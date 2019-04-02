Thunder 119, Lakers 103

L.A. LAKERS (103)

Stephenson 3-6 0-0 9, Wagner 4-9 0-0 10, McGee 5-10 0-1 10, Rondo 3-11 1-1 7, Caldwell-Pope 9-16 0-0 23, Bullock 5-10 0-0 13, Muscala 3-7 2-2 10, Williams 3-4 0-0 6, Caruso 5-9 4-6 15, Bonga 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-84 7-10 103.

OKLAHOMA CITY (119)

George 8-17 0-0 19, Grant 8-15 2-3 22, Adams 6-11 1-7 13, Westbrook 8-23 2-3 20, Ferguson 5-9 2-2 15, Nader 1-2 0-0 2, Noel 3-4 1-1 7, Morris 2-4 0-0 4, Felton 1-4 0-0 2, Burton 0-1 0-0 0, Schroder 5-12 4-4 15, Diallo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 47-102 12-20 119.

L.A. Lakers;28;27;23;25;—;103

Oklahoma City;34;25;35;25;—;119

3-Point Goals—L.A. Lakers 16-39 (Caldwell-Pope 5-10, Stephenson 3-5, Bullock 3-7, Wagner 2-4, Muscala 2-6, Caruso 1-1, Jones 0-1, McGee 0-1, Rondo 0-4), Oklahoma City 13-44 (Grant 4-10, Ferguson 3-7, George 3-8, Westbrook 2-9, Schroder 1-6, Nader 0-1, Felton 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—L.A. Lakers 39 (Rondo 10), Oklahoma City 50 (Westbrook 20). Assists—L.A. Lakers 26 (Rondo 9), Oklahoma City 33 (Westbrook 21). Total Fouls—L.A. Lakers 25, Oklahoma City 14. A—18,203 (18,203).

Spurs 117, Hawks 111

ATLANTA (111)

Anderson 3-8 0-1 7, Carter 3-5 2-2 8, Len 7-11 3-6 21, Young 5-15 5-5 15, Huerter 6-11 0-0 13, Bembry 3-6 1-2 8, Davis 4-5 1-2 9, Adams 0-8 0-0 0, Bazemore 10-16 1-2 26, Humphries 2-9 0-0 4. Totals 43-94 13-20 111.

SAN ANTONIO (117)

DeRozan 7-11 15-16 29, Gay 3-10 0-0 6, Aldridge 6-11 4-6 16, White 10-12 0-0 23, Forbes 7-11 0-0 19, Bertans 1-4 0-0 2, Poeltl 1-1 0-0 2, Mills 5-9 0-0 14, Belinelli 2-10 0-0 6, Walker IV 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 42-80 19-22 117.

Atlanta;31;25;34;21;—;111

San Antonio;33;25;28;31;—;117

3-Point Goals—Atlanta 12-34 (Bazemore 5-7, Len 4-5, Anderson 1-2, Bembry 1-2, Huerter 1-3, Carter 0-2, Humphries 0-3, Adams 0-4, Young 0-6), San Antonio 14-30 (Forbes 5-7, Mills 4-8, White 3-3, Belinelli 2-8, Bertans 0-2, Gay 0-2). Fouled Out—DeRozan. Rebounds—Atlanta 43 (Davis 10), San Antonio 45 (Aldridge, Gay 11). Assists—Atlanta 26 (Adams 7), San Antonio 23 (DeRozan 7). Total Fouls—Atlanta 18, San Antonio 17. Technicals—DeRozan. A—18,354 (18,581).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments