NBA All-Star 2021: Stars coming out, but sparkle won't be bright

The league’s biggest stars, led by LeBron James, would have preferred getting some much-needed time off during the six-day break.

James even went so far as to call it “a slap in the face” to players who had little time to recover from last year’s interrupted season, which was completed in a central Florida bubble, and are still dealing with burdensome protocols intended to stifle the coronavirus as much as possible (but still weren’t enough to prevent the postponement of 31 games in the first half).

Now that it’s game on, James is trying to make the best of the situation, using the All-Star platform to carry on with his efforts to expand voting rights — a fitting gesture with the game being held in a state that was one of the focal points of the 2020 election.

“Look what we made happen, what our voices made possible,” the Los Angeles Lakers star says in a 51-second ad that was set to air for the first time during the game. “And now, look what they’re trying to do to silence us, using every trick in the book and attacking democracy itself. Because they saw what we’re capable of, and they fear it.”

Some things to watch for in Sunday’s All-Star Game: