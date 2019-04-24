Playoffs
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Tuesday's late result
Portland 118, Oklahoma City 115, Portland wins series 4-1
Wednesday's results
Houston 100, Utah 93, Houston wins series 4-1
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, late.
Thursday's game
Denver at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Rockets 100, Jazz 93
UTAH (93)
Ingles 4-12 0-0 11, Crowder 5-12 2-4 15, Gobert 3-8 3-4 9, Rubio 7-15 2-2 17, Mitchell 4-22 4-5 12, Sefolosha 0-3 0-0 0, O'Neale 8-13 0-0 18, Favors 2-4 3-4 7, Niang 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 35-94 14-19 93.
HOUSTON (100)
Gordon 5-13 1-2 15, Tucker 2-7 2-4 8, Capela 6-7 4-5 16, Paul 6-16 2-2 15, Harden 10-26 3-5 26, Faried 1-1 0-0 2, Nene 3-3 2-2 8, Green 0-2 0-0 0, House Jr. 2-3 1-2 7, Rivers 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 36-81 15-22 100.
Utah;20;22;27;24;—;93
Houston;20;26;29;25;—;100
3-Point Goals—Utah 9-38 (Crowder 3-7, Ingles 3-9, O'Neale 2-4, Rubio 1-5, Sefolosha 0-2, Niang 0-2, Mitchell 0-9), Houston 13-37 (Gordon 4-8, Harden 3-12, House Jr. 2-2, Tucker 2-6, Rivers 1-3, Paul 1-4, Green 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Utah 47 (Gobert, Crowder 10), Houston 46 (Capela 10). Assists—Utah 26 (Rubio 11), Houston 17 (Harden 6). Total Fouls—Utah 22, Houston 21. Technicals—Crowder, Paul. A—18,055 (18,500).
(TUESDAY'S LATE BOX)
Trail Blazers 118, Thunder 115
OKLAHOMA CITY (115)
George 14-20 5-8 36, Grant 7-8 0-1 16, Adams 5-8 0-1 10, Westbrook 11-31 3-3 29, Ferguson 1-1 0-0 3, Morris 0-2 0-0 0, Noel 1-4 0-0 2, Schroder 7-10 1-2 17, Felton 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 47-86 9-15 115.
PORTLAND (118)
Harkless 6-9 5-10 17, Aminu 3-7 2-2 9, Kanter 6-9 1-1 13, Lillard 17-33 6-8 50, McCollum 8-19 0-0 17, Leonard 1-3 0-0 2, Collins 1-4 0-0 2, Curry 3-8 0-0 7, Turner 0-2 1-2 1, Hood 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 45-96 15-23 118.
Oklahoma City;37;23;30;25;—;115
Portland;29;32;27;30;—;118
3-Point Goals—Oklahoma City 12-27 (Westbrook 4-11, George 3-8, Grant 2-2, Schroder 2-3, Ferguson 1-1, Morris 0-1, Felton 0-1), Portland 13-35 (Lillard 10-18, Aminu 1-2, Curry 1-4, McCollum 1-7, Leonard 0-1, Hood 0-1, Collins 0-1, Harkless 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oklahoma City 39 (Westbrook 11), Portland 45 (Kanter 13). Assists—Oklahoma City 24 (Westbrook 14), Portland 22 (Lillard 6). Total Fouls—Oklahoma City 22, Portland 18. A—20,241 (19,393).
PLAYOFF LEADERS
Through April 23
Scoring
;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG
Lillard, POR;5;53;33;165;33.0
Durant, GOL;4;39;30;115;28.8
George, OKC;5;44;40;143;28.6
Harden, HOU;4;33;29;113;28.2
Leonard, TOR;5;50;25;139;27.8
Antetokounmpo, MIL;4;37;27;105;26.2
Curry, GOL;4;29;24;100;25.0
Embiid, PHL;4;34;28;99;24.8
McCollum, POR;5;46;13;122;24.4
Mitchell, UTA;4;32;20;95;23.8
Westbrook, OKC;5;40;23;114;22.8
Siakam, TOR;5;48;9;113;22.6
Irving, BOS;4;32;15;90;22.5
Williams, LAC;4;30;24;89;22.2
DeRozan, SAN;5;39;32;110;22.0
LeVert, BRO;5;36;21;105;21.0
Aldridge, SAN;5;39;18;98;19.6
Jokic, DEN;5;34;22;98;19.6
Russell, BRO;5;37;11;97;19.4
Bledsoe, MIL;4;31;9;77;19.2
FG Percentage
;FG;FGA;PCT
Looney, GOL;15;19;.789
Harrell, LAC;31;42;.738
Adams, OKC;28;42;.667
Gobert, UTA;16;24;.667
Favors, UTA;21;32;.656
Simmons, PHL;36;56;.643
Connaughton, MIL;16;25;.640
White, SAN;37;61;.607
Allen, BRO;19;32;.594
Green, LAC;16;27;.593
Rebounds
;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG
Embiid, PHL;4;13;41;54;13.5
Drummond, DET;4;20;32;52;13.0
Antetokounmpo, MIL;4;11;37;48;12.0
Jokic, DEN;5;15;43;58;11.6
Capela, HOU;4;12;31;43;10.8
Gobert, UTA;4;17;24;41;10.2
Horford, BOS;4;9;32;41;10.2
Kanter, POR;5;18;33;51;10.2
Aldridge, SAN;5;15;31;46;9.2
Harris, PHL;5;3;42;45;9.0
Assists
;G;AST;AVG
Westbrook, OKC;5;53;10.6
Jokic, DEN;5;45;9.0
Lowry, TOR;5;43;8.6
Harden, HOU;4;34;8.5
Rubio, UTA;4;32;8.0
Green, GOL;4;31;7.8
Irving, BOS;4;31;7.8
Simmons, PHL;5;38;7.6
Williams, LAC;4;29;7.2
Jackson, DET;4;28;7.0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.