NASCAR XFINITY

DC SOLAR 300

At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas

Lap length: 1.5 miles

Starting position in parentheses

1. (5) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 200; 2. (8) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200; 3. (1) Cole Custer, Ford, 200; 4. (4) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 200; 5. (3) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 200;

6. (34) Ryan Preece, Toyota, 200; 7. (36) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200; 8. (38) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 200; 9. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200; 10. (14) Spencer Gallagher, Chevrolet, 200;

11. (18) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 200; 12. (10) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 200; 13. (12) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 200; 14. (16) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 200; 15. (17) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 200;

16. (15) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 200; 17. (21) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 198; 18. (39) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 197; 19. (23) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 197; 20. (31) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 196;

21. (22) Cole Rouse, Chevrolet, 194; 22. (27) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 194; 23. (20) Max Tullman, Ford, 192; 24. (19) Bayley Currey, Toyota, 191; 25. (29) Chad Finchum, Chevrolet, 191;

26. (33) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 191; 27. (26) Josh Bilicki, Toyota, 190; 28. (7) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, Accident, 188; 29. (35) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, Accident, 188; 30. (6) Shane Lee, Chevrolet, Accident, 188;

31. (13) Chase Briscoe, Ford, Accident, 181; 32. (24) David Starr, Chevrolet, Engine, 145; 33. (28) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, Clutch, 93; 34. (25) Timmy Hill, Dodge, Suspension, 74; 35. (11) Ryan Reed, Ford, Accident, 64;

36. (37) Matt Tifft, Chevrolet, Accident, 63; 37. (40) Stan Mullis, Dodge, Vibration, 51; 38. (32) John Jackson, Toyota, Vibration, 30; 39. (30) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, Vibration, 18; 40. (9) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, Accident, 5.

Race statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 119.258 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 30 Mins, 56 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.629 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 40 laps.

Lead Changes: 11 among 4 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C. Custer 1-2; R. Chastain 3-11; C. Custer 12; R. Chastain 13-70; D. Hemric 71; R. Chastain 72-130; J. Allgaier 131; R. Chastain 132-134; J. Allgaier 135-148; R. Chastain 149-179; J. Allgaier 180; R. Chastain 181-200.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): R. Chastain 6 times for 180 laps; J. Allgaier 3 times for 16 laps; C. Custer 2 times for 3 laps; D. Hemric 1 time for 1 lap.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments