Carmelo Anthony no longer is on a team for which he is the focal point of the offense. In fact, he no longer is on a team for which he is a regular starter; he has come off the bench for the struggling Houston Rockets in four of six games.
In town to play the Brooklyn Nets last week, Anthony took a walk down nostalgia road and shared some memories of his six-plus seasons as the centerpiece of the Knicks’ offense. He also shared some “woulda, coulda, shouldas” and his sense that the team might have been better if a few things had broken their way or if they had been able to attract a big-time free agent.
Anthony said a negative perception of the Knicks’ organization hurt the franchise when it was trying to attract top free agents. The biggest names the Knicks were able to sign the last couple of years were big men Joakim Noah and Robin Lopez.
“I think it probably scared a lot of people away,” said Anthony, 34. “Scared some people away. Not knowing the nuances and the ins and outs of kind of what was going on, who is in charge, who is not.”
The Knicks had four different general managers/executives — Donnie Walsh, Glen Grunwald, Steve Mills and Phil Jackson — during Anthony’s tenure. They also had five different coaches — Mike D’Antoni, Mike Woodson, Derek Fisher, Kurt Rambis and Jeff Hornacek.
Despite the lack of continuity and the fact that the team never got past the first round of the playoffs, Anthony said he really enjoyed his time in a Knicks uniform.
“Honestly, I didn’t have a bad experience there,” he said. “Overall, looking back on it now, I had a great, great experience in New York. Last couple years was a little tough as far as losing and what I had to deal with, but other than that, I had a hell of an experience in New York.
“That energy with the fans, the team and the players that came through there … The last couple of years, it is what it is. But overall, it was great.”
Anthony finished his Knicks career with 10,186 points, seventh on the franchise scoring list. He said his two greatest memories were scoring 62 points in a game at the Garden in 2014 — which set the team and arena record — and his first game as a Knick in 2011.
Anthony, who was born in Brooklyn, was introduced to the Garden crowd that night to the Puff Daddy song, “I’m Coming Home.”
“Coming out there and hearing that song. That moment, I don’t think it can get better than that moment,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.