Joel Embiid had 39 points, 13 rebounds and six assists to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 123-110 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night at Philadelphia.
JJ Redick scored 18 points and Ben Simmons had 16 points and eight assists for the 76ers, who snapped a two-game losing streak.
The game matched teams that would've met in the first round of the playoffs had the postseason started Thursday. The 76ers have a strong hold on the No. 3 seed in the East with seven games remaining, and they moved three games ahead of idle Indiana.
Joe Harris scored 22 points and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson added 19 for Brooklyn, which is clinging to a playoff spot.
PISTONS 115, MAGIC 98: At Detroit, Wayne Ellington scored 17 of his 25 points in the third quarter and Detroit won a matchup of teams battling for Eastern Conference playoff positions.
Blake Griffin had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Detroit, which was coming off a 1-4 road trip. Andre Drummond had 18 points and 18 rebounds, and Ish Smith scored 15 points off the bench.
RAPTORS 117, KNICKS 92: At New York, Pascal Siakam scored 31 points and Toronto routed New York for the second time in 11 nights. Toronto rested Kawhi Leonard, just as it did in its 128-92 victory at home on March 18, and the result was nearly as lopsided.
HEAT 105, MAVERICKS 99: At Miami, Goran Dragic had 23 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his second career triple-double, Dwyane Wade capped the win with a steal and score in the final seconds for Miami. Luka Doncic scored 19 points for the Mavericks, but missed 12 of his 18 shots.
PELICANS 121, KINGS 118: At New Orleans, Julius Randle capped a 34-point, 11-rebound night with a driving left-handed bank shot between two defenders with 8 seconds left for New Orleans. Buddy Hield scored 27 points for the Kings.
ROCKETS 112, NUGGETS 85: At Houston, James Harden scored 38 points and Houston used a huge second quarter to build the lead and get an easy win. Houston was up by 22 at the start of the fourth and a 5-0 run, with a 3 from Harden, made it 102-78 with five minutes remaining.
SPURS 116, CAVALIERS 110: At San Antonio, DeMar DeRozan had 25 points and San Antonio celebrated Manu Ginobili's number retirement ceremony by beating Cleveland. Collin Sexton had 24 points for Cleveland and Kevin Love added 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.