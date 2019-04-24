Playoffs

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Tuesday's late result

Portland 118, Oklahoma City 115, Portland wins series 4-1

Wednesday's results

Houston 100, Utah 93, Houston wins series 4-1

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, late.

Thursday's game

Denver at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Rockets 100, Jazz 93

UTAH (93)

Ingles 4-12 0-0 11, Crowder 5-12 2-4 15, Gobert 3-8 3-4 9, Rubio 7-15 2-2 17, Mitchell 4-22 4-5 12, Sefolosha 0-3 0-0 0, O'Neale 8-13 0-0 18, Favors 2-4 3-4 7, Niang 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 35-94 14-19 93.

HOUSTON (100)

Gordon 5-13 1-2 15, Tucker 2-7 2-4 8, Capela 6-7 4-5 16, Paul 6-16 2-2 15, Harden 10-26 3-5 26, Faried 1-1 0-0 2, Nene 3-3 2-2 8, Green 0-2 0-0 0, House Jr. 2-3 1-2 7, Rivers 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 36-81 15-22 100.

Utah;20;22;27;24;—;93

Houston;20;26;29;25;—;100

3-Point Goals—Utah 9-38 (Crowder 3-7, Ingles 3-9, O'Neale 2-4, Rubio 1-5, Sefolosha 0-2, Niang 0-2, Mitchell 0-9), Houston 13-37 (Gordon 4-8, Harden 3-12, House Jr. 2-2, Tucker 2-6, Rivers 1-3, Paul 1-4, Green 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Utah 47 (Gobert, Crowder 10), Houston 46 (Capela 10). Assists—Utah 26 (Rubio 11), Houston 17 (Harden 6). Total Fouls—Utah 22, Houston 21. Technicals—Crowder, Paul. A—18,055 (18,500).

(TUESDAY'S LATE BOX)

Trail Blazers 118, Thunder 115

OKLAHOMA CITY (115)

George 14-20 5-8 36, Grant 7-8 0-1 16, Adams 5-8 0-1 10, Westbrook 11-31 3-3 29, Ferguson 1-1 0-0 3, Morris 0-2 0-0 0, Noel 1-4 0-0 2, Schroder 7-10 1-2 17, Felton 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 47-86 9-15 115.

PORTLAND (118)

Harkless 6-9 5-10 17, Aminu 3-7 2-2 9, Kanter 6-9 1-1 13, Lillard 17-33 6-8 50, McCollum 8-19 0-0 17, Leonard 1-3 0-0 2, Collins 1-4 0-0 2, Curry 3-8 0-0 7, Turner 0-2 1-2 1, Hood 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 45-96 15-23 118.

Oklahoma City;37;23;30;25;—;115

Portland;29;32;27;30;—;118

3-Point Goals—Oklahoma City 12-27 (Westbrook 4-11, George 3-8, Grant 2-2, Schroder 2-3, Ferguson 1-1, Morris 0-1, Felton 0-1), Portland 13-35 (Lillard 10-18, Aminu 1-2, Curry 1-4, McCollum 1-7, Leonard 0-1, Hood 0-1, Collins 0-1, Harkless 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oklahoma City 39 (Westbrook 11), Portland 45 (Kanter 13). Assists—Oklahoma City 24 (Westbrook 14), Portland 22 (Lillard 6). Total Fouls—Oklahoma City 22, Portland 18. A—20,241 (19,393).

PLAYOFF LEADERS

Through April 23

Scoring

;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG

Lillard, POR;5;53;33;165;33.0

Durant, GOL;4;39;30;115;28.8

George, OKC;5;44;40;143;28.6

Harden, HOU;4;33;29;113;28.2

Leonard, TOR;5;50;25;139;27.8

Antetokounmpo, MIL;4;37;27;105;26.2

Curry, GOL;4;29;24;100;25.0

Embiid, PHL;4;34;28;99;24.8

McCollum, POR;5;46;13;122;24.4

Mitchell, UTA;4;32;20;95;23.8

Westbrook, OKC;5;40;23;114;22.8

Siakam, TOR;5;48;9;113;22.6

Irving, BOS;4;32;15;90;22.5

Williams, LAC;4;30;24;89;22.2

DeRozan, SAN;5;39;32;110;22.0

LeVert, BRO;5;36;21;105;21.0

Aldridge, SAN;5;39;18;98;19.6

Jokic, DEN;5;34;22;98;19.6

Russell, BRO;5;37;11;97;19.4

Bledsoe, MIL;4;31;9;77;19.2

FG Percentage

;FG;FGA;PCT

Looney, GOL;15;19;.789

Harrell, LAC;31;42;.738

Adams, OKC;28;42;.667

Gobert, UTA;16;24;.667

Favors, UTA;21;32;.656

Simmons, PHL;36;56;.643

Connaughton, MIL;16;25;.640

White, SAN;37;61;.607

Allen, BRO;19;32;.594

Green, LAC;16;27;.593

Rebounds

;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG

Embiid, PHL;4;13;41;54;13.5

Drummond, DET;4;20;32;52;13.0

Antetokounmpo, MIL;4;11;37;48;12.0

Jokic, DEN;5;15;43;58;11.6

Capela, HOU;4;12;31;43;10.8

Gobert, UTA;4;17;24;41;10.2

Horford, BOS;4;9;32;41;10.2

Kanter, POR;5;18;33;51;10.2

Aldridge, SAN;5;15;31;46;9.2

Harris, PHL;5;3;42;45;9.0

Assists

;G;AST;AVG

Westbrook, OKC;5;53;10.6

Jokic, DEN;5;45;9.0

Lowry, TOR;5;43;8.6

Harden, HOU;4;34;8.5

Rubio, UTA;4;32;8.0

Green, GOL;4;31;7.8

Irving, BOS;4;31;7.8

Simmons, PHL;5;38;7.6

Williams, LAC;4;29;7.2

Jackson, DET;4;28;7.0

