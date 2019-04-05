Magic 149, Hawks 113
ATLANTA (113)
Anderson 1-7 2-2 5, Collins 8-18 4-5 20, Len 3-9 1-2 9, Young 8-17 5-7 22, Prince 5-11 4-7 15, Bembry 6-14 2-4 14, Davis 2-2 1-2 5, Carter 3-6 2-2 11, Adams 4-7 0-0 9, Humphries 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 41-94 21-31 113.
ORLANDO (149)
Isaac 6-9 4-5 18, Gordon 4-6 0-0 10, Vucevic 9-13 5-6 25, Augustin 5-9 2-2 13, Fournier 11-14 2-4 25, Frazier Jr. 1-3 0-2 2, Iwundu 3-7 1-1 9, Martin 1-2 0-0 2, Jefferson 2-3 0-0 4, Birch 3-5 0-0 6, Carter-Williams 1-5 2-2 4, Ross 8-13 3-3 25, Grant 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 56-92 19-25 149.
Atlanta;18;30;32;33;—;113
Orlando;42;39;32;36;—;149
3-Point Goals—Atlanta 10-39 (Carter 3-5, Len 2-7, Adams 1-2, Humphries 1-3, Young 1-4, Anderson 1-5, Prince 1-6, Bembry 0-2, Collins 0-5), Orlando 18-37 (Ross 6-10, Gordon 2-3, Grant 2-3, Iwundu 2-3, Vucevic 2-4, Isaac 2-5, Fournier 1-2, Augustin 1-2, Martin 0-1, Carter-Williams 0-2, Frazier Jr. 0-2). Fouled Out—Martin. Rebounds—Atlanta 38 (Bembry 10), Orlando 54 (Gordon, Vucevic 11). Assists—Atlanta 21 (Young 6), Orlando 35 (Gordon, Augustin 7). Total Fouls—Atlanta 21, Orlando 24. Technicals—Young. A—18,999 (18,846).
Rockets 120, Knicks 96
NEW YORK (96)
Hezonja 6-11 4-6 16, Thomas 4-10 1-2 10, Robinson 5-6 2-4 12, Dotson 3-14 0-0 7, Knox 5-14 2-7 13, Ellenson 6-8 3-4 16, Kornet 3-7 0-0 6, Garrett 3-7 2-2 8, Jenkins 2-5 2-2 8. Totals 37-82 16-27 96.
HOUSTON (120)
Gordon 4-9 2-2 13, Tucker 4-8 0-0 11, Capela 5-7 2-4 12, Paul 4-9 0-0 11, Harden 8-21 5-5 26, Faried 6-13 1-2 13, Clark 1-4 0-0 3, Chiozza 1-4 0-0 3, Shumpert 3-7 2-4 10, Green 3-9 0-0 9, Rivers 3-8 0-0 7, House Jr. 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 43-101 12-17 120.
New York;16;27;21;32;—;96
Houston;32;40;31;17;—;120
3-Point Goals—New York 6-27 (Jenkins 2-4, Ellenson 1-1, Thomas 1-3, Knox 1-4, Dotson 1-8, Garrett 0-2, Kornet 0-2, Hezonja 0-3), Houston 22-59 (Harden 5-13, Paul 3-6, Green 3-7, Tucker 3-7, Gordon 3-8, Shumpert 2-6, Chiozza 1-3, Rivers 1-4, Clark 1-4, House Jr. 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—New York 53 (Hezonja 16), Houston 48 (Capela 15). Assists—New York 22 (Hezonja 11), Houston 26 (Paul 10). Total Fouls—New York 17, Houston 21. A—18,055 (18,500).
Timberwolves 111, Heat 109
MIAMI (109)
Winslow 6-15 0-0 13, Olynyk 0-1 0-0 0, Adebayo 4-6 0-0 8, Dragic 6-13 2-3 15, Waiters 8-17 0-2 22, Johnson 7-11 0-0 15, Whiteside 4-5 0-0 8, Wade 8-16 7-7 24, McGruder 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 45-88 9-12 109.
MINNESOTA (111)
Wiggins 7-12 2-3 18, Saric 6-10 5-5 19, Towns 5-10 2-2 13, Jones 6-11 0-0 12, Okogie 2-7 2-2 6, Bates-Diop 4-9 1-2 9, Tolliver 2-5 2-3 7, Dieng 8-15 3-4 19, Bayless 2-5 0-0 5, Reynolds 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 43-86 17-21 111.
Miami;35;34;22;18;—;109
Minnesota;36;25;29;21;—;111
3-Point Goals—Miami 10-34 (Waiters 6-12, Dragic 1-4, Johnson 1-4, Wade 1-5, Winslow 1-6, Olynyk 0-1, McGruder 0-2), Minnesota 8-24 (Saric 2-4, Wiggins 2-5, Bayless 1-1, Towns 1-2, Reynolds 1-2, Tolliver 1-2, Okogie 0-2, Jones 0-2, Bates-Diop 0-2, Dieng 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Miami 38 (Dragic, Whiteside, Winslow 7), Minnesota 43 (Towns 12). Assists—Miami 24 (Dragic 9), Minnesota 25 (Bayless, Saric 5). Total Fouls—Miami 23, Minnesota 18. Technicals—Dieng. A—17,763 (19,356).
Hornets 113, Raptors 111
TORONTO (111)
Leonard 12-18 4-7 29, Siakam 5-9 2-2 14, Gasol 1-2 3-3 6, Lowry 6-13 2-2 16, Green 3-6 0-0 8, Powell 1-3 0-0 2, Anunoby 1-4 2-2 4, Ibaka 10-15 0-0 20, Lin 0-2 0-0 0, VanVleet 4-8 3-4 12. Totals 43-80 16-20 111.
CHARLOTTE (113)
Bridges 3-7 1-1 7, Kidd-Gilchrist 3-4 2-2 10, Biyombo 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 11-18 3-3 29, Bacon 4-13 0-0 8, Kaminsky 8-19 4-6 22, Hernangomez 0-2 0-0 0, Graham 1-5 0-0 2, Lamb 9-16 2-2 22, Monk 4-8 0-0 10, Batum 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 44-94 12-14 113.
Toronto;34;31;21;25;—;111
Charlotte;33;24;33;23;—;113
3-Point Goals—Toronto 9-26 (Siakam 2-3, Green 2-3, Lowry 2-8, Gasol 1-1, VanVleet 1-2, Leonard 1-5, Ibaka 0-1, Anunoby 0-3), Charlotte 13-39 (Walker 4-8, Kidd-Gilchrist 2-3, Lamb 2-5, Monk 2-5, Kaminsky 2-8, Batum 1-1, Bridges 0-3, Bacon 0-6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Toronto 43 (Ibaka 12), Charlotte 40 (Kaminsky 13). Assists—Toronto 27 (Lowry 11), Charlotte 28 (Walker 8). Total Fouls—Toronto 17, Charlotte 17. Technicals—Toronto coach Raptors (Defensive three second), Siakam, Lin, Kaminsky, Charlotte coach Hornets (Defensive three second). A—18,684 (19,077).
Spurs 129, Wizards 112
SAN ANTONIO (129)
DeRozan 8-14 0-0 16, Aldridge 10-17 4-5 24, Poeltl 6-7 1-2 13, Forbes 6-10 1-1 17, White 4-9 2-2 10, Gay 7-9 3-3 18, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Cunningham 0-1 0-0 0, Eubanks 1-1 0-0 2, Motiejunas 1-4 0-0 2, Bertans 3-6 3-3 10, Mills 5-11 3-4 17, Walker IV 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 51-91 17-20 129.
WASHINGTON (112)
Brown Jr. 5-11 2-2 13, Portis 6-14 2-2 16, Bryant 8-10 2-3 19, Satoransky 2-7 2-2 6, Beal 9-19 5-6 25, Robinson 1-2 2-2 4, Dekker 1-4 0-0 3, Green 6-10 2-2 14, Randle 1-4 2-3 5, McRae 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 42-88 19-22 112.
San Antonio;37;40;28;24;—;129
Washington;32;26;30;24;—;112
3-Point Goals—San Antonio 10-25 (Forbes 4-6, Mills 4-10, Gay 1-2, Bertans 1-4, White 0-1, Walker IV 0-2), Washington 9-32 (Beal 2-6, Portis 2-6, Dekker 1-2, Randle 1-3, Bryant 1-3, McRae 1-4, Brown Jr. 1-4, Satoransky 0-2, Green 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—San Antonio 42 (Poeltl, Aldridge 7), Washington 34 (Portis 9). Assists—San Antonio 34 (White 8), Washington 22 (Beal 5). Total Fouls—San Antonio 18, Washington 16. Technicals—San Antonio coach Spurs (Defensive three second). A—20,409 (20,356).
Celtics 117, Pacers 97
BOSTON (117)
Tatum 9-19 3-4 22, Horford 5-8 0-0 11, Baynes 5-8 0-0 11, Irving 7-14 2-2 17, Smart 1-7 3-3 6, Ojeleye 0-1 0-0 0, Hayward 9-9 3-3 21, Yabusele 1-2 0-0 2, Theis 0-2 0-0 0, Morris 4-13 2-2 11, Williams III 2-2 0-1 4, Wanamaker 4-5 1-1 9, Rozier 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 48-92 14-16 117.
INDIANA (97)
Bogdanovic 1-8 2-2 4, Young 5-10 0-2 10, Turner 5-8 3-4 15, Joseph 3-8 0-0 7, Matthews 4-10 0-0 10, McDermott 4-7 1-2 11, Sabonis 6-10 0-0 12, Leaf 0-8 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, O'Quinn 1-4 0-0 2, Holiday 4-8 1-2 11, Sumner 1-1 1-1 3, Evans 4-9 3-6 12. Totals 38-92 11-19 97.
Boston;24;34;33;26;—;117
Indiana;27;20;27;23;—;97
3-Point Goals—Boston 7-27 (Baynes 1-1, Horford 1-2, Rozier 1-2, Irving 1-3, Tatum 1-5, Morris 1-5, Smart 1-6, Ojeleye 0-1, Wanamaker 0-1, Theis 0-1), Indiana 10-23 (Turner 2-2, McDermott 2-3, Holiday 2-4, Matthews 2-6, Evans 1-1, Joseph 1-2, Young 0-2, Bogdanovic 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Boston 49 (Baynes 11), Indiana 45 (Turner, Evans 7). Assists—Boston 27 (Irving 6), Indiana 24 (Joseph 8). Total Fouls—Boston 15, Indiana 15. A—17,371 (20,000).
Thunder 123, Pistons 110
DETROIT (110)
Brown 2-3 1-1 5, Griffin 11-20 14-16 45, Drummond 2-3 0-2 4, Jackson 4-14 0-1 10, Ellington 3-12 0-0 8, Pachulia 1-1 5-5 7, Maker 3-5 1-2 8, Galloway 4-10 2-2 11, Smith 5-10 2-2 12, Robinson III 0-0 0-0 0, Kennard 0-2 0-0 0, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-81 25-31 110.
OKLAHOMA CITY (123)
George 11-24 4-4 30, Grant 8-16 0-2 19, Adams 7-9 0-0 14, Westbrook 6-18 6-10 19, Ferguson 1-1 0-0 2, Nader 0-0 0-0 0, Patterson 0-1 0-0 0, Noel 2-2 2-2 6, Morris 5-12 1-1 12, Schroder 6-14 1-1 14, Felton 2-4 0-0 6, Burton 0-0 1-2 1, Diallo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 48-101 15-22 123.
Detroit;34;32;30;14;—;110
Oklahoma City;30;35;32;26;—;123
3-Point Goals—Detroit 15-41 (Griffin 9-14, Jackson 2-8, Ellington 2-9, Maker 1-3, Galloway 1-5, Brown 0-1, Kennard 0-1), Oklahoma City 12-29 (George 4-7, Grant 3-8, Felton 2-2, Morris 1-2, Westbrook 1-4, Schroder 1-5, Patterson 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Detroit 32 (Drummond 9), Oklahoma City 59 (Adams 14). Assists—Detroit 20 (Smith 4), Oklahoma City 30 (Westbrook 15). Total Fouls—Detroit 23, Oklahoma City 24. Technicals—Drummond, George. A—18,203 (18,203).
Grizzlies 122, Mavericks 112
MEMPHIS (122)
Holiday 8-13 1-1 20, Caboclo 3-9 0-0 9, Rabb 5-12 2-2 12, Wright 10-19 4-5 26, Dorsey 7-15 2-2 17, Washburn 2-4 0-0 5, Parsons 4-8 0-0 11, Zeller 3-6 4-4 10, Carter 3-9 1-2 10, Watanabe 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 46-96 14-16 122.
DALLAS (112)
Jackson 7-15 2-2 19, Nowitzki 5-12 0-0 12, Kleber 2-9 1-2 6, Burke 4-7 5-6 13, Lee 9-15 0-0 21, Finney-Smith 2-6 1-1 6, Mejri 4-9 2-6 12, Harris 1-8 0-0 3, Macon 4-9 0-0 11, Broekhoff 3-6 2-4 9. Totals 41-96 13-21 112.
Memphis;31;34;34;23;—;122
Dallas;30;23;31;28;—;112
3-Point Goals—Memphis 16-41 (Parsons 3-4, Holiday 3-6, Carter 3-7, Caboclo 3-7, Wright 2-6, Washburn 1-3, Dorsey 1-7, Rabb 0-1), Dallas 17-47 (Lee 3-6, Macon 3-6, Jackson 3-7, Mejri 2-3, Nowitzki 2-5, Broekhoff 1-3, Kleber 1-4, Finney-Smith 1-4, Harris 1-7, Burke 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Memphis 50 (Wright 10), Dallas 42 (Nowitzki 7). Assists—Memphis 30 (Wright 14), Dallas 28 (Lee 7). Total Fouls—Memphis 16, Dallas 13. A—20,111 (19,200).
Jazz 119, Kings 98
SACRAMENTO (98)
Barnes 3-7 0-0 7, Bjelica 3-10 3-4 10, Bagley III 4-16 5-9 13, Fox 2-5 0-0 4, Hield 7-17 0-0 17, Brewer 1-5 0-0 2, Swanigan 2-3 0-2 4, Koufos 3-4 0-0 6, Ferrell 4-9 5-5 13, Mason 3-5 2-2 8, Bogdanovic 4-7 2-3 10, Williams 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 38-92 17-25 98.
UTAH (119)
Ingles 5-12 2-4 17, Crowder 2-10 2-2 7, Gobert 6-10 5-8 17, Rubio 1-1 2-4 4, Mitchell 9-19 3-3 23, O'Neale 1-3 0-0 2, Sefolosha 2-6 1-2 6, Cavanaugh 1-2 0-0 3, Udoh 3-4 1-2 7, Niang 3-3 0-0 8, Bradley 1-1 0-0 2, Allen 10-14 0-0 23, Mitrou-Long 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-85 16-25 119.
Sacramento;20;24;26;28;—;98
Utah;35;35;26;23;—;119
3-Point Goals—Sacramento 5-21 (Hield 3-7, Barnes 1-2, Bjelica 1-4, Bogdanovic 0-1, Swanigan 0-1, Brewer 0-1, Williams 0-1, Ferrell 0-2, Mason 0-2), Utah 15-33 (Ingles 5-9, Allen 3-4, Niang 2-2, Mitchell 2-5, Cavanaugh 1-2, Sefolosha 1-2, Crowder 1-7, O'Neale 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Sacramento 47 (Bagley III 12), Utah 46 (Gobert 11). Assists—Sacramento 17 (Ferrell 5), Utah 30 (Mitchell 9). Total Fouls—Sacramento 23, Utah 26. Technicals—Sacramento coach Joerger, Utah coach Snyder. A—18,306 (18,306).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.