Thunder 119, Lakers 103
L.A. LAKERS (103)
Stephenson 3-6 0-0 9, Wagner 4-9 0-0 10, McGee 5-10 0-1 10, Rondo 3-11 1-1 7, Caldwell-Pope 9-16 0-0 23, Bullock 5-10 0-0 13, Muscala 3-7 2-2 10, Williams 3-4 0-0 6, Caruso 5-9 4-6 15, Bonga 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-84 7-10 103.
OKLAHOMA CITY (119)
George 8-17 0-0 19, Grant 8-15 2-3 22, Adams 6-11 1-7 13, Westbrook 8-23 2-3 20, Ferguson 5-9 2-2 15, Nader 1-2 0-0 2, Noel 3-4 1-1 7, Morris 2-4 0-0 4, Felton 1-4 0-0 2, Burton 0-1 0-0 0, Schroder 5-12 4-4 15, Diallo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 47-102 12-20 119.
L.A. Lakers;28;27;23;25;—;103
Oklahoma City;34;25;35;25;—;119
3-Point Goals—L.A. Lakers 16-39 (Caldwell-Pope 5-10, Stephenson 3-5, Bullock 3-7, Wagner 2-4, Muscala 2-6, Caruso 1-1, Jones 0-1, McGee 0-1, Rondo 0-4), Oklahoma City 13-44 (Grant 4-10, Ferguson 3-7, George 3-8, Westbrook 2-9, Schroder 1-6, Nader 0-1, Felton 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—L.A. Lakers 39 (Rondo 10), Oklahoma City 50 (Westbrook 20). Assists—L.A. Lakers 26 (Rondo 9), Oklahoma City 33 (Westbrook 21). Total Fouls—L.A. Lakers 25, Oklahoma City 14. A—18,203 (18,203).
Spurs 117, Hawks 111
ATLANTA (111)
Anderson 3-8 0-1 7, Carter 3-5 2-2 8, Len 7-11 3-6 21, Young 5-15 5-5 15, Huerter 6-11 0-0 13, Bembry 3-6 1-2 8, Davis 4-5 1-2 9, Adams 0-8 0-0 0, Bazemore 10-16 1-2 26, Humphries 2-9 0-0 4. Totals 43-94 13-20 111.
SAN ANTONIO (117)
DeRozan 7-11 15-16 29, Gay 3-10 0-0 6, Aldridge 6-11 4-6 16, White 10-12 0-0 23, Forbes 7-11 0-0 19, Bertans 1-4 0-0 2, Poeltl 1-1 0-0 2, Mills 5-9 0-0 14, Belinelli 2-10 0-0 6, Walker IV 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 42-80 19-22 117.
Atlanta;31;25;34;21;—;111
San Antonio;33;25;28;31;—;117
3-Point Goals—Atlanta 12-34 (Bazemore 5-7, Len 4-5, Anderson 1-2, Bembry 1-2, Huerter 1-3, Carter 0-2, Humphries 0-3, Adams 0-4, Young 0-6), San Antonio 14-30 (Forbes 5-7, Mills 4-8, White 3-3, Belinelli 2-8, Bertans 0-2, Gay 0-2). Fouled Out—DeRozan. Rebounds—Atlanta 43 (Davis 10), San Antonio 45 (Aldridge, Gay 11). Assists—Atlanta 26 (Adams 7), San Antonio 23 (DeRozan 7). Total Fouls—Atlanta 18, San Antonio 17. Technicals—DeRozan. A—18,354 (18,581).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.