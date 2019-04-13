Nets 111, 76ers 102
BROOKLYN (111)
Carroll 3-10 4-4 11, Kurucs 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 1-4 0-0 2, Russell 10-25 4-5 26, J.Harris 5-7 0-0 13, Dudley 0-2 4-4 4, Graham 0-1 2-2 2, Davis 5-7 2-2 12, Dinwiddie 6-14 4-5 18, LeVert 8-18 4-4 23. Totals 38-88 24-26 111.
PHILADELPHIA (102)
Butler 11-22 13-15 36, T.Harris 2-7 0-0 4, Embiid 5-15 12-18 22, B.Simmons 4-9 1-5 9, Redick 2-7 0-0 5, Scott 1-8 0-0 3, Bolden 1-2 0-0 2, Marjanovic 5-7 3-4 13, McConnell 2-4 0-0 4, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, J.Simmons 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 35-86 29-42 102.
Brooklyn;31;31;31;18;—;111
Philadelphia;22;32;28;20;—;102
3-Point Goals—Brooklyn 11-26 (LeVert 3-3, J.Harris 3-4, Dinwiddie 2-5, Russell 2-6, Carroll 1-5, Graham 0-1, Dudley 0-2), Philadelphia 3-25 (Butler 1-3, Redick 1-4, Scott 1-8, Bolden 0-1, J.Simmons 0-2, T.Harris 0-2, Embiid 0-5). Fouled Out—Redick. Rebounds—Brooklyn 45 (Davis 16), Philadelphia 50 (Embiid 15). Assists—Brooklyn 15 (Russell, Dudley 4), Philadelphia 20 (T.Harris 6). Total Fouls—Brooklyn 27, Philadelphia 24. Technicals—Embiid. A—20,437 (20,478).
Magic 104, Raptors 101
ORLANDO (104)
Isaac 5-10 0-0 11, Gordon 3-10 2-2 10, Vucevic 3-14 4-4 11, Augustin 9-13 3-4 25, Fournier 7-18 0-0 16, Iwundu 1-2 2-2 5, Birch 2-4 2-3 6, Carter-Williams 4-8 0-0 10, Ross 2-11 5-5 10. Totals 36-90 18-20 104.
TORONTO (101)
Leonard 10-18 2-3 25, Siakam 12-24 0-0 24, Gasol 5-9 1-2 13, Lowry 0-7 0-2 0, Green 4-9 2-2 13, Powell 1-4 2-2 4, Ibaka 2-6 0-0 5, VanVleet 5-9 1-2 14, Meeks 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 40-88 9-14 101.
Orlando;25;32;18;29;—;104
Toronto;30;19;27;25;—;101
3-Point Goals—Orlando 14-29 (Augustin 4-5, Gordon 2-2, Carter-Williams 2-3, Fournier 2-5, Iwundu 1-2, Vucevic 1-3, Isaac 1-4, Ross 1-5), Toronto 12-36 (Leonard 3-5, VanVleet 3-6, Green 3-7, Gasol 2-5, Ibaka 1-1, Powell 0-2, Siakam 0-4, Lowry 0-6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Orlando 48 (Gordon 10), Toronto 45 (Siakam 9). Assists—Orlando 19 (Augustin 6), Toronto 23 (Lowry 8). Total Fouls—Orlando 19, Toronto 19. A—19,937 (19,800).
Warriors 121, Clippers 104
L.A. CLIPPERS (104)
Gilgeous-Alexander 6-16 3-4 18, Gallinari 4-14 4-4 15, Zubac 0-2 0-0 0, Beverley 1-6 0-0 3, Shamet 1-6 0-0 3, J.Green 4-9 0-0 10, Chandler 0-1 2-2 2, Harrell 11-15 4-8 26, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 11-21 2-2 25, Thornwell 0-0 0-0 0, Temple 0-3 0-0 0, Wallace 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 38-94 17-22 104.
GOLDEN STATE (121)
Durant 8-16 6-6 23, D.Green 7-12 1-1 17, Cousins 4-12 0-0 9, Curry 11-16 8-9 38, Thompson 5-14 1-1 12, McKinnie 1-2 0-0 3, Jerebko 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 0-1 0-0 0, Looney 3-4 0-0 6, Bogut 1-1 1-1 3, Cook 1-4 0-0 2, Livingston 0-2 0-0 0, Iguodala 4-7 0-2 8. Totals 45-91 17-20 121.
L.A. Clippers;27;29;23;25;—;104
Golden State;36;33;29;23;—;121
3-Point Goals—L.A. Clippers 11-30 (Gallinari 3-6, Gilgeous-Alexander 3-6, J.Green 2-5, Williams 1-2, Beverley 1-4, Shamet 1-4, Chandler 0-1, Temple 0-2), Golden State 14-30 (Curry 8-12, D.Green 2-4, McKinnie 1-1, Durant 1-2, Cousins 1-3, Thompson 1-6, Iguodala 0-1, Cook 0-1). Fouled Out—Cousins. Rebounds—L.A. Clippers 40 (Gallinari 8), Golden State 53 (Curry 15). Assists—L.A. Clippers 24 (Williams 9), Golden State 31 (Curry, D.Green 7). Total Fouls—L.A. Clippers 22, Golden State 22. Technicals—Gallinari, L.A. Clippers coach Doc Rivers, Beverley 2, Durant 2. Ejected—Beverley, Durant. A—19,596 (19,596).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.