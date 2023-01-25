 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nathaniel A. Hausmann

Nathaniel Hausmann

Nathaniel A. Hausmann, 1500 block of Packard Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony intimidation of a victim, pointing a firearm at another, disorderly conduct.

