MONSTER ENERGY

FORD ECOBOOST 400  

At Homestead-Miami Speedway

Homestead, Fla.

Lap length: 1.5 miles

(Starting position in parentheses)

1. (5) Joey Logano, Ford, 267; 2. (3) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 267; 3. (12) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 267; 4. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 267; 5. (4) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 267;

6. (17) Matt Kenseth, Ford, 267; 7. (14) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 267; 8. (26) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 267; 9. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 267; 10. (6) Kurt Busch, Ford, 267;

11. (16) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 267; 12. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267; 13. (11) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 267; 14. (19) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 267; 15. (8) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 267;

16. (9) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 267; 17. (15) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 267; 18. (21) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 267; 19. (20) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 266; 20. (25) David Ragan, Ford, 266;

21. (23) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 266; 22. (31) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 266; 23. (27) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 266; 24. (28) William Byron, Chevrolet, 266; 25. (22) Paul Menard, Ford, 265;

26. (29) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 264; 27. (7) Erik Jones, Toyota, 264; 28. (24) Michael McDowell, Ford, 263; 29. (13) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 263; 30. (18) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 262;

31. (32) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 262; 32. (33) JJ Yeley, Ford, 261; 33. (39) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 259; 34. (34) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 259; 35. (36) BJ McLeod, Ford, 256;

36. (35) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 256; 37. (38) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 254; 38. (37) Tanner Berryhill, Toyota, 254; 39. (30) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, 240.

Race statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 133.056 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 0 minutes, 36 seconds. Margin of Victory: 1.725 seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 26 laps.

Lead Changes: 22 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: D. Hamlin 1-36; M. Truex Jr. 37-39; M. McDowell 40-41; D. Hamlin 42; K. Harvick 43-82; K. Larson 83; K. Harvick 84-86; K. Larson 87-90; J. Logano 91-104; K. Larson 105-117; K. Harvick 118-119; M. Truex Jr. 120; D. Hamlin 121-124; K. Larson 125-147; K. Harvick 148-159; K. Larson 160-163; J. Logano 164-166; K. Harvick 167; J. Logano 168-218; M. Truex Jr. 219-230; K. Busch 231-251; M. Truex Jr. 252-255; J. Logano 256-267.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): J. Logano 4 times for 80 laps; K. Harvick 5 times for 58 laps; K. Larson 5 times for 45 laps; D. Hamlin 3 times for 41 laps; K. Busch 1 time for 21 laps; M. Truex Jr. 4 times for 20 laps; M. McDowell 1 time for 2 laps.

