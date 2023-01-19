Nathaniel J. Williams, Mattoon, Illinois, attempting to flee or elude an officer, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent.
The principal of Burlington High School has resigned after just six months on the job.
Two Racine police officers were shot overnight after responding to a report of a domestic incident on Racine’s south side.
A teenager accused of shooting his girlfriend was in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday.
Racine police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday night in the 1700 block of Packard Avenue.
RACINE — A girl has been reported missing since Jan. 10 and Racine police are asking for assistance in locating her.
UPDATE: Suspect in officer-involved shooting dead following gunfire near Great Lakes Dragaway, according to state DOJ
The suspect in a vehicle pursuit and subsequent officer-involved shooting near the Great Lakes Dragaway in the Town of Paris Monday has died, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation.
Key evidence in an OWI crash with death has been suppressed after the defense was able to show an officer from the Caledonia Police Department provided false information to the court when applying for the blood draw warrant.
According to a Dane County Sheriff's Office report, Mary Frahm was unable to escape the fire because her doors wouldn't unlock and her windows wouldn't roll down.
Shot over Snapchat: Racine teen reportedly admitted to shooting teen girl because of online post, charges filed
RACINE — A 14-year-old has been charged with attempted intentional homicide after shooting a girl multiple times in the head.
A 25-year-old man was killed Wednesday night in Racine. A suspect is in custody.