Playoffs

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Monday's results

Milwaukee 127, Detroit 104, Milwaukee wins series 4-0

Houston at Utah, late.

Tuesday's games

Orlando at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

Bucks 127, Pistons 104

MILWAUKEE (127)

Middleton 5-11 6-7 18, Antetokounmpo 12-23 15-20 41, Lopez 3-4 1-1 7, Bledsoe 7-12 1-1 16, S.Brown 3-7 3-4 9, Wilson 3-3 0-0 7, Ilyasova 1-4 2-4 4, Mirotic 4-7 1-2 12, Frazier 1-1 0-0 2, Hill 2-3 2-2 7, Connaughton 2-3 0-0 4, Snell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-79 31-41 127.

DETROIT (104)

B.Brown 1-5 0-0 2, Griffin 8-15 2-2 22, Drummond 7-16 1-3 15, Jackson 9-20 3-3 26, Ellington 2-6 0-0 5, Maker 2-6 2-3 6, Smith 1-6 0-0 2, Galloway 4-11 0-0 10, Calderon 0-0 0-0 0, Kennard 5-11 0-0 11, Robinson III 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 2-4 1-1 5. Totals 41-100 9-12 104.

Milwaukee;26;30;39;32;—;127

Detroit;28;34;23;19;—;104

3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 10-28 (Mirotic 3-5, Middleton 2-5, Antetokounmpo 2-6, Wilson 1-1, Hill 1-2, Bledsoe 1-3, Snell 0-1, Lopez 0-1, Ilyasova 0-2, S.Brown 0-2), Detroit 13-34 (Jackson 5-9, Griffin 4-6, Galloway 2-7, Kennard 1-3, Ellington 1-3, Thomas 0-1, B.Brown 0-2, Maker 0-3). Fouled Out—Griffin. Rebounds—Milwaukee 54 (S.Brown 13), Detroit 36 (Drummond 12). Assists—Milwaukee 27 (S.Brown 6), Detroit 26 (Jackson 7). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 21, Detroit 31. Technicals—Hill, Detroit coach Dwane Casey, Kennard. A—20,332 (20,491).

PLAYOFF LEADERS

Scoring

;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG

Durant, GOL;4;39;30;115;28.8

Lillard, POR;4;36;27;115;28.8

Leonard, TOR;4;42;19;112;28.0

Harden, HOU;3;25;21;83;27.7

George, OKC;4;30;35;107;26.8

McCollum, POR;4;38;13;105;26.2

Embiid, PHL;3;25;25;76;25.3

Curry, GOL;4;29;24;100;25.0

DeRozan, SAN;4;33;27;93;23.2

Irving, BOS;4;32;15;90;22.5

Russell, BRO;4;34;10;89;22.2

Siakam, TOR;4;40;4;89;22.2

Williams, LAC;4;30;24;89;22.2

LeVert, BRO;4;30;16;87;21.8

Antetokounmpo, MIL;3;25;12;64;21.3

Mitchell, UTA;3;21;14;64;21.3

Westbrook, OKC;4;29;20;85;21.2

Jokic, DEN;4;29;18;82;20.5

Bledsoe, MIL;3;24;8;61;20.3

Aldridge, SAN;4;32;16;81;20.2

FG Percentage

;FG;FGA;PCT

Looney, GOL;15;19;.789

Harrell, LAC;31;42;.738

Gobert, UTA;14;20;.700

Favors, UTA;17;25;.680

Adams, OKC;23;34;.676

Simmons, PHL;30;46;.652

White, SAN;32;50;.640

Connaughton, MIL;14;22;.636

Allen, BRO;15;24;.625

Capela, HOU;16;26;.615

Rebounds

;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG

Embiid, PHL;3;11;30;41;13.7

Drummond, DET;3;14;26;40;13.3

Antetokounmpo, MIL;3;9;30;39;13.0

Capela, HOU;3;8;28;36;12.0

Jokic, DEN;4;13;34;47;11.8

Gobert, UTA;3;13;19;32;10.7

Horford, BOS;4;9;32;41;10.2

Kanter, POR;4;12;26;38;9.5

Aldridge, SAN;4;13;23;36;9.0

Harris, PHL;4;2;34;36;9.0

Assists

;G;AST;AVG

Harden, HOU;3;30;10.0

Westbrook, OKC;4;39;9.8

Jokic, DEN;4;37;9.2

Lowry, TOR;4;34;8.5

Simmons, PHL;4;32;8.0

Green, GOL;4;31;7.8

Irving, BOS;4;31;7.8

Williams, LAC;4;29;7.2

Jackson, DET;3;21;7.0

Rubio, UTA;3;21;7.0

