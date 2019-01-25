Nate Reuvers was doing his best to answer the question. Meanwhile, his two teammates seated to the left of him at the dais in the Kohl Center media room were doing their best not to bust out laughing.
As the scene played out a week ago following the biggest win of the season to date for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team, it was probably confusing to most of the people gathered in the room.
Reuvers hadn’t even said anything remotely funny while answering a question about his role in the Badgers’ 64-54 victory over previously unbeaten Michigan. But the first few words were barely out of the sophomore forward’s mouth when Ethan Happ tapped Brad Davison on the leg and chuckled, setting off a giggle fest between the two.
“We love Nate, we do,” Happ said. “But we love him for a lot of things, and one of them is he’s kind of a goofy kid, almost in the same way that Frank was kind of goofy. Some of those answers in the pressers are funny to me just because it’s Nate.”
Frank, of course, is Frank Kaminsky, the former UW star who became the poster boy for player development en route to claiming national player of the year honors in 2015.
What some may not remember about Kaminsky: As good as he was in front of the camera and at filling up reporters’ notebooks with material that could be simultaneously insightful and amusing, he was a reluctant interviewee at times during his career.
Which brings us to an anecdote that shows something else the 7-foot Kaminsky and 6-11 Reuvers have in common. After UW’s 72-60 victory at Illinois on Wednesday night, Reuvers emerged from the visiting locker room and was informed by UW communications staffer Patrick Herb that a small group of reporters wanted to speak with him.
Reuvers’ inclusion on the interview list was a no-brainer: He had finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds — both career highs — for his first double-double with the Badgers.
After a brief conversation, Reuvers gave in and did the interview. Before it started, Herb politely informed Reuvers that he better get used to the attention, a déjà vu moment if there ever was one. “I remember having the exact same exchange with Frank a few times,” Herb said.
Debating was — and still is — one of Kaminsky’s great joys in life. He’s been known to wax philosophical on many topics, another trait he shares with Reuvers.
Davison, who is Reuvers’ roommate on the road, says the two often burn time with long conversations involving a wide range of subjects: the stock market, girls, politics, faith, whatever. Davison likes that Reuvers is intelligent, has a different view on the world and isn’t afraid to speak his mind.
“He keeps things interesting, to say the least,” Davison said. “He has perspectives and he’s strong with them. He’s fun to talk to.”
Any comparison between Kaminsky and Reuvers on the court is admittedly premature. But, well, here it goes anyway because Reuvers has been Kaminsky-esque at times recently, albeit in small doses.
For starters, Reuvers has been lethal in pick-and-pop situations, much as Kaminsky was while leading the Badgers to back-to-back Final Fours. A surge over the past five games has pushed Reuvers’ 3-point percentage to 40.8, with much of that damage coming from a hot spot a shade left of the top of the key.
Kaminsky could take over games, and Reuvers showed a little bit of that during the second half at Illinois. When the 6-10 Happ went to the bench with four fouls and 9:38 remaining in a tie game, Reuvers responded with a dominating stretch on both ends of the court to spark a 9-0 run that put UW in front for good.
“Definitely (some) similarities,” said Happ, who served as Kaminsky’s understudy while redshirting during the 2014-15 season. “The height, being able to shoot the 3 ball the way they both did.
“Nate’s got a ways to go with the way Frank could put it on the floor and distribute, but he’s got the core things Frank had. So I think there’s a possibility it could mirror him throughout the next few years.”
