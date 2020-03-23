NASCAR: Virtually the same as being on the track

NASCAR has suspended racing until at least May 9, and with literally nothing else to do, series executives and iRacing put together the inaugural eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series in roughly one week. The first event was at Homestead, where NASCAR was supposed to be racing Sunday before COVID-19 brought sports to a halt.

This was a one-of-a-kind competition for most watching at home, and ended up with a familiar winner.

It could serve as a petri dish for other sports to try the whole gamer thing. The classic games aired across TV over the weekend will get old in a hurry, and networks are desperate for something fresh until sports resume.

Drivers showed immediate interest — even those with little to no simulator racing experience. Some rushed to purchase "rigs" to get into the 35-driver field, and the show-and-tell on social media of the setups provided an entertaining build-up to the event.

Hamlin, racing barefoot on an elaborate rig in the living room of his North Carolina home, had said earlier this week he'd donate $5,000 to Miami families affected by COVID-19 if he won the race and Kevin Harvick said he'd match Hamlin's pledge. Hamlin also set odds for the race and was instrumental in a group chat among the participants.

