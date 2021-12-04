 Skip to main content
Nativity on display at Monument Square

The Nativity scene will be on display at Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, through Jan. 7.

RACINE — The Community Christmas Coalition’s annual Nativity display will be on exhibit through Jan. 7 at Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets.

The 40-foot display will be fully lit, with soft Christmas music and a shoveled path around the display. There will be a small seating area and people wanting to take pictures can include the community Christmas tree in the background.

Donations to the Christmas Coalition can be made at any Racine area Tri-City National Bank or mailed to: Tri-City National Bank, 2704 Lathrop Ave., Racine, WI 53405.

