NASCAR XFINITY
DC SOLAR 300
At Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Las Vegas
Lap length: 1.5 miles
Starting position in parentheses
1. (5) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 200; 2. (8) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200; 3. (1) Cole Custer, Ford, 200; 4. (4) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 200; 5. (3) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 200;
6. (34) Ryan Preece, Toyota, 200; 7. (36) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200; 8. (38) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 200; 9. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200; 10. (14) Spencer Gallagher, Chevrolet, 200;
11. (18) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 200; 12. (10) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 200; 13. (12) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 200; 14. (16) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 200; 15. (17) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 200;
16. (15) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 200; 17. (21) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 198; 18. (39) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 197; 19. (23) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 197; 20. (31) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 196;
21. (22) Cole Rouse, Chevrolet, 194; 22. (27) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 194; 23. (20) Max Tullman, Ford, 192; 24. (19) Bayley Currey, Toyota, 191; 25. (29) Chad Finchum, Chevrolet, 191;
26. (33) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 191; 27. (26) Josh Bilicki, Toyota, 190; 28. (7) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, Accident, 188; 29. (35) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, Accident, 188; 30. (6) Shane Lee, Chevrolet, Accident, 188;
31. (13) Chase Briscoe, Ford, Accident, 181; 32. (24) David Starr, Chevrolet, Engine, 145; 33. (28) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, Clutch, 93; 34. (25) Timmy Hill, Dodge, Suspension, 74; 35. (11) Ryan Reed, Ford, Accident, 64;
36. (37) Matt Tifft, Chevrolet, Accident, 63; 37. (40) Stan Mullis, Dodge, Vibration, 51; 38. (32) John Jackson, Toyota, Vibration, 30; 39. (30) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, Vibration, 18; 40. (9) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, Accident, 5.
Race statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 119.258 mph.
Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 30 Mins, 56 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.629 Seconds.
Caution Flags: 8 for 40 laps.
Lead Changes: 11 among 4 drivers.
Lap Leaders: C. Custer 1-2; R. Chastain 3-11; C. Custer 12; R. Chastain 13-70; D. Hemric 71; R. Chastain 72-130; J. Allgaier 131; R. Chastain 132-134; J. Allgaier 135-148; R. Chastain 149-179; J. Allgaier 180; R. Chastain 181-200.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): R. Chastain 6 times for 180 laps; J. Allgaier 3 times for 16 laps; C. Custer 2 times for 3 laps; D. Hemric 1 time for 1 lap.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.