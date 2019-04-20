Playoffs
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Monday's results
Milwaukee 127, Detroit 104, Milwaukee wins series 4-0
Houston at Utah, late.
Tuesday's games
Orlando at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Denver, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
Bucks 127, Pistons 104
MILWAUKEE (127)
Middleton 5-11 6-7 18, Antetokounmpo 12-23 15-20 41, Lopez 3-4 1-1 7, Bledsoe 7-12 1-1 16, S.Brown 3-7 3-4 9, Wilson 3-3 0-0 7, Ilyasova 1-4 2-4 4, Mirotic 4-7 1-2 12, Frazier 1-1 0-0 2, Hill 2-3 2-2 7, Connaughton 2-3 0-0 4, Snell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-79 31-41 127.
DETROIT (104)
B.Brown 1-5 0-0 2, Griffin 8-15 2-2 22, Drummond 7-16 1-3 15, Jackson 9-20 3-3 26, Ellington 2-6 0-0 5, Maker 2-6 2-3 6, Smith 1-6 0-0 2, Galloway 4-11 0-0 10, Calderon 0-0 0-0 0, Kennard 5-11 0-0 11, Robinson III 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 2-4 1-1 5. Totals 41-100 9-12 104.
Milwaukee;26;30;39;32;—;127
Detroit;28;34;23;19;—;104
3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 10-28 (Mirotic 3-5, Middleton 2-5, Antetokounmpo 2-6, Wilson 1-1, Hill 1-2, Bledsoe 1-3, Snell 0-1, Lopez 0-1, Ilyasova 0-2, S.Brown 0-2), Detroit 13-34 (Jackson 5-9, Griffin 4-6, Galloway 2-7, Kennard 1-3, Ellington 1-3, Thomas 0-1, B.Brown 0-2, Maker 0-3). Fouled Out—Griffin. Rebounds—Milwaukee 54 (S.Brown 13), Detroit 36 (Drummond 12). Assists—Milwaukee 27 (S.Brown 6), Detroit 26 (Jackson 7). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 21, Detroit 31. Technicals—Hill, Detroit coach Dwane Casey, Kennard. A—20,332 (20,491).
PLAYOFF LEADERS
Scoring
;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG
Durant, GOL;4;39;30;115;28.8
Lillard, POR;4;36;27;115;28.8
Leonard, TOR;4;42;19;112;28.0
Harden, HOU;3;25;21;83;27.7
George, OKC;4;30;35;107;26.8
McCollum, POR;4;38;13;105;26.2
Embiid, PHL;3;25;25;76;25.3
Curry, GOL;4;29;24;100;25.0
DeRozan, SAN;4;33;27;93;23.2
Irving, BOS;4;32;15;90;22.5
Russell, BRO;4;34;10;89;22.2
Siakam, TOR;4;40;4;89;22.2
Williams, LAC;4;30;24;89;22.2
LeVert, BRO;4;30;16;87;21.8
Antetokounmpo, MIL;3;25;12;64;21.3
Mitchell, UTA;3;21;14;64;21.3
Westbrook, OKC;4;29;20;85;21.2
Jokic, DEN;4;29;18;82;20.5
Bledsoe, MIL;3;24;8;61;20.3
Aldridge, SAN;4;32;16;81;20.2
FG Percentage
;FG;FGA;PCT
Looney, GOL;15;19;.789
Harrell, LAC;31;42;.738
Gobert, UTA;14;20;.700
Favors, UTA;17;25;.680
Adams, OKC;23;34;.676
Simmons, PHL;30;46;.652
White, SAN;32;50;.640
Connaughton, MIL;14;22;.636
Allen, BRO;15;24;.625
Capela, HOU;16;26;.615
Rebounds
;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG
Embiid, PHL;3;11;30;41;13.7
Drummond, DET;3;14;26;40;13.3
Antetokounmpo, MIL;3;9;30;39;13.0
Capela, HOU;3;8;28;36;12.0
Jokic, DEN;4;13;34;47;11.8
Gobert, UTA;3;13;19;32;10.7
Horford, BOS;4;9;32;41;10.2
Kanter, POR;4;12;26;38;9.5
Aldridge, SAN;4;13;23;36;9.0
Harris, PHL;4;2;34;36;9.0
Assists
;G;AST;AVG
Harden, HOU;3;30;10.0
Westbrook, OKC;4;39;9.8
Jokic, DEN;4;37;9.2
Lowry, TOR;4;34;8.5
Simmons, PHL;4;32;8.0
Green, GOL;4;31;7.8
Irving, BOS;4;31;7.8
Williams, LAC;4;29;7.2
Jackson, DET;3;21;7.0
Rubio, UTA;3;21;7.0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.