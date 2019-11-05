(MONDAY'S RESULT)

Bucks 134, Timberwolves 106

MILWAUKEE (134)

Middleton 9-15 4-4 26, G.Antetokounmpo 14-19 6-11 34, B.Lopez 4-6 0-0 9, Bledsoe 8-14 5-6 22, Matthews 3-6 0-0 8, Ilyasova 2-6 0-0 5, Wilson 1-3 0-0 2, R.Lopez 0-2 1-2 1, Hill 2-4 2-2 7, DiVincenzo 6-11 2-4 17, Connaughton 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Korver 1-5 0-1 3. Totals 50-93 20-30 134.

MINNESOTA (106)

Graham 1-5 0-0 3, Covington 5-9 2-2 15, Dieng 3-9 4-4 10, Teague 3-7 4-4 10, Wiggins 10-21 1-2 25, Layman 2-10 1-1 5, Vonleh 1-7 2-2 5, Bell 4-6 4-4 12, Napier 4-12 0-0 10, Okogie 1-6 1-3 3, Culver 3-11 0-0 8. Totals 37-103 19-22 106.

Milwaukee;31;33;38;32;—;134

Minnesota;27;30;25;24;—;106

3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 14-39 (Middleton 4-7, DiVincenzo 3-4, Matthews 2-4, Hill 1-1, B.Lopez 1-3, Ilyasova 1-4, Bledsoe 1-4, Korver 1-4, R.Lopez 0-1, Connaughton 0-2, Wilson 0-2, G.Antetokounmpo 0-3), Minnesota 13-43 (Wiggins 4-7, Covington 3-6, Culver 2-5, Napier 2-8, Graham 1-4, Vonleh 1-4, Bell 0-1, Okogie 0-2, Layman 0-3, Dieng 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 57 (G.Antetokounmpo 15), Minnesota 47 (Okogie 7). Assists—Milwaukee 24 (G.Antetokounmpo, Bledsoe 6), Minnesota 20 (Napier, Dieng 4). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 20, Minnesota 23. Technicals—Bell. A—16,271 (19,356).

