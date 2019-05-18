Monster Energy Cup All-Star Race
Saturday's results
At Charlotte Motor Speedway
Concord, N.C.
1. (18) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 88 laps, 0 rating, 0 points.
2. (3) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 88, 0, 0.
3. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 88, 0, 0.
4. (10) Joey Logano, Ford, 88, 0, 0.
5. (17) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 88, 0, 0.
6. (13) Aric Almirola, Ford, 88, 0, 0.
7. (4) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 88, 0, 0.
8. (19) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 88, 0, 0.
9. (16) William Byron, Chevrolet, 88, 0, 0.
10. (5) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 88, 0, 0.
11. (14) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 88, 0, 0.
12. (1) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 88, 0, 0.
13. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 88, 0, 0.
14. (11) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 88, 0, 0.
15. (8) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 88, 0, 0.
16. (9) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 88, 0, 0.
17. (15) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, accident, 83, 0, 0.
18. (12) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, accident, 79, 0, 0.
19. (7) Erik Jones, Toyota, accident, 77, 0, 0.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 134.436 mph.
Time of Race: 1 hour, 36 minutes, 18 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 0.322 seconds.
Caution Flags: 8 for 17 laps.
Lead Changes: 10 among 7 drivers.
Lap Leaders: C.Bowyer 0; K.Harvick 1-19; Ky.Busch 20-27; B.Keselowski 28-31; C.Bowyer 32; Ky.Busch 33-39; K.Harvick 40-53; C.Bowyer 54; J.Logano 55-73; C.Elliott 74-75; K.Larson 76-88
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Harvick, 2 times for 31 laps; J.Logano, 1 time for 18 laps; Ky.Busch, 2 times for 13 laps; K.Larson, 1 time for 12 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 3 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 1 lap; C.Bowyer, 3 times for 0 laps.
Wins: Ky.Busch, 3; B.Keselowski, 3; D.Hamlin, 2; M.Truex, 2; C.Elliott, 1; J.Logano, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Logano, 478; 2. Ky.Busch, 469; 3. K.Harvick, 440; 4. C.Elliott, 423; 5. B.Keselowski, 421; 6. D.Hamlin, 404; 7. M.Truex, 396; 8. Ku.Busch, 387; 9. C.Bowyer, 357; 10. R.Blaney, 340; 11. A.Almirola, 334; 12. A.Bowman, 329; 13. E.Jones, 308; 14. K.Larson, 304; 15. J.Johnson, 292; 16. R.Newman, 284.
Monster Energy Open
Saturday's results
At Charlotte Motor Speedway
Concord, N.C.
1. (7) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 62 laps, 0 rating, 0 points.
2. (14) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 62, 0, 0.
3. (6) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 62, 0, 0.
4. (12) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 62, 0, 0.
5. (15) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 62, 0, 0.
6. (11) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 62, 0, 0.
7. (5) Paul Menard, Ford, 62, 0, 0.
8. (9) David Ragan, Ford, 62, 0, 0.
9. (16) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 62, 0, 0.
10. (2) Michael McDowell, Ford, 62, 0, 0.
11. (13) Matt Tifft, Ford, 62, 0, 0.
12. (4) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 62, 0, 0.
13. (17) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 62, 0, 0.
14. (20) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 62, 0, 0.
15. (22) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 62, 0, 0.
16. (23) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, garage, 55, 0, 0.
17. (10) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 52, 0, 0.
18. (1) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, accident, 46, 0, 0.
19. (21) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, handling, 38, 0, 0.
20. (18) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, engine, 35, 0, 0.
21. (3) William Byron, Chevrolet, accident, 27, 0, 0.
22. (24) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, engine, 21, 0, 0.
23. (8) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, suspension, 16, 0, 0.
24. (19) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, engine, 15, 0, 0.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 121.339 mph.
Time of Race: 1 hour, 0 minutes, 44 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 0.867 seconds.
Caution Flags: 4 for 15 laps.
Lead Changes: 7 among 8 drivers.
Lap Leaders: D.Hemric 0-25; K.Larson 26; W.Byron 27; A.Bowman 28-50; D.Suarez 51; B.Wallace 52; P.Menard 53; T.Dillon 54-57; K.Larson 58-62
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): D.Hemric, 1 time for 25 laps; A.Bowman, 1 time for 22 laps; K.Larson, 2 times for 4 laps; T.Dillon, 1 time for 3 laps; W.Byron, 1 time for 0 laps; P.Menard, 1 time for 0 laps; D.Suarez, 1 time for 0 laps; B.Wallace, 1 time for 0 laps.
Top 16 in Points: 1. A.Bowman, 329; 2. D.Suarez, 315; 3. K.Larson, 304; 4. W.Byron, 277; 5. P.Menard, 267; 6. R.Stenhouse, 267; 7. T.Dillon, 226; 8. C.Buescher, 225; 9. R.Preece, 181; 10. M.DiBenedetto, 167; 11. D.Hemric, 163; 12. D.Ragan, 144; 13. C.Lajoie, 130; 14. B.Wallace, 129; 15. M.McDowell, 119; 16. M.Tifft, 102.
