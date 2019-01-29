12919-HANSEN-MUG.jpg

Nathan T. Hansen, 41, 24600 block of Adams Street, Kansasville, operating while intoxicated (seventh, eighth, or ninth offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments