NASCAR set for The Clash

NASCAR is hitting Los Angeles a week ahead of the Super Bowl, grabbing the spotlight with its wildest idea yet: The Clash, the unofficial season-opening, stock-car version of the Pro Bowl, will run at the iconic Coliseum in a made-for-Fox Sports spectacular.

Yes, that's correct. A temporary track has been built inside the Coliseum, where race cars will rattle around a quarter mile of asphalt carefully laid over the grass field that has hosted two summer Olympics, the USC Trojans and the hometown Rams for four seasons until their new stadium opened in 2020.

The first Super Bowl in 1967 was played at the Coliseum, but the Rams will play for the NFL championship 10 miles away at Sofi Stadium a week from Sunday. NASCAR is offering an appetizer with its season-opening event, until now raced every year since its 1979 inception at Daytona International Speedway in Florida.

Run under different formats with different presenting sponsors over the years, The Clash was the opening event of Speed Weeks and a warmup for the Daytona 500 — NASCAR's own version of Super Bowl. But NASCAR has been willing to look beyond cookie-cutter tracks in traditional markets.

Ben Kennedy, NASCAR's senior vice president of strategy and innovation, brainstormed moving The Clash exhibition out of Daytona for the first time and instead stage it as a Hollywood event not all that far from Hollywood. The Busch Light Clash will run Sunday night, heat races will set the field, DJ Skee will play during cautions and Ice Cube will headline a halftime show.

The Coliseum accommodates about 78,000, but modifications to build the track has cut capacity for Sunday night to roughly 60,000 seats. Steve O'Donnell, NASCAR's chief racing development officer, said polling shows 70% of ticket-buyers have never previously purchased a ticket to a NASCAR race.

Add in some six-plus hours of coverage across Fox Sports and NASCAR has already deemed the event a success.

• The father-son tandem of Petter and Oliver Solberg beat the surprisingly competitive American team of Colton Herta and Jimmie Johnson on the the frozen Baltic Sea to win the Race of Champions (ROC) Nations Cup.

Team Norway was led Saturday by 47-year-old Petter Solberg, the 2003 World Rally Champion and two-time World Rallycross Champion. His son, Oliver, is a 20-year-old rising rallying driver. The knockout-round style event was held on the snow- and ice-covered course in Pite Havsbad, Sweden, 60 miles south of the Arctic Circle.

Herta was a last-minute replacement for Travis Pastrana, who broke his back and hip in a BASE jumping accident late last month. The 21-year-old IndyCar star replaced Pastrana and left for Sweden after leading his team to a class victory last Sunday in the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Johnson, the seven-time NASCAR champion who is headed into a full IndyCar season this month, returned to ROC for a second time. He represented the United States alongside Jeff Gordon in their upset 2002 win in Spain.

Golf

Harold Varner III birdied the par-5 18th hole on Saturday to shoot a 2-under 68 and take a one-stroke lead over Adri Arnaus into the final round of the Saudi International.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson was five strokes back at the Asian Tour event, which paid big appearance fees to lure a slew of PGA Tour and DP World Tour regulars.

Varner, a 31-year-old American and one of those PGA Tour members, eagled the par-5 fourth hole and mixed three birdies with as many bogeys for a 54-hole total of 12-under 198 at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club. The 99th-ranked Varner has never won on the PGA Tour but has one international victory, the Australian PGA Championship at the end of 2016.

Seamus Power wrapped up a sublime display with his wedges Friday with a 4-foot birdie, his 10th of the round, to set a 36-hole record in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, Calif.

The 34-year-old Irishman had another 8-under 64 — the seventh time in 14 rounds this year he has been at 65 or lower — and built a five-shot lead to par.

Power broke the 36-hole tournament record previously held by Nick Taylor (14-under 129) in 2020 and Phil Mickelson (15-under 129) in 2005.

Tom Hoge could only manage a 69 at Monterey Peninsula and was at 11-under 132 along with Adam Svensson of Canada (63 at Monterey Peninsula) and Andrew Putnam (67 at Spyglass).

LPGA: Leona Maguire and Marina Alex shared the lead Friday in the LPGA Drive On Championship after another windy round at Crown Colony in Fort Myers, Fla.

Maguire birdied the par-5 18th for a 7-under 65, and Alex closed with birdies on the par-4 eighth and par-5 ninth for a 66. They were at 13-under 131 with a round left.

