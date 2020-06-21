NASCAR results for June 22

XFINITY UNHINGED 300
Saturday
At Talladega Superspeedway
Talladega, Ala.
Lap length: 2.66 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (1) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 113 laps, 55 points; 2. (9) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 113, 48; 3. (8) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 113, 38; 4. (7) Austin Cindric, Ford, 113, 46; 5. (20) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 113, 0;
6. (10) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 113, 40; 7. (34) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 113, 30; 8. (21) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 113, 0; 9. (27) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 113, 28; 10. (5) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 113, 34;
11. (15) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 113, 27; 12. (2) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 113, 36; 13. (18) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 113, 24; 14. (13) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 113, 23; 15. (32) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 113, 22;
16. (6) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 113, 30; 17. (17) Caesar Bacarella, Chevrolet, 113, 20; 18. (4) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 113, 37; 19. (14) Robby Lyons, Chevrolet, 113, 18; 20. (35) Mason Massey, Toyota, 113, 17;
21. (28) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 113, 16; 22. (30) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 113, 15; 23. (16) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 113, 14; 24. (19) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 112, 13; 25. (25) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, 112, 12;
26. (33) Timmy Hill, Toyota, accident, 106, 0; 27. (31) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, accident, 105, 10; 28. (12) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, accident, 105, 9; 29. (36) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, accident, 105, 8; 30. (3) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 101, 7;
31. (26) Kody Vanderwal, Chevrolet, accident, 95, 6; 32. (11) Harrison Burton, Toyota, accident, 95, 9; 33. (24) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, accident, 95, 4; 34. (23) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 95, 3; 35. (39) Colin Garrett, Toyota, accident, 95, 2;
36. (29) Timothy Viens, Chevrolet, accident, 90, 0; 37. (22) Riley Herbst, Toyota, accident, 76, 1; 38. (37) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, overheating, 65, 1; 39. (38) John Jackson, Toyota, overheating, 30, 1.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 136.251 mph.
Time of Race: 2 hours, 12 minutes, 22 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 0.299 seconds.
Caution Flags: 6 for 22 laps.
Lead Changes: 22 among 12 drivers.
Lap Leaders: J.Haley 0-2; M.Annett 3; J.Haley 4; M.Annett 5-14; R.Chastain 15; J.Haley 16-26; H.Burton 27-29; J.Allgaier 30-31; R.Chastain 32; A.Alfredo 33-37; C.Briscoe 38-52; M.Snider 53; A.Cindric 54-58; N.Gragson 59-77; J.Clements 78; R.Chastain 79-100; A.Cindric 101; J.Burton 102; A.Cindric 103-104; J.Burton 105-109; J.Haley 110; J.Burton 111-112; J.Haley 113
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): R.Chastain, 3 times for 24 laps; N.Gragson, 1 time for 19 laps; J.Haley, 5 times for 16 laps; C.Briscoe, 1 time for 15 laps; M.Annett, 2 times for 11 laps; J.Burton, 3 times for 8 laps; A.Cindric, 3 times for 8 laps; A.Alfredo, 1 time for 5 laps; H.Burton, 1 time for 3 laps; J.Allgaier, 1 time for 2 laps; J.Clements, 1 time for 1 lap; M.Snider, 1 time for 1 lap.
Wins: C.Briscoe, 3; N.Gragson, 2; H.Burton, 2; J.Haley, 1; B.Jones, 1; A.Allmendinger, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. N.Gragson, 469; 2. C.Briscoe, 454; 3. A.Cindric, 426; 4. R.Chastain, 422; 5. H.Burton, 399; 6. J.Haley, 385; 7. B.Jones, 375; 8. J.Allgaier, 337; 9. M.Annett, 296; 10. R.Sieg, 273; 11. R.Herbst, 257; 12. B.Brown, 250; 13. D.Hemric, 237; 14. M.Snider, 214; 15. J.Williams, 210; 16. A.Labbe, 202.
