Gander Outdoors Truck Series
Sugarlands Shine 250
At Talladega Superspeedway
Talladega, Ala.
Lap length: 2.66 miles
Saturday's results
Starting position in parentheses
1. (25) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 98 laps. 2. (6) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, 98. 3. (7) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 98. 4. (8) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 98. 5. (10) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 98.
6. (13) Austin Hill, Toyota, 98. 7. (2) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 98. 8. (1) Matt Crafton, Ford, 98. 9. (5) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 98. 10. (14) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 98.
11. (3) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 98. 12. (15) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 98. 13. (9) Korbin Forrister, Toyota, 98. 14. (4) Johnny Sauter, Ford, 98. 15. (16) Anthony Alfredo, Toyota, 97.
16. (19) Natalie Decker, Toyota, 97. 17. (23) Bryan Dauzat, Chevrolet, 97. 18. (31) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, 96. 19. (32) Jesse Iwuji, Toyota, 96. 20. (20) Gus Dean, Chevrolet, accident, 92.
21. (30) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 90. 22. (17) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, accident, 87. 23. (22) Timothy Peters, Chevrolet, accident, 87. 24. (11) Codie Rohrbaugh, Chevrolet, accident, 87. 25. (24) Clay Greenfield, Toyota, accident, 87.
26. (18) Brennan Poole, Toyota, rear end, 81. 27. (28) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, 79. 28. (26) Angela Ruch, Chevrolet, engine, 72. 29. (12) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, overheating, 69. 30. (27) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, radiator, 30.
31. (21) Tyler Dippel, Chevrolet, accident, 29. 32. (29) Mason Massey IV, Chevrolet, engine, 8.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Race Winner: 122.817 mph. Time of Race: 2 hours, 7 minutes, 21 seconds. Margin of Victory: .027 seconds. Caution Flags: 7 for 29 laps.
Lead Changes: 24 among 15 drivers. Lap Leaders: M. Crafton 1; T. Gilliland 2; J. Sauter 3-7; S. Creed 8-22; R. Chastain 23-28; B. Moffitt 29-35; A. Hill 36-37; S. Friesen 38-42; A. Ruch 43; G. Enfinger 44-46; S. Friesen 47; T. Ankrum 48-49; S. Friesen 50-51; T. Gilliland 52-57; T. Ankrum 58-60; J. Sauter 61-64; T. Ankrum 65; G. Dean 66-70; C. Rohrbaugh 71; B. Dauzat 72; J. Sauter 73-86; R. Chastain 87; S. Creed 88-92; J. Sauter 93-97; S. Boyd 98.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Johnny Sauter 4 times for 28 laps; Sheldon Creed 2 times for 20 laps; Stewart Friesen 3 times for 8 laps; Todd Gilliland 2 times for 7 laps; Ross Chastain 2 times for 7 laps; Brett Moffitt 1 time for 7 laps; Tyler Ankrum 3 times for 6 laps; Gus Dean 1 time for 5 laps; Grant Enfinger 1 time for 3 laps; Austin Hill 1 time for 2 laps; Bryan Dauzat 1 time for 1 lap; Spencer Boyd 1 time for 1 lap; Angela Ruch 1 time for 1 lap; Matt Crafton 1 time for 1 lap; Codie Rohrbaugh 1 time for 1 lap.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.