Nasdaq jumps 3.7%, most in nearly a year, as Big Tech surges

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which is weighted less toward tech than the other two indexes, rose 30.30 points, or 0.1%, to 31,832.74. The Nasdaq gained 464.66 points to 13,073.82.

Smaller companies also had a good day. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks added 42.07 points, or 1.9%, to 2,245.06. The index is blowing away the rest of the major indexes this year, with a gain of nearly 14%. The S&P 500 is up 3.2%, while the Nasdaq is up 1.4%, reflecting the pullback in tech stocks in recent weeks.

Some of the big technology stocks that fueled the market's remarkable turnaround in 2020 after its initial plunge as the pandemic upended the global economy have been shedding gains in the weeks since the Nasdaq's peak on Feb. 12. Apple, for example, was down 14% through the end of last week, while chipmaker Nasdaq was off 22.5% and Tesla was down 31%.

The stocks recouped some of those losses Tuesday. Apple rose 4.1%, Nvdia climbed 8% and Tesla jumped 19.6% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500.

Financial sector stocks, which had benefited from the rise in bond yields, were the biggest decliners Tuesday. Bank of America fell 2.2%, while American Express slid 3.4%. Banks and credit card issuers tend to do well when interest rates are rising because they get to charge higher rates on loans.