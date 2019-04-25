Playoffs

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Wednesday's late result

L.A. Clippers 129, Golden State 121, Golden State leads series 3-2

Thursday's result

San Antonio 120, Denver 103, series tied 3-3

Friday's game

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Spurs 120, Nuggets 103

DENVER (103)

Craig 2-6 0-0 5, Millsap 6-10 0-0 12, Jokic 19-30 3-4 43, J.Murray 7-19 1-2 16, Harris 5-8 2-2 14, Vanderbilt 0-1 0-0 0, Hernangomez 0-0 0-0 0, Plumlee 1-2 3-4 5, Lyles 0-1 0-0 0, Morris 2-6 0-0 4, Beasley 1-6 0-0 2, Barton 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 44-96 9-12 103.

SAN ANTONIO (120)

DeRozan 12-16 1-2 25, Aldridge 10-18 5-6 26, Poeltl 4-6 0-0 8, White 4-7 3-4 13, Forbes 5-8 0-0 12, Gay 7-11 2-2 19, Cunningham 0-1 0-0 0, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Motiejunas 0-0 0-0 0, Mills 3-12 0-0 6, Belinelli 2-4 3-3 9, Walker IV 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 48-84 14-17 120.

Denver;24;36;25;18;—;103

San Antonio;34;30;26;30;—;120

3-Point Goals—Denver 6-24 (Harris 2-3, Jokic 2-6, Craig 1-2, J.Murray 1-5, Beasley 0-1, Lyles 0-1, Millsap 0-2, Barton 0-4), San Antonio 10-24 (Gay 3-3, White 2-3, Forbes 2-4, Belinelli 2-4, Aldridge 1-3, Mills 0-7). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Denver 37 (Jokic 12), San Antonio 41 (Aldridge 10). Assists—Denver 25 (Jokic 9), San Antonio 25 (DeRozan 7). Total Fouls—Denver 18, San Antonio 17. A—18,354 (18,581).

(WEDNESDAY'S LATE BOX)

Clippers 129, Warriors 121

L.A. CLIPPERS (129)

Gilgeous-Alexander 2-3 2-2 6, Gallinari 9-22 5-6 26, J.Green 5-9 2-2 15, Beverley 6-13 0-0 17, Shamet 1-4 3-3 6, Harrell 11-14 2-2 24, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 12-19 8-9 33, Temple 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 46-85 24-26 129.

GOLDEN STATE (121)

Durant 14-26 12-12 45, D.Green 3-7 1-2 7, Bogut 3-5 0-0 6, Curry 7-15 6-6 24, Thompson 9-20 0-0 22, McKinnie 3-6 0-0 7, Looney 2-8 1-2 5, Livingston 1-2 0-0 2, Iguodala 1-7 0-0 3. Totals 43-96 20-22 121.

L.A. Clippers;37;34;33;25;—;129

Golden State;41;22;31;27;—;121

3-Point Goals—L.A. Clippers 13-34 (Beverley 5-11, J.Green 3-6, Gallinari 3-11, Williams 1-2, Shamet 1-3, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1), Golden State 15-39 (Durant 5-12, Curry 4-5, Thompson 4-11, McKinnie 1-4, Iguodala 1-5, D.Green 0-2). Fouled Out—J.Green. Rebounds—L.A. Clippers 42 (Beverley 14), Golden State 39 (Looney, D.Green 7). Assists—L.A. Clippers 29 (Williams 10), Golden State 31 (Iguodala 8). Total Fouls—L.A. Clippers 23, Golden State 23. Technicals—D.Green. A—19,596 (19,596).

PLAYOFF LEADERS

Through April 24

Scoring

;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG

Lillard, POR;5;53;33;165;33.0

Durant, GOL;5;53;42;160;32.0

George, OKC;5;44;40;143;28.6

Harden, HOU;5;43;32;139;27.8

Leonard, TOR;5;50;25;139;27.8

Antetokounmpo, MIL;4;37;27;105;26.2

Curry, GOL;5;36;30;124;24.8

Embiid, PHL;4;34;28;99;24.8

McCollum, POR;5;46;13;122;24.4

Williams, LAC;5;42;32;122;24.4

Westbrook, OKC;5;40;23;114;22.8

Siakam, TOR;5;48;9;113;22.6

Irving, BOS;4;32;15;90;22.5

DeRozan, SAN;5;39;32;110;22.0

Mitchell, UTA;5;36;24;107;21.4

LeVert, BRO;5;36;21;105;21.0

Harrell, LAC;5;42;16;100;20.0

Aldridge, SAN;5;39;18;98;19.6

Jokic, DEN;5;34;22;98;19.6

Russell, BRO;5;37;11;97;19.4

FG Percentage

;FG;FGA;PCT

Harrell, LAC;42;56;.750

Adams, OKC;28;42;.667

Simmons, PHL;36;56;.643

Connaughton, MIL;16;25;.640

Favors, UTA;23;36;.639

White, SAN;37;61;.607

Allen, BRO;19;32;.594

Gobert, UTA;19;32;.594

Capela, HOU;23;39;.590

Marjanovic, PHL;20;34;.588

Rebounds

;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG

Embiid, PHL;4;13;41;54;13.5

Drummond, DET;4;20;32;52;13.0

Antetokounmpo, MIL;4;11;37;48;12.0

Jokic, DEN;5;15;43;58;11.6

Capela, HOU;5;17;36;53;10.6

Horford, BOS;4;9;32;41;10.2

Gobert, UTA;5;23;28;51;10.2

Kanter, POR;5;18;33;51;10.2

Aldridge, SAN;5;15;31;46;9.2

Harris, PHL;5;3;42;45;9.0

Assists

;G;AST;AVG

Westbrook, OKC;5;53;10.6

Jokic, DEN;5;45;9.0

Lowry, TOR;5;43;8.6

Rubio, UTA;5;43;8.6

Harden, HOU;5;40;8.0

Williams, LAC;5;39;7.8

Irving, BOS;4;31;7.8

Simmons, PHL;5;38;7.6

Green, GOL;5;37;7.4

Jackson, DET;4;28;7.0

