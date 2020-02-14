NBA: At All-Star Game, Africa's potential will be showcased

It could be argued that Africa has already arrived.

"If you made me delineate and I had to say one of those two things, I would say that it's here," said Brett Brown, Embiid's coach with the Philadelphia 76ers. "I've coached FIBA basketball, I've been lucky to go to three Olympic Games and see the world play the sport for three decades now. ... And Africa is at the ground level of arriving."

Of the 24 All-Stars this season, a record eight are representing countries other than the U.S. Dallas' Luka Doncic is from Slovenia, Utah's Rudy Gobert is from France, Denver's Nikola Jokic is from Serbia, Indiana's Domantas Sabonis is from Lithuania and Philadelphia's Ben Simmons is from Australia. Antetokounmpo plays for Greece but also holds a Nigerian passport — both of his parents are Nigerian; they moved to Greece three years before he was born. Siakam and Embiid come from Cameroon's two largest cities; Embiid is from Yaounde, Siakam from Douala.

For years, China was considered the NBA's future hotbed — and economically, that has been the case. But China is still a long way from sending a second big name to the NBA after Yao Ming, while Africa has no shortage of elite talent in the league right now.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

"There is a lot of pride in this for all of us," Embiid said.