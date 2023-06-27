Nathan J. Huiras, 6300 block of Newcastle Lane, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, battery to a law enforcement officer, felony bail jumping.
Nathan J. Huiras
Related to this story
Most Popular
RACINE — Racine’s Greek Orthodox Church is once again hosting its 58th annual Greek Festival this weekend on the church grounds, 1335 S. Green…
Three occupants fled after being found inside a stolen Kia. Two people have been detained and one is still at large, according to the Racine P…
A Racine County inmate has been accused of assaulting and throwing hot coffee in the face of another prisoner, sending the man to the hospital…
RACINE — A Racine man who allegedly crashed into a light pole during a police chase also is facing felony drug charges.