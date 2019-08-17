ABC Supply 500 Lineup
After Saturday qualifying; race Sunday
At Pocono Raceway
Long Pond, Pa.
Lap length: 2.5 miles
Starting order based on driver points
(car number in parentheses)
1. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 504 points. 2. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 488. 3. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 457. 4. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 442. 5. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 356.
6. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 333. 7. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 322. 8. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 312. 9. (10) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 296. 10. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 287.
11. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 274. 12. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 265. 13. (19) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 259. 14. (88) Colton Herta, Honda, 245. 15. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 240.
16. (7) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 219. 17. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 218. 18. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 206. 19. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 199. 20. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 182.
21. (23) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 167. 22. (59) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 167.
NASCAR
Xfinity Food City 300
Friday's results
At Bristol Motor Speedway
Bristol, Tenn.
(Starting position in parentheses)
1. (38) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 300. 2. (6) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 300. 3. (9) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 300. 4. (5) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 300. 5. (1) Austin Cindric, Ford, 300.
6. (13) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 300. 7. (21) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 299. 8. (3) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 298. 9. (15) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 298. 10. (20) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 298.
11. (12) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 298. 12. (17) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 297. 13. (22) Shane Lee, Toyota, 297. 14. (8) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 297. 15. (24) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 297.
16. (18) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 297. 17. (10) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 296. 18. (30) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 296. 19. (37) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 292. 20. (32) Joey Gase, Toyota, 292.
21. (26) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 292. 22. (4) Cole Custer, Ford, 291. 23. (35) CJ Mclaughlin, Toyota, 275. 24. (23) David Starr, Chevrolet, Engine, 273. 25. (14) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, Accident, 263.
26. (34) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, Electrical, 244. 27. (31) Tyler Matthews, Chevrolet, 210. 28. (36) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 186. 29. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, Engine, 171. 30. (33) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, Suspension, 154.
31. (25) Tommy Joe Martins, Toyota, Transmission, 131. 32. (7) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, Brakes, 125. 33. (29) Ronnie Bassett Jr., Chevrolet, Accident, 118. 34. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, Engine, 79. 35. (28) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, Oil Cooler, 43.
36. (19) Joey Logano, Ford, Accident, 37. 37. (16) Erik Jones, Toyota, Accident, 36. 38. (27) Mason Diaz, Chevrolet, Accident, 3.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Race Winner: 81.294 mph. Time of Race: 1 Hrs, 58 Mins, 1 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.655 Seconds. Caution Flags: 9 for 59 laps.
Lead Changes: 11 among 7 drivers. Lap Leaders: A. Cindric 0;K. Busch1-59;J. Allgaier 60-81;B. Jones 82-87;M. Annett 88;N. Gragson 89-93;K. Busch 94-171;T. Reddick 172-174;A. Cindric 175;T. Reddick 176-180;J. Allgaier 181-289;T. Reddick 290-300.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Kyle Busch 2 times for 137 laps; Justin Allgaier 2 times for 131 laps; Tyler Reddick 3 times for 19 laps; Brandon Jones 1 time for 6 laps; Noah Gragson 1 time for 5 laps; Michael Annett 1 time for 1 lap; Austin Cindric 1 time for 1 lap.
