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson. A—13,302 (17,732).
