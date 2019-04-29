Playoffs
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Monday's results
Philadelphia 94, Toronto 89, series tied at 1-1
Portland at Denver, late.
Tuesday's games
Boston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Houston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
76ers 94, Raptors 89
PHILADELPHIA (94)
Butler 9-22 8-8 30, Harris 3-11 2-2 9, Embiid 2-7 8-8 12, B.Simmons 3-6 0-0 6, Redick 4-10 1-1 11, Ennis III 4-10 3-5 13, Bolden 1-3 0-0 3, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Monroe 4-7 2-2 10, Marjanovic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-76 24-26 94.
TORONTO (89)
Leonard 13-24 6-7 35, Siakam 9-25 1-2 21, Gasol 1-6 2-2 5, Lowry 7-17 4-4 20, Green 1-8 0-0 3, Powell 1-3 0-0 3, Ibaka 1-5 0-0 2, VanVleet 0-2 0-0 0, Meeks 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-91 13-15 89.
Philadelphia;26;25;18;25;—;94
Toronto;17;21;25;26;—;89
3-Point Goals—Philadelphia 10-35 (Butler 4-10, Ennis III 2-6, Redick 2-8, Bolden 1-3, Harris 1-5, Embiid 0-3), Toronto 10-37 (Leonard 3-10, Lowry 2-6, Siakam 2-7, Powell 1-1, Gasol 1-4, Green 1-6, Ibaka 0-1, Meeks 0-1, VanVleet 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Philadelphia 53 (Butler, Harris 11), Toronto 36 (Leonard, Gasol, Siakam 7). Assists—Philadelphia 22 (Embiid, Butler, B.Simmons 5), Toronto 20 (Leonard 6). Total Fouls—Philadelphia 18, Toronto 22. Technicals—Toronto coach Nick Nurse, Green. A—19,800 (19,800).
