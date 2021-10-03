'Navigating Neutrality' discussion, book signing at UWP Oct. 14

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is hosting “Navigating Neutrality,” a discussion and book signing with UW-Parkside professor and author Sandra Moats and Greg Berg, host of WGTD’s "The Morning Show." The free event is scheduled to be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, in the Student Center Ballroom, 900 Wood Road.
"Navigating Neutrality" explores the unexpected role George Washington’s 1793 Neutrality Proclamation played in energizing the U.S. government’s constitutional responsibilities to support and promote America’s commercial and sovereign interests. Designed to avoid warfare as Great Britain and France battled in the Atlantic during the French Revolutionary Wars, neutrality encompassed a wide range of issues, including diplomacy, law, defense, commerce and domestic politics.
Moats is a professor of history at UW-Parkside and also the chair of the Institute for Professional Educator Development. Go to uwp.edu for more information.
