RAPTORS 118, BUCKS 112

MILWAUKEE (112)

Mirotic 3-11 3-3 10, Antetokounmpo 5-16 2-7 12, Lopez 5-10 3-3 16, Bledsoe 3-16 4-6 11, Middleton 3-16 2-4 9, Ilyasova 1-4 0-0 2, Hill 7-9 7-8 24, Brogdon 8-17 1-2 20, Connaughton 3-3 0-0 8. Totals 38-102 22-33 112.

TORONTO (118)

Leonard 11-25 12-13 36, Siakam 9-18 5-9 25, M.Gasol 5-10 2-2 16, Lowry 4-7 0-0 11, Green 1-9 0-0 3, Powell 7-13 2-2 19, Ibaka 2-9 0-0 5, VanVleet 1-11 0-0 3, Meeks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-102 21-26 118.

Milwaukee;21;30;24;21;7;9;—;112

Toronto;30;28;19;19;7;15;—;118

3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 14-44 (Hill 3-4, Lopez 3-7, Brogdon 3-8, Connaughton 2-2, Bledsoe 1-6, Middleton 1-6, Mirotic 1-7, Ilyasova 0-1, Antetokounmpo 0-3), Toronto 17-45 (M.Gasol 4-8, Powell 3-5, Lowry 3-6, Leonard 2-4, Siakam 2-5, Ibaka 1-3, Green 1-6, VanVleet 1-8). Fouled Out—Lowry, Powell, Antetokounmpo. Rebounds—Milwaukee 63 (Antetokounmpo 23), Toronto 55 (M.Gasol 12). Assists—Milwaukee 22 (Antetokounmpo 7), Toronto 28 (M.Gasol 7). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 30, Toronto 30. A—19,923 (19,800).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments