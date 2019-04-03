Bulls-Wizards,
CHICAGO (115)
Luwawu-Cabarrot 4-10 2-2 11, Selden 2-7 0-0 4, Lopez 5-7 2-2 12, Lemon Jr. 11-16 2-2 24, Harrison 7-13 0-0 15, J.Sampson 6-11 4-4 18, Felicio 2-4 1-2 5, Arcidiacono 5-8 1-1 11, Alkins 4-9 2-4 11, B.Sampson 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 48-90 14-17 115.
WASHINGTON (114)
Brown Jr. 2-7 2-2 6, Portis 9-18 1-1 20, Bryant 8-11 4-6 20, Satoransky 2-8 3-4 8, Beal 9-18 0-1 19, Parker 0-5 2-2 2, Dekker 5-12 3-3 14, Randle 4-7 2-3 11, McRae 6-11 2-4 14. Totals 45-97 19-26 114.
Chicago;26;30;27;32;—;115
Washington;28;29;30;27;—;114
3-Point Goals—Chicago 5-19 (J.Sampson 2-2, Harrison 1-2, Alkins 1-4, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-5, B.Sampson 0-2, Selden 0-2, Arcidiacono 0-2), Washington 5-27 (Satoransky 1-3, Randle 1-3, Dekker 1-3, Portis 1-4, Beal 1-4, Bryant 0-1, Parker 0-2, Brown Jr. 0-3, McRae 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 49 (J.Sampson 9), Washington 39 (Bryant 12). Assists—Chicago 22 (Lemon Jr. 8), Washington 24 (Bryant, McRae 5). Total Fouls—Chicago 23, Washington 18. Technicals—Chicago coach Bulls (Defensive three second). A—16,616 (20,356).
Pacers-Pistons,
INDIANA (108)
Bogdanovic 7-15 3-4 17, Young 9-15 1-1 21, Turner 6-9 5-7 17, Joseph 2-8 2-2 6, Evans 1-13 4-6 6, McDermott 6-7 0-1 14, Sabonis 7-12 1-1 15, Leaf 2-2 0-0 5, Holiday 3-11 0-0 7. Totals 43-92 16-22 108.
DETROIT (89)
Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Maker 0-4 2-2 2, Drummond 11-16 6-11 28, Jackson 6-13 1-2 16, Ellington 9-16 1-1 24, Leuer 0-0 0-0 0, Pachulia 0-1 0-0 0, Galloway 1-11 3-4 6, Smith 1-7 1-2 3, Kennard 3-9 2-2 10. Totals 31-80 16-24 89.
Indiana;18;26;34;30;—;108
Detroit;15;21;26;27;—;89
3-Point Goals—Indiana 6-21 (McDermott 2-3, Young 2-5, Leaf 1-1, Holiday 1-3, Sabonis 0-1, Turner 0-1, Bogdanovic 0-3, Evans 0-4), Detroit 11-41 (Ellington 5-12, Jackson 3-7, Kennard 2-6, Galloway 1-8, Brown 0-1, Maker 0-3, Smith 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 44 (Sabonis 13), Detroit 46 (Drummond 19). Assists—Indiana 31 (Joseph 12), Detroit 21 (Smith 7). Total Fouls—Indiana 18, Detroit 25. Technicals—Indiana coach Pacers (Defensive three second), Drummond. A—18,984 (20,491).
Knicks-Magic,
NEW YORK (100)
Knox 7-13 4-4 21, Hezonja 11-22 6-6 29, Robinson 6-9 0-0 12, Mudiay 3-13 6-8 13, Dotson 3-7 0-0 7, Thomas 2-4 0-1 4, Ellenson 0-1 0-0 0, Kornet 2-6 2-2 6, Jenkins 2-4 0-0 4, Garrett 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 38-85 18-21 100.
ORLANDO (114)
Isaac 3-16 0-0 6, Gordon 7-14 2-6 19, Vucevic 11-21 6-8 29, Augustin 2-6 0-0 5, Fournier 8-15 2-3 19, Iwundu 1-3 0-0 2, Birch 3-5 1-1 7, Carter-Williams 1-5 2-2 4, Ross 9-14 0-0 23. Totals 45-99 13-20 114.
New York;26;19;29;26;—;100
Orlando;26;32;27;29;—;114
3-Point Goals—New York 6-27 (Knox 3-5, Dotson 1-4, Mudiay 1-5, Hezonja 1-5, Jenkins 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Garrett 0-2, Kornet 0-4), Orlando 11-32 (Ross 5-10, Gordon 3-4, Fournier 1-2, Vucevic 1-3, Augustin 1-3, Carter-Williams 0-2, Iwundu 0-2, Isaac 0-6). Fouled Out—Hezonja. Rebounds—New York 39 (Robinson, Hezonja 9), Orlando 55 (Vucevic 13). Assists—New York 21 (Mudiay 10), Orlando 29 (Augustin 8). Total Fouls—New York 18, Orlando 16. Technicals—Orlando coach Magic (Defensive three second). A—18,846 (18,846).
Celtics-Heat,
BOSTON (112)
Tatum 6-17 3-4 16, Horford 10-16 0-0 21, Baynes 3-3 4-4 10, Irving 8-19 4-5 23, Smart 3-4 2-3 8, Hayward 5-10 12-13 25, Ojeleye 1-3 0-0 2, Theis 0-1 0-0 0, Rozier 1-5 2-2 5, Wanamaker 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 38-80 27-31 112.
MIAMI (102)
Richardson 3-6 0-0 7, Olynyk 3-6 1-2 10, Adebayo 5-9 2-2 12, Dragic 3-15 4-4 11, Waiters 8-22 0-0 21, Winslow 2-8 0-0 4, Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Whiteside 9-11 0-4 18, Wade 5-13 5-8 17, McGruder 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 39-94 12-20 102.
Boston;29;24;30;29;—;112
Miami;31;18;32;21;—;102
3-Point Goals—Boston 9-24 (Hayward 3-5, Irving 3-9, Horford 1-2, Rozier 1-3, Tatum 1-3, Ojeleye 0-1, Wanamaker 0-1), Miami 12-36 (Waiters 5-13, Olynyk 3-6, Wade 2-5, Richardson 1-4, Dragic 1-4, Adebayo 0-1, McGruder 0-1, Winslow 0-1, Johnson 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Boston 42 (Baynes 10), Miami 47 (Whiteside 15). Assists—Boston 25 (Hayward 5), Miami 25 (Wade 6). Total Fouls—Boston 21, Miami 23. Technicals—Wade, Miami coach Heat (Defensive three second). A—19,904 (19,600).
Raptors-Nets,
TORONTO (115)
Leonard 11-25 4-4 26, Siakam 11-21 3-4 28, Gasol 3-10 0-0 8, Lowry 3-11 2-2 10, Green 1-5 0-0 2, Powell 2-5 0-0 4, Ibaka 8-15 2-2 23, Lin 1-1 0-0 2, VanVleet 2-8 1-2 7, Meeks 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 44-105 12-14 115.
BROOKLYN (105)
Carroll 3-5 5-6 12, Kurucs 5-7 0-0 11, Allen 6-6 0-0 12, Russell 11-25 0-0 27, Harris 3-7 2-3 9, Dudley 2-2 1-2 5, Hollis-Jefferson 2-5 0-2 4, Graham 1-2 0-0 3, Davis 1-2 3-4 5, Dinwiddie 6-16 2-2 14, LeVert 1-9 0-2 3. Totals 41-86 13-21 105.
Toronto;34;23;33;25;—;115
Brooklyn;22;28;28;27;—;105
3-Point Goals—Toronto 15-38 (Ibaka 5-5, Siakam 3-7, VanVleet 2-4, Gasol 2-5, Lowry 2-7, Meeks 1-1, Powell 0-1, Green 0-4, Leonard 0-4), Brooklyn 10-32 (Russell 5-10, Kurucs 1-2, Graham 1-2, Carroll 1-3, LeVert 1-4, Harris 1-5, Dinwiddie 0-6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Toronto 52 (Ibaka 12), Brooklyn 53 (Allen 9). Assists—Toronto 29 (Gasol 6), Brooklyn 23 (Russell 6). Total Fouls—Toronto 16, Brooklyn 19. Technicals—Hollis-Jefferson. A—17,732 (17,732).
76ers-Hawks,
PHILADELPHIA (122)
Butler 5-11 5-10 16, Harris 6-14 7-7 21, Bolden 5-9 3-6 13, B.Simmons 6-17 3-8 15, Redick 10-22 4-7 30, Ennis III 1-3 0-0 3, Scott 3-8 0-0 6, Marjanovic 4-7 0-0 8, Johnson 2-2 0-0 4, McConnell 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 45-98 22-38 122.
ATLANTA (130)
Prince 4-12 3-4 13, Collins 10-18 4-5 25, Len 4-6 1-2 11, Young 12-18 7-7 33, Huerter 6-12 1-2 15, Bembry 6-9 4-5 17, Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Adams 1-4 0-0 2, Bazemore 2-4 0-0 4, Anderson 3-5 2-3 10, Humphries 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 48-92 22-28 130.
Philadelphia;38;30;26;28;—;122
Atlanta;42;30;26;32;—;130
3-Point Goals—Philadelphia 10-31 (Redick 6-13, Harris 2-5, Ennis III 1-1, Butler 1-4, Bolden 0-4, Scott 0-4), Atlanta 12-36 (Anderson 2-3, Huerter 2-4, Len 2-4, Young 2-6, Prince 2-9, Bembry 1-3, Collins 1-3, Adams 0-1, Humphries 0-1, Bazemore 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Philadelphia 57 (B.Simmons 15), Atlanta 44 (Collins 8). Assists—Philadelphia 27 (B.Simmons 8), Atlanta 29 (Young 12). Total Fouls—Philadelphia 24, Atlanta 26. Technicals—B.Simmons. A—16,638 (18,118).
Hornets-Pelicans,
CHARLOTTE (115)
Bridges 3-8 2-2 8, Kidd-Gilchrist 2-7 0-0 5, Biyombo 3-7 1-1 7, Walker 9-17 12-13 32, Bacon 3-6 0-0 8, Kaminsky 6-13 6-9 21, Hernangomez 0-3 0-0 0, Graham 4-8 2-2 13, Lamb 4-13 4-5 12, Monk 4-8 0-0 9. Totals 38-90 27-32 115.
NEW ORLEANS (109)
K.Williams 3-6 0-0 9, Randle 12-19 7-8 34, Okafor 3-4 2-2 8, Payton 1-8 0-0 2, Clark 7-18 0-0 17, Johnson 6-10 3-3 17, Hill 2-6 0-0 6, Wood 3-7 2-4 8, Diallo 1-2 0-0 2, Bertans 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 40-85 14-17 109.
Charlotte;24;35;24;32;—;115
New Orleans;21;34;23;31;—;109
3-Point Goals—Charlotte 12-34 (Graham 3-6, Kaminsky 3-8, Bacon 2-4, Walker 2-5, Kidd-Gilchrist 1-2, Monk 1-4, Lamb 0-2, Bridges 0-3), New Orleans 15-41 (K.Williams 3-5, Randle 3-5, Clark 3-12, Johnson 2-4, Bertans 2-4, Hill 2-6, Payton 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Charlotte 48 (Biyombo 9), New Orleans 48 (Randle 11). Assists—Charlotte 19 (Walker 7), New Orleans 25 (Payton 7). Total Fouls—Charlotte 15, New Orleans 27. A—16,844 (16,867).
