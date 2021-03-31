 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nathaniel A Hausmann
0 comments

Nathaniel A Hausmann

  • 0
Nathaniel Hausmann

Nathaniel A Hausmann, 200 block of Ohio Street, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News