Playoffs
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Friday's game
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, late.
PLAYOFF LEADERS
Through April 25
Scoring
;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG
Lillard, POR;5;53;33;165;33.0
Durant, GOL;5;53;42;160;32.0
George, OKC;5;44;40;143;28.6
Harden, HOU;5;43;32;139;27.8
Leonard, TOR;5;50;25;139;27.8
Antetokounmpo, MIL;4;37;27;105;26.2
Curry, GOL;5;36;30;124;24.8
Embiid, PHL;4;34;28;99;24.8
McCollum, POR;5;46;13;122;24.4
Williams, LAC;5;42;32;122;24.4
Jokic, DEN;6;53;25;141;23.5
Westbrook, OKC;5;40;23;114;22.8
Siakam, TOR;5;48;9;113;22.6
DeRozan, SAN;6;51;33;135;22.5
Irving, BOS;4;32;15;90;22.5
Mitchell, UTA;5;36;24;107;21.4
LeVert, BRO;5;36;21;105;21.0
Aldridge, SAN;6;49;23;124;20.7
Harrell, LAC;5;42;16;100;20.0
Russell, BRO;5;37;11;97;19.4
FG Percentage
;FG;FGA;PCT
Harrell, LAC;42;56;.750
Adams, OKC;28;42;.667
Poeltl, SAN;22;33;.667
Simmons, PHL;36;56;.643
Connaughton, MIL;16;25;.640
Favors, UTA;23;36;.639
White, SAN;41;68;.603
Allen, BRO;19;32;.594
Gobert, UTA;19;32;.594
Capela, HOU;23;39;.590
Rebounds
;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG
Embiid, PHL;4;13;41;54;13.5
Drummond, DET;4;20;32;52;13.0
Antetokounmpo, MIL;4;11;37;48;12.0
Jokic, DEN;6;21;49;70;11.7
Capela, HOU;5;17;36;53;10.6
Horford, BOS;4;9;32;41;10.2
Gobert, UTA;5;23;28;51;10.2
Kanter, POR;5;18;33;51;10.2
Aldridge, SAN;6;17;39;56;9.3
Harris, PHL;5;3;42;45;9.0
Assists
;G;AST;AVG
Westbrook, OKC;5;53;10.6
Jokic, DEN;6;54;9.0
Lowry, TOR;5;43;8.6
Rubio, UTA;5;43;8.6
Harden, HOU;5;40;8.0
Williams, LAC;5;39;7.8
Irving, BOS;4;31;7.8
Simmons, PHL;5;38;7.6
Green, GOL;5;37;7.4
Jackson, DET;4;28;7.0
