XFINITY ROCK N ROLL TEQUILA 170

At Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Lexington, Ohio

Lap length: 2.258 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 75 laps, 0 rating, 51 points; 2. (1) Austin Cindric, Ford, 75, 0, 51; 3. (9) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 75, 0, 40; 4. (5) Matt Tifft, Chevrolet, 75, 0, 43; 5. (6) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 75, 0, 40;

6. (2) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 75, 0, 43; 7. (4) Cole Custer, Ford, 75, 0, 37; 8. (20) Spencer Gallagher, Chevrolet, 75, 0, 33; 9. (13) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 75, 0, 28; 10. (11) Ryan Reed, Ford, 75, 0, 27;

11. (10) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 75, 0, 34; 12. (16) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, 75, 0, 0; 13. (12) Kyle Benjamin, Toyota, 75, 0, 24; 14. (18) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 75, 0, 25; 15. (8) Andy Lally, Chevrolet, 75, 0, 22;

16. (14) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 75, 0, 28; 17. (17) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 75, 0, 24; 18. (24) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 75, 0, 19; 19. (30) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 75, 0, 18; 20. (28) Josh Bilicki, Toyota, 75, 0, 17;

21. (32) David Starr, Chevrolet, 75, 0, 16; 22. (23) Justin Marks, Chevrolet, 75, 0, 15; 23. (3) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 75, 0, 14; 24. (27) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 75, 0, 13; 25. (35) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 75, 0, 12;

26. (33) Tim Cowen, Chevrolet, 75, 0, 11; 27. (19) Kaz Grala, Ford, 75, 0, 15; 28. (31) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 75, 0, 9; 29. (36) Chad Finchum, Chevrolet, 75, 0, 8; 30. (22) Katherine Legge, Chevrolet, engine, 65, 0, 10;

31. (15) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, accident, 60, 0, 11; 32. (25) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, reargear, 48, 0, 5; 33. (26) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, accident, 37, 0, 0; 34. (21) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, transmission, 29, 0, 3; 35. (39) John Jackson, Toyota, transmission, 23, 0, 2;

36. (38) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, brakes, 14, 0, 1; 37. (37) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, clutch, 11, 0, 1; 38. (40) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, overheating, 9, 0, 1; 39. (29) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, brakes, 6, 0, 1; 40. (34) Dylan Murcott, Toyota, accident, 0, 0, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 73.309 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 18 minutes, 36 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 2.095 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 18 laps.

Lead Changes: 7 among 4 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A.Cindric 1-17; J.Allgaier 18-21; A.Cindric 22-42; A.Lally 43-49; A.Cindric 50-63; C.Bell 64; A.Cindric 65-71; J.Allgaier 72-75

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): A.Cindric, 4 times for 55 laps; J.Allgaier, 2 times for 6 laps; A.Lally, 1 time for 6 laps; C.Bell, 1 time for 0 laps.

Wins: C.Bell, 4; J.Allgaier, 3; S.Gallagher, 1; T.Reddick, 1.

Top 10 in Points: 1. C.Bell, 781; 2. D.Hemric, 754; 3. E.Sadler, 754; 4. C.Custer, 752; 5. J.Allgaier, 751; 6. B.Jones, 623; 7. T.Reddick, 606; 8. R.Truex, 596; 9. A.Cindric, 559; 10. M.Tifft, 548.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

NASCAR Camping World Truck

Corrigan Oil 200 

At Michigan International Speedway

Brooklyn, Mich.

Lap length: 2 miles

Starting position in parentheses

1. (21) Brett Moffitt, Toyota, 100 laps; 2. (7) Johnny Sauter, Chevrolet, 100; 3. (1) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 100; 4. (3) Noah Gragson, Toyota, 100; 5. (2) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, 100;

6. (17) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 100; 7. (6) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 100; 8. (5) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 100; 9. (22) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 100; 10. (11) Matt Crafton, Ford, 100;

11. (20) Austin Self, Chevrolet, 100; 12. (16) Dalton Sargeant, Chevrolet, 100; 13. (18) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 100; 14. (9) Cody Coughlin, Chevrolet, 100; 15. (14) Tate Fogleman, Chevrolet, 100;

16. (23) Wendell Chavous, Chevrolet, 100; 17. (13) Bo LeMastus, Toyota, 100; 18. (8) Myatt Snider, Ford, 99; 19. (10) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 99; 20. (30) Josh Reaume, Chevrolet, 99;

21. (31) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, 97; 22. (12) Spencer Davis, Toyota, 95; 23. (26) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, 95; 24. (24) Korbin Forrister, Toyota, electrical, 94; 25. (19) Justin Fontaine, Chevrolet, 94;

26. (29) Todd Peck, Chevrolet, overheating, 56; 27. (32) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, electrical, 49; 28. (28) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, electrical, 47; 29. (27) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, fuel pump, 41; 30. (15) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, ignition, 33;

31. (4) Matt Mills, Toyota, accident, 27; 32. (25) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, suspension, 7.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 130.175 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 32 minutes, 11 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.025 seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 22 laps.

Lead Changes: 16 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: J. Nemechek 1-4; N. Gragson 5-6; T. Gilliland 7-11; J. Nemechek 12-13; S. Friesen 14-22; B. Moffitt 23-26; G. Enfinger 27-42; N. Gragson 43-45; M. Crafton 46-63; N. Gragson 64-73; S. Friesen 74-76; J. Sauter 77-80; W. Chavous 81; N. Gragson 82-84; T. Gilliland 85-87; J. Sauter 88-99; B. Moffitt 100;.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): N. Gragson 4 times for 18 laps; M. Crafton 1 time for 18 laps; G. Enfinger 1 time for 16 laps; J. Sauter 2 times for 16 laps; S. Friesen 2 times for 12 laps; T. Gilliland 2 times for 8 laps; J. Nemechek 2 times for 6 laps; B. Moffitt 2 times for 5 laps; W. Chavous 1 time for 1 lap.

