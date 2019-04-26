Playoffs

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Friday's late result

Golden State 129, L.A. Clippers 110, Golden State wins series 4-2

Saturday's result

San Antonio at Denver, late.

(FRIDAY'S LATE BOX)

Warriors 129, Clippers 110

GOLDEN STATE (129)

Livingston 1-5 0-0 2, Durant 15-26 14-15 50, D.Green 8-14 0-1 16, Curry 8-14 6-6 24, Thompson 3-10 2-3 9, McKinnie 1-2 1-2 3, Jerebko 0-1 0-0 0, Bell 1-2 0-0 2, Looney 1-1 0-0 2, Bogut 1-1 2-2 4, Cook 1-2 0-0 2, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Iguodala 7-11 0-2 15. Totals 47-89 25-31 129.

L.A. CLIPPERS (110)

Beverley 4-6 2-3 11, Gallinari 11-24 4-6 29, J.Green 2-7 2-2 7, Gilgeous-Alexander 8-14 4-6 22, Shamet 3-8 3-3 10, Harrell 4-7 2-2 10, Zubac 0-2 0-0 0, Robinson 2-5 2-2 8, Temple 0-1 2-2 2, Williams 3-21 2-2 8, Thornwell 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 38-96 23-28 110.

Golden State;35;37;30;27;—;129

L.A. Clippers;31;22;25;32;—;110

3-Point Goals—Golden State 10-30 (Durant 6-14, Curry 2-5, Iguodala 1-3, Thompson 1-4, McKinnie 0-1, Jerebko 0-1, D.Green 0-2), L.A. Clippers 11-32 (Gallinari 3-7, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-4, Robinson 2-5, Thornwell 1-1, Beverley 1-2, J.Green 1-4, Shamet 1-5, Temple 0-1, Williams 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Golden State 46 (D.Green 14), L.A. Clippers 49 (Beverley 14). Assists—Golden State 32 (D.Green 10), L.A. Clippers 22 (Beverley, Williams 7). Total Fouls—Golden State 24, L.A. Clippers 26. Technicals—D.Green, Williams. A—19,068 (18,997).

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Saturday's result

Toronto 108, Philadelphia 95, Toronto leads series 1-0

Sunday's games

Boston at Milwaukee, noon.

Houston at Golden State, 2:30 p.m.

Raptors 108, 76ers 95

PHILADELPHIA (95)

Butler 4-12 2-4 10, Harris 6-17 0-0 14, Embiid 5-18 5-6 16, B.Simmons 7-8 0-1 14, Redick 6-13 0-0 17, Ennis III 4-5 2-4 11, Bolden 1-6 0-0 3, Marjanovic 1-2 0-0 2, Monroe 0-1 3-4 3, McConnell 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Korkmaz 1-6 2-2 5. Totals 35-89 14-21 95.

TORONTO (108)

Leonard 16-23 10-11 45, Siakam 12-15 2-4 29, Gasol 3-8 0-0 8, Lowry 4-10 1-1 9, Green 2-5 2-2 7, Powell 0-2 0-0 0, Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Ibaka 3-9 1-2 7, Moreland 0-0 0-0 0, VanVleet 1-2 1-4 3, Lin 0-2 0-0 0, McCaw 0-0 0-0 0, Meeks 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-79 17-24 108.

Philadelphia;31;21;29;14;—;95

Toronto;39;22;31;16;—;108

3-Point Goals—Philadelphia 11-32 (Redick 5-12, Harris 2-4, Ennis III 1-2, Embiid 1-3, Korkmaz 1-4, Bolden 1-4, Butler 0-3), Toronto 9-27 (Siakam 3-4, Leonard 3-7, Gasol 2-4, Green 1-4, VanVleet 0-1, Miller 0-1, Ibaka 0-2, Lowry 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Philadelphia 47 (Harris 15), Toronto 40 (Leonard 11). Assists—Philadelphia 23 (Harris 6), Toronto 21 (Lowry 8). Total Fouls—Philadelphia 21, Toronto 24. Technicals—Redick. A—19,800 (19,800).

