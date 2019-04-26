Playoffs
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Friday's late result
Golden State 129, L.A. Clippers 110, Golden State wins series 4-2
Saturday's result
San Antonio at Denver, late.
(FRIDAY'S LATE BOX)
Warriors 129, Clippers 110
GOLDEN STATE (129)
Livingston 1-5 0-0 2, Durant 15-26 14-15 50, D.Green 8-14 0-1 16, Curry 8-14 6-6 24, Thompson 3-10 2-3 9, McKinnie 1-2 1-2 3, Jerebko 0-1 0-0 0, Bell 1-2 0-0 2, Looney 1-1 0-0 2, Bogut 1-1 2-2 4, Cook 1-2 0-0 2, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Iguodala 7-11 0-2 15. Totals 47-89 25-31 129.
L.A. CLIPPERS (110)
Beverley 4-6 2-3 11, Gallinari 11-24 4-6 29, J.Green 2-7 2-2 7, Gilgeous-Alexander 8-14 4-6 22, Shamet 3-8 3-3 10, Harrell 4-7 2-2 10, Zubac 0-2 0-0 0, Robinson 2-5 2-2 8, Temple 0-1 2-2 2, Williams 3-21 2-2 8, Thornwell 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 38-96 23-28 110.
Golden State;35;37;30;27;—;129
L.A. Clippers;31;22;25;32;—;110
3-Point Goals—Golden State 10-30 (Durant 6-14, Curry 2-5, Iguodala 1-3, Thompson 1-4, McKinnie 0-1, Jerebko 0-1, D.Green 0-2), L.A. Clippers 11-32 (Gallinari 3-7, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-4, Robinson 2-5, Thornwell 1-1, Beverley 1-2, J.Green 1-4, Shamet 1-5, Temple 0-1, Williams 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Golden State 46 (D.Green 14), L.A. Clippers 49 (Beverley 14). Assists—Golden State 32 (D.Green 10), L.A. Clippers 22 (Beverley, Williams 7). Total Fouls—Golden State 24, L.A. Clippers 26. Technicals—D.Green, Williams. A—19,068 (18,997).
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Saturday's result
Toronto 108, Philadelphia 95, Toronto leads series 1-0
Sunday's games
Boston at Milwaukee, noon.
Houston at Golden State, 2:30 p.m.
Raptors 108, 76ers 95
PHILADELPHIA (95)
Butler 4-12 2-4 10, Harris 6-17 0-0 14, Embiid 5-18 5-6 16, B.Simmons 7-8 0-1 14, Redick 6-13 0-0 17, Ennis III 4-5 2-4 11, Bolden 1-6 0-0 3, Marjanovic 1-2 0-0 2, Monroe 0-1 3-4 3, McConnell 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Korkmaz 1-6 2-2 5. Totals 35-89 14-21 95.
TORONTO (108)
Leonard 16-23 10-11 45, Siakam 12-15 2-4 29, Gasol 3-8 0-0 8, Lowry 4-10 1-1 9, Green 2-5 2-2 7, Powell 0-2 0-0 0, Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Ibaka 3-9 1-2 7, Moreland 0-0 0-0 0, VanVleet 1-2 1-4 3, Lin 0-2 0-0 0, McCaw 0-0 0-0 0, Meeks 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-79 17-24 108.
Philadelphia;31;21;29;14;—;95
Toronto;39;22;31;16;—;108
3-Point Goals—Philadelphia 11-32 (Redick 5-12, Harris 2-4, Ennis III 1-2, Embiid 1-3, Korkmaz 1-4, Bolden 1-4, Butler 0-3), Toronto 9-27 (Siakam 3-4, Leonard 3-7, Gasol 2-4, Green 1-4, VanVleet 0-1, Miller 0-1, Ibaka 0-2, Lowry 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Philadelphia 47 (Harris 15), Toronto 40 (Leonard 11). Assists—Philadelphia 23 (Harris 6), Toronto 21 (Lowry 8). Total Fouls—Philadelphia 21, Toronto 24. Technicals—Redick. A—19,800 (19,800).
