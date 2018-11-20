EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;13;4;.765;—
Philadelphia;12;7;.632;2
Boston;9;8;.529;4
Brooklyn;7;10;.412;6
New York;4;13;.235;9
Southeast Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Orlando;9;8;.529;—
Charlotte;8;8;.500;½
Miami;6;10;.375;2½
Washington;5;11;.313;3½
Atlanta;3;14;.176;6
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Milwaukee;12;4;.750;—
Indiana;11;6;.647;1½
Detroit;8;6;.571;3
Chicago;4;13;.235;8½
Cleveland;2;13;.133;9½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Memphis;11;5;.688;—
New Orleans;10;7;.588;1½
Houston;8;7;.533;2½
San Antonio;8;8;.500;3
Dallas;7;9;.438;4
Northwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Portland;11;5;.688;—
Oklahoma City;10;6;.625;1
Denver;10;7;.588;1½
Utah;8;9;.471;3½
Minnesota;7;10;.412;4½
Pacific Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
L.A. Clippers;11;5;.688;—
Golden State;12;6;.667;—
L.A. Lakers;9;7;.563;2
Sacramento;9;8;.529;2½
Phoenix;3;13;.188;8
Monday's results
Charlotte 117, Boston 112
Detroit 113, Cleveland 102
Indiana 121, Utah 94
Philadelphia 119, Phoenix 114
L.A. Clippers 127, Atlanta 119
Memphis 98, Dallas 88
Milwaukee 104, Denver 98
New Orleans 140, San Antonio 126
Sacramento 117, Oklahoma City 113
Tuesday's games
L.A. Clippers at Washington, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Indiana at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
New York at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Portland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Utah, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday's games
No games scheduled.
Friday's games
Minnesota at Brooklyn, 11 a.m.
Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Denver, 8 p.m.
Portland at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
NBA LEADERS
Through Nov. 19
SCORING AVERAGE
;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG
Walker, CHA;16;161;86;473;29.6
James, LAL;16;166;90;460;28.8
Embiid, PHL;19;169;167;531;27.9
Harden, HOU;12;99;88;334;27.8
Davis, NOR;14;135;106;387;27.6
Durant, GOL;18;172;124;490;27.2
Lillard, POR;16;137;109;425;26.6
Antetokounmpo, MIL;15;152;80;388;25.9
LaVine, CHI;16;137;100;404;25.2
DeRozan, SAN;16;151;92;399;24.9
Griffin, DET;14;120;70;340;24.3
George, OKC;16;131;74;388;24.2
Hardaway Jr., NYK;16;123;86;383;23.9
Booker, PHX;13;106;61;309;23.8
Irving, BOS;16;139;41;359;22.4
Beal, WAS;16;125;52;344;21.5
Oladipo, IND;16;129;47;343;21.4
Thompson, GOL;18;155;31;385;21.4
Wall, WAS;16;123;65;335;20.9
Harris, LAC;16;128;46;334;20.9
McCollum, POR;16;127;43;332;20.8
Mitchell, UTA;15;115;52;311;20.7
Butler, PHL;14;100;66;286;20.4
Richardson, MIA;16;114;51;326;20.4
Vucevic, ORL;17;144;39;346;20.4
Towns, MIN;17;119;67;338;19.9
Conley, MEM;16;103;73;314;19.6
Gallinari, LAC;15;88;81;294;19.6
Holiday, NOR;17;127;55;332;19.5
Middleton, MIL;16;103;52;308;19.2
Drummond, DET;14;114;39;269;19.2
Mirotic, NOR;15;107;39;288;19.2
Doncic, DAL;16;111;46;307;19.2
Hield, SAC;17;125;33;326;19.2
Williams, LAC;16;95;92;303;18.9
Rose, MIN;15;104;50;284;18.9
LeVert, Bro;14;97;44;257;18.4
Redick, PHL;19;118;55;347;18.3
Fox, SAC;17;109;70;310;18.2
Warren, PHX;15;101;39;268;17.9
Jokic, DEN;17;108;64;302;17.8
Paul, HOU;13;78;41;228;17.5
Ibaka, TOR;16;116;35;280;17.5
Randle, NOR;17;111;67;297;17.5
Wiggins, MIN;13;85;27;226;17.4
Harris, DEN;17;109;45;293;17.2
Russell, Bro;17;109;32;293;17.2
Aldridge, SAN;16;107;60;274;17.1
Gordon, ORL;16;107;33;274;17.1
Murray, DEN;17;111;45;291;17.1
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
;FG;FGA;PCT
Gobert, UTA;98;140;.700
Sabonis, IND;89;130;.685
Harrell, LAC;88;132;.667
Capela, HOU;106;169;.627
McGee, LAL;94;151;.623
Jordan, DAL;65;105;.619
Siakam, TOR;97;157;.618
Adams, OKC;98;159;.616
Ayton, PHX;116;190;.611
Allen, Bro;72;122;.590
Randle, NOR;111;194;.572
Favors, UTA;68;119;.571
Moore, NOR;113;199;.568
Ibaka, TOR;116;205;.566
Vucevic, ORL;144;259;.556
Antetokounmpo, MIL;152;274;.555
Valanciunas, TOR;82;151;.543
Simmons, PHL;106;196;.541
Thompson, CLE;68;126;.540
Kanter, NYK;106;197;.538
Bogdanovic, IND;90;169;.533
Cauley-Stein, SAC;111;210;.529
Harris, Bro;85;162;.525
Gibson, MIN;76;145;.524
Nurkic, POR;92;176;.523
James, LAL;166;319;.520
Drummond, DET;114;220;.518
Bjelica, SAC;74;143;.517
Curry, GOL;122;237;.515
Harris, LAC;128;249;.514
3-POINT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
;3FG;3FGA;PCT
Bogdanovic, IND;38;71;.535
Harris, Bro;43;85;.506
Curry, POR;16;32;.500
Curry, GOL;62;126;.492
Bjelica, SAC;30;61;.492
Moore, NOR;29;59;.492
Cook, GOL;24;50;.480
Mack, MEM;22;46;.478
Rose, MIN;26;55;.473
Forbes, SAN;39;83;.470
Augustin, ORL;30;64;.469
Warren, PHX;27;58;.466
Scott, LAC;20;43;.465
Gallinari, LAC;37;80;.462
Green, TOR;43;93;.462
Vucevic, ORL;19;42;.452
Finney-Smith, DAL;27;60;.450
Blakeney, CHI;22;49;.449
Richardson, MIA;47;105;.448
Bertans, SAN;21;47;.447
Hernangomez, DEN;24;54;.444
Morris, BOS;32;72;.444
Tucker, HOU;32;72;.444
Hield, SAC;43;97;.443
Snell, MIL;19;43;.442
Arcidiacono, CHI;26;59;.441
Towns, MIN;33;75;.440
Hart, LAL;36;83;.434
Temple, MEM;28;65;.431
Brogdon, MIL;24;56;.429
FREE THROW PERCENTAGE
;FT;FTA;PCT
Green, WAS;35;36;.972
Brogdon, MIL;27;28;.964
Gallinari, LAC;81;85;.953
Williams, LAC;92;98;.939
Caldwell-Pope, LAL;28;30;.933
Durant, GOL;124;134;.925
Hood, CLE;37;40;.925
Lillard, POR;109;118;.924
Curry, GOL;48;52;.923
Towns, MIN;67;73;.918
Saric, MIN;33;36;.917
Middleton, MIL;52;57;.912
Zeller, CHA;30;33;.909
Lamb, CHA;38;42;.905
Redick, PHL;55;61;.902
Murray, DEN;45;50;.900
Sexton, CLE;42;47;.894
Teague, MIN;40;45;.889
Warren, PHX;39;44;.886
DeRozan, SAN;92;104;.885
Bullock, DET;22;25;.880
Richardson, MIA;51;58;.879
Trier, NYK;50;57;.877
Leonard, TOR;73;84;.869
Augustin, ORL;39;45;.867
Burks, UTA;26;30;.867
Lin, ATL;45;52;.865
Collins, POR;32;37;.865
Clarkson, CLE;25;29;.862
Kanter, NYK;50;58;.862
REBOUNDS PER GAME
;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG
Drummond, DET;14;85;142;227;16.2
Whiteside, MIA;15;57;159;216;14.4
Jordan, DAL;16;42;176;218;13.6
Embiid, PHL;19;42;207;249;13.1
Gobert, UTA;17;60;157;217;12.8
Antetokounmpo, MIL;15;39;151;190;12.7
Davis, NOR;14;49;125;174;12.4
Towns, MIN;17;51;156;207;12.2
Kanter, NYK;17;77;122;199;11.7
Aldridge, SAN;16;62;120;182;11.4
Capela, HOU;15;64;104;168;11.2
Nurkic, POR;16;64;111;175;10.9
Mirotic, NOR;15;31;133;164;10.9
Vucevic, ORL;17;47;137;184;10.8
Thompson, CLE;15;67;91;158;10.5
Griffin, DET;14;24;122;146;10.4
Adams, OKC;15;73;83;156;10.4
Ayton, PHX;16;39;127;166;10.4
Jokic, DEN;17;42;128;170;10.0
Gasol, MEM;16;24;129;153;9.6
Sabonis, IND;16;38;114;152;9.5
Simmons, PHL;18;36;130;166;9.2
Harris, LAC;16;15;124;139;8.7
Cauley-Stein, SAC;17;42;105;147;8.6
Randle, NOR;17;40;105;145;8.5
Aminu, POR;16;20;114;134;8.4
Allen, Bro;15;43;82;125;8.3
Davis, Bro;17;54;87;141;8.3
Vonleh, NYK;17;35;100;135;7.9
George, OKC;16;18;108;126;7.9
ASSISTS PER GAME
;G;AST;AVG
Lowry, TOR;17;176;10.4
Holiday, NOR;17;157;9.2
Young, ATL;17;141;8.3
Wall, WAS;16;126;7.9
Simmons, PHL;18;140;7.8
Paul, HOU;13;99;7.6
Booker, PHX;13;96;7.4
Fox, SAC;17;125;7.4
Harden, HOU;12;88;7.3
Green, GOL;13;94;7.2
James, LAL;16;111;6.9
Jokic, DEN;17;117;6.9
Rubio, UTA;17;112;6.6
DeRozan, SAN;16;102;6.4
Lillard, POR;16;97;6.1
Walker, CHA;16;97;6.1
Durant, GOL;18;109;6.1
Bledsoe, MIL;16;95;5.9
Irving, BOS;16;95;5.9
Conley, MEM;16;94;5.9
Schroder, OKC;16;91;5.7
Barea, DAL;15;84;5.6
Antetokounmpo, MIL;15;83;5.5
Russell, Bro;17;93;5.5
Augustin, ORL;17;87;5.1
Ball, LAL;16;78;4.9
Davis, NOR;14;68;4.9
Griffin, DET;14;68;4.9
Rose, MIN;15;71;4.7
Oladipo, IND;16;75;4.7
STEALS PER GAME
;G;STL;AVG
Paul, HOU;13;32;2.46
George, OKC;16;38;2.38
Harden, HOU;12;28;2.33
Butler, PHL;14;30;2.14
Covington, MIN;16;33;2.06
Wall, WAS;16;32;2.00
Green, GOL;13;24;1.85
Bazemore, ATL;17;30;1.76
Mitchell, UTA;15;26;1.73
Rubio, UTA;17;29;1.71
Wiggins, MIN;13;22;1.69
Gasol, MEM;16;27;1.69
Irving, BOS;16;27;1.69
Holiday, CHI;17;28;1.65
Holiday, NOR;17;27;1.59
Oladipo, IND;16;25;1.56
Adams, OKC;15;23;1.53
Collison, IND;17;25;1.47
Joseph, IND;17;25;1.47
Lowry, TOR;17;25;1.47
James, LAL;16;23;1.44
Schroder, OKC;16;23;1.44
Ingles, UTA;17;24;1.41
Jokic, DEN;17;24;1.41
Anderson, MEM;16;22;1.38
Hart, LAL;16;22;1.38
Davis, NOR;14;19;1.36
Young, IND;17;23;1.35
Antetokounmpo, MIL;15;20;1.33
Porter Jr., WAS;15;20;1.33
BLOCKS PER GAME
;G;BLK;AVG
Whiteside, MIA;15;47;3.13
Davis, NOR;14;38;2.71
McGee, LAL;16;41;2.56
Turner, IND;17;43;2.53
Embiid, PHL;19;40;2.11
Gobert, UTA;17;33;1.94
Towns, MIN;17;33;1.94
Jackson Jr., MEM;16;31;1.94
Carter Jr., CHI;17;32;1.88
Allen, Bro;15;28;1.87
Harrell, LAC;16;29;1.81
Lopez, MIL;16;28;1.75
Robinson, NYK;15;26;1.73
Horford, BOS;17;29;1.71
Capela, HOU;15;25;1.67
Drummond, DET;14;23;1.64
Covington, MIN;16;25;1.56
Kleber, DAL;16;24;1.50
Bamba, ORL;17;25;1.47
Antetokounmpo, MIL;15;21;1.40
Noel, OKC;15;21;1.40
Favors, UTA;16;22;1.38
Ibaka, TOR;16;22;1.38
Kidd-Gilchrist, CHA;13;17;1.31
Bagley III, SAC;17;21;1.24
Aldridge, SAN;16;19;1.19
Nurkic, POR;16;19;1.19
Millsap, DEN;17;20;1.18
Jones, GOL;18;21;1.17
Collins, POR;16;18;1.12
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.