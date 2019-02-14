Monster Energy Cup
Gander RV Duels

Thursday's results

At Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Fla.

(Starting positions in parentheses)

FIRST RACE

1. (8) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 60. 2. (10) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 60. 3. (6) Paul Menard, Ford, 60. 4. (16) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 60. 5. (4) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 60.

6. (17) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 60. 7. (12) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 60. 8. (2) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 60. 9. (13) Ryan Newman, Ford, 60. 10. (15) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 60.

11. (11) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 60. 12. (19) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 60. 13. (9) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 60. 14. (14) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 60. 15. (20) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 60. 

16. (1) William Byron, Chevrolet, 60. 17. (3) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 59. 18. (7) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 59. 19. (18) Matt Tifft, Ford, 59. 20. (5) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 58. 21. (21) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 58.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 177.749 mph. Time of Race: 0 Hrs, 50 Mins, 38 Secs. Margin of Victory: .165 Seconds. Caution Flags: 1 for 3 laps.

Lead Changes: 2 among 3 drivers. Lap Leaders: W. Byron 1-15; L. Cassill 16; K. Harvick 17-60.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Kevin Harvick 1 time for 44 laps; William Byron 1 time for 15 laps; Landon Cassill 1 time for 1 lap.

SECOND RACE

1. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, 60. 2. (4) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 60. 3. (9) Aric Almirola, Ford, 60. 4. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 60. 5. (10) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 60.

6. (8) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 60. 7. (14) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 60. 8. (2) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 60. 9. (5) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 60. 10. (17) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 60.

11. (11) David Ragan, Ford, 60. 12. (16) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 60. 13. (1) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 59. 14. (7) Erik Jones, Toyota, 59. 15. (15) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, 59.

16. (19) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 59. 17. (13) Casey Mears, Chevrolet, 59. 18. (12) Michael McDowell, Ford, 58. 19. (18) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 57. 20. (21) Joey Gase, Toyota, 57. 21. (20) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 57.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 193.133 mph. Time of Race: 0 Hrs, 46 Mins, 36 Secs. Margin of Victory: .126 Seconds. Caution Flags: 0 for laps.

Lead Changes: 4 among 4 drivers. Lap Leaders: A. Bowman 1-11; C. Bowyer 12-13; Gaughan 14-20; C. Bowyer 21-59; J. Logano 60.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Clint Bowyer 2 times for 41 laps; Alex Bowman 1 time for 11 laps; Brendan Gaughan 1 time for 7 laps; Joey Logano 1 time for 1 lap.

