EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;13;4;.765;—

Philadelphia;12;7;.632;2

Boston;9;8;.529;4

Brooklyn;7;10;.412;6

New York;4;13;.235;9

Southeast Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Orlando;9;8;.529;—

Charlotte;8;8;.500;½

Miami;6;10;.375;2½

Washington;5;11;.313;3½

Atlanta;3;14;.176;6

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Milwaukee;12;4;.750;—

Indiana;11;6;.647;1½

Detroit;8;6;.571;3

Chicago;4;13;.235;8½

Cleveland;2;13;.133;9½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Memphis;11;5;.688;—

New Orleans;10;7;.588;1½

Houston;8;7;.533;2½

San Antonio;8;8;.500;3

Dallas;7;9;.438;4

Northwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Portland;11;5;.688;—

Oklahoma City;10;6;.625;1

Denver;10;7;.588;1½

Utah;8;9;.471;3½

Minnesota;7;10;.412;4½

Pacific Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

L.A. Clippers;11;5;.688;—

Golden State;12;6;.667;—

L.A. Lakers;9;7;.563;2

Sacramento;9;8;.529;2½

Phoenix;3;13;.188;8

Monday's results

Charlotte 117, Boston 112

Detroit 113, Cleveland 102

Indiana 121, Utah 94

Philadelphia 119, Phoenix 114

L.A. Clippers 127, Atlanta 119

Memphis 98, Dallas 88

Milwaukee 104, Denver 98

New Orleans 140, San Antonio 126

Sacramento 117, Oklahoma City 113

Tuesday's games

L.A. Clippers at Washington, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at New York, 6:30 p.m. 

Wednesday's games

Indiana at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

New York at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Portland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Golden State, 9:30 p.m. 

Thursday's games

No games scheduled. 

Friday's games

Minnesota at Brooklyn, 11 a.m.

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

New Orleans at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Denver, 8 p.m.

Portland at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m. 

NBA LEADERS

Through Nov. 19

SCORING AVERAGE

;G;FG;FT;PTS;AVG

Walker, CHA;16;161;86;473;29.6

James, LAL;16;166;90;460;28.8

Embiid, PHL;19;169;167;531;27.9

Harden, HOU;12;99;88;334;27.8

Davis, NOR;14;135;106;387;27.6

Durant, GOL;18;172;124;490;27.2

Lillard, POR;16;137;109;425;26.6

Antetokounmpo, MIL;15;152;80;388;25.9

LaVine, CHI;16;137;100;404;25.2

DeRozan, SAN;16;151;92;399;24.9

Griffin, DET;14;120;70;340;24.3

George, OKC;16;131;74;388;24.2

Hardaway Jr., NYK;16;123;86;383;23.9

Booker, PHX;13;106;61;309;23.8

Irving, BOS;16;139;41;359;22.4

Beal, WAS;16;125;52;344;21.5

Oladipo, IND;16;129;47;343;21.4

Thompson, GOL;18;155;31;385;21.4

Wall, WAS;16;123;65;335;20.9

Harris, LAC;16;128;46;334;20.9

McCollum, POR;16;127;43;332;20.8

Mitchell, UTA;15;115;52;311;20.7

Butler, PHL;14;100;66;286;20.4

Richardson, MIA;16;114;51;326;20.4

Vucevic, ORL;17;144;39;346;20.4

Towns, MIN;17;119;67;338;19.9

Conley, MEM;16;103;73;314;19.6

Gallinari, LAC;15;88;81;294;19.6

Holiday, NOR;17;127;55;332;19.5

Middleton, MIL;16;103;52;308;19.2

Drummond, DET;14;114;39;269;19.2

Mirotic, NOR;15;107;39;288;19.2

Doncic, DAL;16;111;46;307;19.2

Hield, SAC;17;125;33;326;19.2

Williams, LAC;16;95;92;303;18.9

Rose, MIN;15;104;50;284;18.9

LeVert, Bro;14;97;44;257;18.4

Redick, PHL;19;118;55;347;18.3

Fox, SAC;17;109;70;310;18.2

Warren, PHX;15;101;39;268;17.9

Jokic, DEN;17;108;64;302;17.8

Paul, HOU;13;78;41;228;17.5

Ibaka, TOR;16;116;35;280;17.5

Randle, NOR;17;111;67;297;17.5

Wiggins, MIN;13;85;27;226;17.4

Harris, DEN;17;109;45;293;17.2

Russell, Bro;17;109;32;293;17.2

Aldridge, SAN;16;107;60;274;17.1

Gordon, ORL;16;107;33;274;17.1

Murray, DEN;17;111;45;291;17.1

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

;FG;FGA;PCT

Gobert, UTA;98;140;.700

Sabonis, IND;89;130;.685

Harrell, LAC;88;132;.667

Capela, HOU;106;169;.627

McGee, LAL;94;151;.623

Jordan, DAL;65;105;.619

Siakam, TOR;97;157;.618

Adams, OKC;98;159;.616

Ayton, PHX;116;190;.611

Allen, Bro;72;122;.590

Randle, NOR;111;194;.572

Favors, UTA;68;119;.571

Moore, NOR;113;199;.568

Ibaka, TOR;116;205;.566

Vucevic, ORL;144;259;.556

Antetokounmpo, MIL;152;274;.555

Valanciunas, TOR;82;151;.543

Simmons, PHL;106;196;.541

Thompson, CLE;68;126;.540

Kanter, NYK;106;197;.538

Bogdanovic, IND;90;169;.533

Cauley-Stein, SAC;111;210;.529

Harris, Bro;85;162;.525

Gibson, MIN;76;145;.524

Nurkic, POR;92;176;.523

James, LAL;166;319;.520

Drummond, DET;114;220;.518

Bjelica, SAC;74;143;.517

Curry, GOL;122;237;.515

Harris, LAC;128;249;.514

3-POINT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

;3FG;3FGA;PCT

Bogdanovic, IND;38;71;.535

Harris, Bro;43;85;.506

Curry, POR;16;32;.500

Curry, GOL;62;126;.492

Bjelica, SAC;30;61;.492

Moore, NOR;29;59;.492

Cook, GOL;24;50;.480

Mack, MEM;22;46;.478

Rose, MIN;26;55;.473

Forbes, SAN;39;83;.470

Augustin, ORL;30;64;.469

Warren, PHX;27;58;.466

Scott, LAC;20;43;.465

Gallinari, LAC;37;80;.462

Green, TOR;43;93;.462

Vucevic, ORL;19;42;.452

Finney-Smith, DAL;27;60;.450

Blakeney, CHI;22;49;.449

Richardson, MIA;47;105;.448

Bertans, SAN;21;47;.447

Hernangomez, DEN;24;54;.444

Morris, BOS;32;72;.444

Tucker, HOU;32;72;.444

Hield, SAC;43;97;.443

Snell, MIL;19;43;.442

Arcidiacono, CHI;26;59;.441

Towns, MIN;33;75;.440

Hart, LAL;36;83;.434

Temple, MEM;28;65;.431

Brogdon, MIL;24;56;.429

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE

;FT;FTA;PCT

Green, WAS;35;36;.972

Brogdon, MIL;27;28;.964

Gallinari, LAC;81;85;.953

Williams, LAC;92;98;.939

Caldwell-Pope, LAL;28;30;.933

Durant, GOL;124;134;.925

Hood, CLE;37;40;.925

Lillard, POR;109;118;.924

Curry, GOL;48;52;.923

Towns, MIN;67;73;.918

Saric, MIN;33;36;.917

Middleton, MIL;52;57;.912

Zeller, CHA;30;33;.909

Lamb, CHA;38;42;.905

Redick, PHL;55;61;.902

Murray, DEN;45;50;.900

Sexton, CLE;42;47;.894

Teague, MIN;40;45;.889

Warren, PHX;39;44;.886

DeRozan, SAN;92;104;.885

Bullock, DET;22;25;.880

Richardson, MIA;51;58;.879

Trier, NYK;50;57;.877

Leonard, TOR;73;84;.869

Augustin, ORL;39;45;.867

Burks, UTA;26;30;.867

Lin, ATL;45;52;.865

Collins, POR;32;37;.865

Clarkson, CLE;25;29;.862

Kanter, NYK;50;58;.862

REBOUNDS PER GAME

;G;OFF;DEF;TOT;AVG

Drummond, DET;14;85;142;227;16.2

Whiteside, MIA;15;57;159;216;14.4

Jordan, DAL;16;42;176;218;13.6

Embiid, PHL;19;42;207;249;13.1

Gobert, UTA;17;60;157;217;12.8

Antetokounmpo, MIL;15;39;151;190;12.7

Davis, NOR;14;49;125;174;12.4

Towns, MIN;17;51;156;207;12.2

Kanter, NYK;17;77;122;199;11.7

Aldridge, SAN;16;62;120;182;11.4

Capela, HOU;15;64;104;168;11.2

Nurkic, POR;16;64;111;175;10.9

Mirotic, NOR;15;31;133;164;10.9

Vucevic, ORL;17;47;137;184;10.8

Thompson, CLE;15;67;91;158;10.5

Griffin, DET;14;24;122;146;10.4

Adams, OKC;15;73;83;156;10.4

Ayton, PHX;16;39;127;166;10.4

Jokic, DEN;17;42;128;170;10.0

Gasol, MEM;16;24;129;153;9.6

Sabonis, IND;16;38;114;152;9.5

Simmons, PHL;18;36;130;166;9.2

Harris, LAC;16;15;124;139;8.7

Cauley-Stein, SAC;17;42;105;147;8.6

Randle, NOR;17;40;105;145;8.5

Aminu, POR;16;20;114;134;8.4

Allen, Bro;15;43;82;125;8.3

Davis, Bro;17;54;87;141;8.3

Vonleh, NYK;17;35;100;135;7.9

George, OKC;16;18;108;126;7.9

ASSISTS PER GAME

;G;AST;AVG

Lowry, TOR;17;176;10.4

Holiday, NOR;17;157;9.2

Young, ATL;17;141;8.3

Wall, WAS;16;126;7.9

Simmons, PHL;18;140;7.8

Paul, HOU;13;99;7.6

Booker, PHX;13;96;7.4

Fox, SAC;17;125;7.4

Harden, HOU;12;88;7.3

Green, GOL;13;94;7.2

James, LAL;16;111;6.9

Jokic, DEN;17;117;6.9

Rubio, UTA;17;112;6.6

DeRozan, SAN;16;102;6.4

Lillard, POR;16;97;6.1

Walker, CHA;16;97;6.1

Durant, GOL;18;109;6.1

Bledsoe, MIL;16;95;5.9

Irving, BOS;16;95;5.9

Conley, MEM;16;94;5.9

Schroder, OKC;16;91;5.7

Barea, DAL;15;84;5.6

Antetokounmpo, MIL;15;83;5.5

Russell, Bro;17;93;5.5

Augustin, ORL;17;87;5.1

Ball, LAL;16;78;4.9

Davis, NOR;14;68;4.9

Griffin, DET;14;68;4.9

Rose, MIN;15;71;4.7

Oladipo, IND;16;75;4.7

STEALS PER GAME

;G;STL;AVG

Paul, HOU;13;32;2.46

George, OKC;16;38;2.38

Harden, HOU;12;28;2.33

Butler, PHL;14;30;2.14

Covington, MIN;16;33;2.06

Wall, WAS;16;32;2.00

Green, GOL;13;24;1.85

Bazemore, ATL;17;30;1.76

Mitchell, UTA;15;26;1.73

Rubio, UTA;17;29;1.71

Wiggins, MIN;13;22;1.69

Gasol, MEM;16;27;1.69

Irving, BOS;16;27;1.69

Holiday, CHI;17;28;1.65

Holiday, NOR;17;27;1.59

Oladipo, IND;16;25;1.56

Adams, OKC;15;23;1.53

Collison, IND;17;25;1.47

Joseph, IND;17;25;1.47

Lowry, TOR;17;25;1.47

James, LAL;16;23;1.44

Schroder, OKC;16;23;1.44

Ingles, UTA;17;24;1.41

Jokic, DEN;17;24;1.41

Anderson, MEM;16;22;1.38

Hart, LAL;16;22;1.38

Davis, NOR;14;19;1.36

Young, IND;17;23;1.35

Antetokounmpo, MIL;15;20;1.33

Porter Jr., WAS;15;20;1.33

BLOCKS PER GAME

;G;BLK;AVG

Whiteside, MIA;15;47;3.13

Davis, NOR;14;38;2.71

McGee, LAL;16;41;2.56

Turner, IND;17;43;2.53

Embiid, PHL;19;40;2.11

Gobert, UTA;17;33;1.94

Towns, MIN;17;33;1.94

Jackson Jr., MEM;16;31;1.94

Carter Jr., CHI;17;32;1.88

Allen, Bro;15;28;1.87

Harrell, LAC;16;29;1.81

Lopez, MIL;16;28;1.75

Robinson, NYK;15;26;1.73

Horford, BOS;17;29;1.71

Capela, HOU;15;25;1.67

Drummond, DET;14;23;1.64

Covington, MIN;16;25;1.56

Kleber, DAL;16;24;1.50

Bamba, ORL;17;25;1.47

Antetokounmpo, MIL;15;21;1.40

Noel, OKC;15;21;1.40

Favors, UTA;16;22;1.38

Ibaka, TOR;16;22;1.38

Kidd-Gilchrist, CHA;13;17;1.31

Bagley III, SAC;17;21;1.24

Aldridge, SAN;16;19;1.19

Nurkic, POR;16;19;1.19

Millsap, DEN;17;20;1.18

Jones, GOL;18;21;1.17

Collins, POR;16;18;1.12

