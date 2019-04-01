Bucks 131, Nets 121

MILWAUKEE (131)

Brown 6-11 1-1 14, Antetokounmpo 9-23 9-11 28, Lopez 5-11 3-3 14, Bledsoe 10-19 6-6 29, Connaughton 5-9 0-0 12, Colson 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 2-5 0-0 5, Frazier 2-4 1-2 7, Hill 8-11 6-7 22. Totals 47-94 26-30 131.

BROOKLYN (121)

Carroll 6-14 6-8 20, Kurucs 1-5 1-2 4, Allen 4-7 2-4 10, Russell 9-27 6-6 28, Harris 6-9 0-0 17, Dudley 1-6 0-0 2, Davis 1-3 2-2 4, Dinwiddie 3-8 6-6 12, LeVert 8-15 4-6 24. Totals 39-94 27-34 121.

Milwaukee;35;24;32;40;—;131

Brooklyn;20;34;35;32;—;121

3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 11-34 (Bledsoe 3-9, Frazier 2-3, Connaughton 2-5, Antetokounmpo 1-3, Wilson 1-3, Brown 1-4, Lopez 1-5, Hill 0-2), Brooklyn 16-44 (Harris 5-7, LeVert 4-8, Russell 4-12, Carroll 2-6, Kurucs 1-4, Allen 0-1, Dudley 0-3, Dinwiddie 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 40 (Antetokounmpo 11), Brooklyn 55 (Davis 14). Assists—Milwaukee 28 (Frazier, Bledsoe 7), Brooklyn 19 (LeVert 6). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 26, Brooklyn 26. Technicals—Brown, Lopez, Bledsoe, Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson. A—17,732 (17,732).

Knicks 113, Bulls 105

CHICAGO (105)

Luwawu-Cabarrot 3-10 3-3 10, Selden 5-12 0-0 11, Lopez 12-18 5-8 29, Lemon Jr. 3-12 0-1 6, Harrison 3-11 0-0 6, J.Sampson 8-10 5-6 22, Felicio 0-2 1-2 1, Arcidiacono 5-8 3-3 14, Blakeney 3-8 0-0 6, Alkins 0-1 0-0 0, B.Sampson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 42-94 17-23 105.

NEW YORK (113)

Knox 6-15 5-6 19, Kornet 8-11 3-3 24, Robinson 4-4 6-8 14, Mudiay 7-21 1-2 17, Dotson 6-8 0-0 18, Thomas 3-6 0-0 6, Allen 1-2 4-4 7, Jenkins 2-7 2-2 8. Totals 37-74 21-25 113.

Chicago;19;28;30;28;—;105

New York;37;27;27;22;—;113

3-Point Goals—Chicago 4-17 (Arcidiacono 1-1, J.Sampson 1-2, Selden 1-4, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-7, Blakeney 0-1, B.Sampson 0-1, Alkins 0-1), New York 18-38 (Dotson 6-7, Kornet 5-7, Knox 2-6, Mudiay 2-7, Jenkins 2-7, Allen 1-2, Thomas 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 44 (Harrison 10), New York 44 (Robinson 10). Assists—Chicago 20 (Lemon Jr., Harrison 5), New York 24 (Dotson 6). Total Fouls—Chicago 18, New York 18. A—18,874 (19,812).

Trail Blazers 132, Timberwolves 122

PORTLAND (132)

Harkless 3-7 1-3 7, Aminu 4-9 0-0 9, Kanter 7-10 6-8 20, Lillard 6-17 0-1 15, Hood 8-14 2-2 21, Collins 3-5 2-2 8, Leonard 4-4 0-0 9, Curry 7-14 0-0 19, Turner 5-5 2-2 13, Layman 3-6 4-6 11. Totals 50-91 17-24 132.

MINNESOTA (122)

Wiggins 7-18 6-6 21, Saric 5-8 1-1 13, Towns 6-21 4-4 17, Jones 7-12 0-0 14, Okogie 4-7 0-0 9, Bates-Diop 2-4 1-2 7, Tolliver 2-7 0-0 6, Dieng 7-8 3-4 18, Bayless 4-6 2-2 10, Reynolds 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 47-96 17-19 122.

Portland;38;37;22;35;—;132

Minnesota;23;41;36;22;—;122

3-Point Goals—Portland 15-30 (Curry 5-9, Hood 3-4, Lillard 3-6, Leonard 1-1, Turner 1-1, Aminu 1-2, Layman 1-3, Harkless 0-1, Kanter 0-1, Collins 0-2), Minnesota 11-29 (Bates-Diop 2-3, Saric 2-4, Tolliver 2-6, Dieng 1-1, Okogie 1-2, Reynolds 1-3, Wiggins 1-4, Towns 1-4, Bayless 0-1, Jones 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 50 (Turner, Kanter 11), Minnesota 37 (Towns 12). Assists—Portland 31 (Lillard 12), Minnesota 28 (Jones 10). Total Fouls—Portland 17, Minnesota 19. A—11,209 (19,356).

Raptors 121, Magic 109

ORLANDO (109)

Isaac 3-6 0-0 8, Gordon 3-7 0-0 6, Vucevic 5-14 1-2 13, Augustin 3-9 0-0 8, Fournier 8-16 4-4 21, Iwundu 7-7 0-0 16, Jefferson 1-1 3-4 5, Martin 1-3 2-2 5, Birch 5-8 1-1 11, Carter-Williams 4-10 0-0 8, Grant 1-2 0-2 2, Ross 2-10 0-0 6. Totals 43-93 11-15 109.

TORONTO (121)

Leonard 5-12 4-4 15, Siakam 2-9 1-2 6, Gasol 4-8 3-3 13, Lowry 3-6 3-4 12, Green 11-15 0-0 29, Powell 3-6 0-0 7, Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Boucher 1-2 0-0 2, Ibaka 7-10 0-1 15, VanVleet 3-6 2-2 10, Lin 1-4 3-4 5, Loyd 1-2 2-2 5, Meeks 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 42-84 18-22 121.

Orlando;36;16;23;34;—;109

Toronto;29;33;33;26;—;121

3-Point Goals—Orlando 12-33 (Iwundu 2-2, Vucevic 2-3, Augustin 2-4, Isaac 2-4, Ross 2-8, Fournier 1-3, Martin 1-3, Grant 0-1, Gordon 0-2, Carter-Williams 0-3), Toronto 19-37 (Green 7-10, Lowry 3-6, Gasol 2-3, VanVleet 2-4, Ibaka 1-1, Loyd 1-1, Siakam 1-3, Leonard 1-3, Powell 1-4, Miller 0-1, Boucher 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Orlando 46 (Vucevic 13), Toronto 39 (Leonard 7). Assists—Orlando 32 (Augustin, Carter-Williams 6), Toronto 31 (VanVleet, Lowry 7). Total Fouls—Orlando 21, Toronto 20. Technicals—Orlando coach Magic (Defensive three second). A—19,800 (19,800).

Celtics 110, Heat 105

MIAMI (105)

Jones Jr. 0-1 1-2 1, Olynyk 4-11 3-3 14, Adebayo 8-12 2-2 19, Dragic 12-20 3-3 30, Waiters 5-14 2-2 14, Johnson 2-8 2-3 7, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Whiteside 1-4 1-2 3, Wade 8-17 1-1 17. Totals 40-88 15-18 105.

BOSTON (110)

Tatum 7-15 1-2 19, Horford 7-13 5-5 19, Baynes 0-7 4-4 4, Irving 7-19 6-6 25, Smart 6-11 0-0 16, Hayward 4-7 2-2 11, Ojeleye 1-1 0-1 2, Morris 3-11 0-0 8, Theis 0-2 1-2 1, Yabusele 0-0 0-0 0, Rozier 1-5 2-2 5. Totals 36-91 21-24 110.

Miami;17;30;30;28;—;105

Boston;36;25;27;22;—;110

3-Point Goals—Miami 10-37 (Dragic 3-9, Olynyk 3-10, Waiters 2-8, Adebayo 1-1, Johnson 1-4, Jones Jr. 0-1, Anderson 0-1, Wade 0-3), Boston 17-40 (Irving 5-11, Tatum 4-7, Smart 4-8, Morris 2-5, Hayward 1-3, Rozier 1-4, Horford 0-1, Baynes 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Miami 48 (Adebayo 14), Boston 49 (Horford, Baynes 11). Assists—Miami 27 (Wade 7), Boston 25 (Horford 10). Total Fouls—Miami 17, Boston 18. Technicals—Waiters. A—18,624 (18,624).

Pacers 111, Pistons 102

DETROIT (102)

Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Maker 4-10 2-2 14, Drummond 8-18 2-5 18, Jackson 8-19 5-5 22, Ellington 10-19 2-4 26, Leuer 0-2 0-0 0, Pachulia 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 3-5 0-0 6, Galloway 3-10 1-1 9, Robinson III 2-4 2-2 7. Totals 38-88 14-19 102.

INDIANA (111)

Bogdanovic 7-16 4-4 19, Young 8-12 3-4 19, Turner 5-7 5-6 17, Joseph 2-9 0-0 4, Evans 4-10 1-2 13, McDermott 5-8 0-0 11, Sabonis 8-10 2-2 18, Leaf 0-1 0-0 0, Holiday 3-4 2-4 10. Totals 42-77 17-22 111.

Detroit;33;22;25;22;—;102

Indiana;23;36;28;24;—;111

3-Point Goals—Detroit 12-33 (Maker 4-7, Ellington 4-13, Galloway 2-3, Robinson III 1-2, Jackson 1-5, Drummond 0-1, Leuer 0-1, Brown 0-1), Indiana 10-22 (Evans 4-6, Holiday 2-3, Turner 2-3, McDermott 1-3, Bogdanovic 1-3, Leaf 0-1, Joseph 0-3). Fouled Out—Sabonis. Rebounds—Detroit 41 (Drummond 17), Indiana 42 (Sabonis 12). Assists—Detroit 21 (Drummond 5), Indiana 27 (Bogdanovic 6). Total Fouls—Detroit 24, Indiana 20. A—15,760 (20,000).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments