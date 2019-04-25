Playoffs
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Wednesday's late result
L.A. Clippers 129, Golden State 121, Golden State leads series 3-2
Thursday's result
San Antonio 120, Denver 103, series tied 3-3
Friday's game
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
Spurs 120, Nuggets 103
DENVER (103)
Craig 2-6 0-0 5, Millsap 6-10 0-0 12, Jokic 19-30 3-4 43, J.Murray 7-19 1-2 16, Harris 5-8 2-2 14, Vanderbilt 0-1 0-0 0, Hernangomez 0-0 0-0 0, Plumlee 1-2 3-4 5, Lyles 0-1 0-0 0, Morris 2-6 0-0 4, Beasley 1-6 0-0 2, Barton 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 44-96 9-12 103.
SAN ANTONIO (120)
DeRozan 12-16 1-2 25, Aldridge 10-18 5-6 26, Poeltl 4-6 0-0 8, White 4-7 3-4 13, Forbes 5-8 0-0 12, Gay 7-11 2-2 19, Cunningham 0-1 0-0 0, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Motiejunas 0-0 0-0 0, Mills 3-12 0-0 6, Belinelli 2-4 3-3 9, Walker IV 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 48-84 14-17 120.
Denver;24;36;25;18;—;103
San Antonio;34;30;26;30;—;120
3-Point Goals—Denver 6-24 (Harris 2-3, Jokic 2-6, Craig 1-2, J.Murray 1-5, Beasley 0-1, Lyles 0-1, Millsap 0-2, Barton 0-4), San Antonio 10-24 (Gay 3-3, White 2-3, Forbes 2-4, Belinelli 2-4, Aldridge 1-3, Mills 0-7). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Denver 37 (Jokic 12), San Antonio 41 (Aldridge 10). Assists—Denver 25 (Jokic 9), San Antonio 25 (DeRozan 7). Total Fouls—Denver 18, San Antonio 17. A—18,354 (18,581).
(WEDNESDAY'S LATE BOX)
Clippers 129, Warriors 121
L.A. CLIPPERS (129)
Gilgeous-Alexander 2-3 2-2 6, Gallinari 9-22 5-6 26, J.Green 5-9 2-2 15, Beverley 6-13 0-0 17, Shamet 1-4 3-3 6, Harrell 11-14 2-2 24, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 12-19 8-9 33, Temple 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 46-85 24-26 129.
GOLDEN STATE (121)
Durant 14-26 12-12 45, D.Green 3-7 1-2 7, Bogut 3-5 0-0 6, Curry 7-15 6-6 24, Thompson 9-20 0-0 22, McKinnie 3-6 0-0 7, Looney 2-8 1-2 5, Livingston 1-2 0-0 2, Iguodala 1-7 0-0 3. Totals 43-96 20-22 121.
L.A. Clippers;37;34;33;25;—;129
Golden State;41;22;31;27;—;121
3-Point Goals—L.A. Clippers 13-34 (Beverley 5-11, J.Green 3-6, Gallinari 3-11, Williams 1-2, Shamet 1-3, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1), Golden State 15-39 (Durant 5-12, Curry 4-5, Thompson 4-11, McKinnie 1-4, Iguodala 1-5, D.Green 0-2). Fouled Out—J.Green. Rebounds—L.A. Clippers 42 (Beverley 14), Golden State 39 (Looney, D.Green 7). Assists—L.A. Clippers 29 (Williams 10), Golden State 31 (Iguodala 8). Total Fouls—L.A. Clippers 23, Golden State 23. Technicals—D.Green. A—19,596 (19,596).
PLAYOFF LEADERS
Through April 24
Scoring
;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG
Lillard, POR;5;53;33;165;33.0
Durant, GOL;5;53;42;160;32.0
George, OKC;5;44;40;143;28.6
Harden, HOU;5;43;32;139;27.8
Leonard, TOR;5;50;25;139;27.8
Antetokounmpo, MIL;4;37;27;105;26.2
Curry, GOL;5;36;30;124;24.8
Embiid, PHL;4;34;28;99;24.8
McCollum, POR;5;46;13;122;24.4
Williams, LAC;5;42;32;122;24.4
Westbrook, OKC;5;40;23;114;22.8
Siakam, TOR;5;48;9;113;22.6
Irving, BOS;4;32;15;90;22.5
DeRozan, SAN;5;39;32;110;22.0
Mitchell, UTA;5;36;24;107;21.4
LeVert, BRO;5;36;21;105;21.0
Harrell, LAC;5;42;16;100;20.0
Aldridge, SAN;5;39;18;98;19.6
Jokic, DEN;5;34;22;98;19.6
Russell, BRO;5;37;11;97;19.4
FG Percentage
;FG;FGA;PCT
Harrell, LAC;42;56;.750
Adams, OKC;28;42;.667
Simmons, PHL;36;56;.643
Connaughton, MIL;16;25;.640
Favors, UTA;23;36;.639
White, SAN;37;61;.607
Allen, BRO;19;32;.594
Gobert, UTA;19;32;.594
Capela, HOU;23;39;.590
Marjanovic, PHL;20;34;.588
Rebounds
;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG
Embiid, PHL;4;13;41;54;13.5
Drummond, DET;4;20;32;52;13.0
Antetokounmpo, MIL;4;11;37;48;12.0
Jokic, DEN;5;15;43;58;11.6
Capela, HOU;5;17;36;53;10.6
Horford, BOS;4;9;32;41;10.2
Gobert, UTA;5;23;28;51;10.2
Kanter, POR;5;18;33;51;10.2
Aldridge, SAN;5;15;31;46;9.2
Harris, PHL;5;3;42;45;9.0
Assists
;G;AST;AVG
Westbrook, OKC;5;53;10.6
Jokic, DEN;5;45;9.0
Lowry, TOR;5;43;8.6
Rubio, UTA;5;43;8.6
Harden, HOU;5;40;8.0
Williams, LAC;5;39;7.8
Irving, BOS;4;31;7.8
Simmons, PHL;5;38;7.6
Green, GOL;5;37;7.4
Jackson, DET;4;28;7.0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.