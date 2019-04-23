NUGGETS 108, SPURS 90
SAN ANTONIO (90)
DeRozan 6-15 5-5 17, Aldridge 7-13 2-3 17, Poeltl 6-7 0-1 12, White 5-11 1-3 12, Forbes 1-6 1-2 4, Gay 3-9 0-1 6, Pondexter 0-2 0-0 0, Cunningham 1-1 0-0 3, Bertans 1-5 0-0 3, Motiejunas 1-3 0-0 2, Mills 2-8 0-0 5, Belinelli 3-7 0-0 7, Walker IV 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 37-90 9-15 90.
DENVER (108)
Craig 0-1 1-2 1, Millsap 4-10 4-5 14, Jokic 5-11 4-4 16, J.Murray 9-16 1-1 23, Harris 5-8 2-2 15, Hernangomez 0-1 0-0 0, Plumlee 0-4 1-3 1, Morris 5-9 0-0 10, Beasley 4-7 1-1 11, Barton 7-11 2-2 17. Totals 39-78 16-20 108.
San Antonio;19;23;21;27;—;90
Denver;26;27;32;23;—;108
3-Point Goals—San Antonio 7-24 (Cunningham 1-1, Aldridge 1-1, White 1-2, Belinelli 1-3, Forbes 1-4, Bertans 1-4, Mills 1-5, Pondexter 0-1, Motiejunas 0-1, Gay 0-2), Denver 14-33 (J.Murray 4-9, Harris 3-5, Beasley 2-3, Millsap 2-4, Jokic 2-4, Barton 1-4, Craig 0-1, Morris 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—San Antonio 42 (Aldridge 10), Denver 49 (Jokic 11). Assists—San Antonio 17 (Poeltl 4), Denver 25 (Jokic 8). Total Fouls—San Antonio 20, Denver 21. A—19,520 (19,520).
