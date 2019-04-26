Playoffs

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Friday's game

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, late.

PLAYOFF LEADERS

Through April 25

Scoring

;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG

Lillard, POR;5;53;33;165;33.0

Durant, GOL;5;53;42;160;32.0

George, OKC;5;44;40;143;28.6

Harden, HOU;5;43;32;139;27.8

Leonard, TOR;5;50;25;139;27.8

Antetokounmpo, MIL;4;37;27;105;26.2

Curry, GOL;5;36;30;124;24.8

Embiid, PHL;4;34;28;99;24.8

McCollum, POR;5;46;13;122;24.4

Williams, LAC;5;42;32;122;24.4

Jokic, DEN;6;53;25;141;23.5

Westbrook, OKC;5;40;23;114;22.8

Siakam, TOR;5;48;9;113;22.6

DeRozan, SAN;6;51;33;135;22.5

Irving, BOS;4;32;15;90;22.5

Mitchell, UTA;5;36;24;107;21.4

LeVert, BRO;5;36;21;105;21.0

Aldridge, SAN;6;49;23;124;20.7

Harrell, LAC;5;42;16;100;20.0

Russell, BRO;5;37;11;97;19.4

FG Percentage

;FG;FGA;PCT

Harrell, LAC;42;56;.750

Adams, OKC;28;42;.667

Poeltl, SAN;22;33;.667

Simmons, PHL;36;56;.643

Connaughton, MIL;16;25;.640

Favors, UTA;23;36;.639

White, SAN;41;68;.603

Allen, BRO;19;32;.594

Gobert, UTA;19;32;.594

Capela, HOU;23;39;.590

Rebounds

;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG

Embiid, PHL;4;13;41;54;13.5

Drummond, DET;4;20;32;52;13.0

Antetokounmpo, MIL;4;11;37;48;12.0

Jokic, DEN;6;21;49;70;11.7

Capela, HOU;5;17;36;53;10.6

Horford, BOS;4;9;32;41;10.2

Gobert, UTA;5;23;28;51;10.2

Kanter, POR;5;18;33;51;10.2

Aldridge, SAN;6;17;39;56;9.3

Harris, PHL;5;3;42;45;9.0

Assists

;G;AST;AVG

Westbrook, OKC;5;53;10.6

Jokic, DEN;6;54;9.0

Lowry, TOR;5;43;8.6

Rubio, UTA;5;43;8.6

Harden, HOU;5;40;8.0

Williams, LAC;5;39;7.8

Irving, BOS;4;31;7.8

Simmons, PHL;5;38;7.6

Green, GOL;5;37;7.4

Jackson, DET;4;28;7.0

