Monster Energy Cup

Consumers Energy 400

At Michigan International Speedway

Brooklyn, Mich.

Lap length: 2 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (3) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 200 laps, 60 points; 2. (18) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 2039; 3. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 200, 52; 4. (5) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 200, 39; 5. (8) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 200, 48;

6. (12) Kurt Busch, Ford, 200, 45; 7. (11) Aric Almirola, Ford, 200, 37; 8. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 200, 34; 9. (21) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 200, 28; 10. (9) Joey Logano, Ford, 200, 32;

11. (40) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 200, 26; 12. (16) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 200, 29; 13. (4) Erik Jones, Toyota, 200, 24; 14. (7) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 200, 29; 15. (6) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 200, 25;

16. (14) Paul Menard, Ford, 200, 21; 17. (17) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 200, 21; 18. (13) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 200, 19; 19. (10) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 200, 19; 20. (23) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 200, 17;

21. (15) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 200, 16; 22. (25) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 199, 15; 23. (22) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 199, 14; 24. (30) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 199, 13; 25. (29) Michael McDowell, Ford, 199, 12;

26. (28) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 199, 11; 27. (24) David Ragan, Ford, 199, 10; 28. (19) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 198, 9; 29. (31) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 197, 8; 30. (39) Blake Jones, Toyota, 194, 7;

31. (33) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 194, 0; 32. (36) Garrett Smithley, Toyota, 193, 0; 33. (34) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 191, 4; 34. (26) Trevor Bayne, Ford, engine, 189, 3; 35. (35) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, axle, 187, 0;

36. (20) William Byron, Chevrolet, 187, 1; 37. (37) Timmy Hill, Ford, electrical, 138, 0; 38. (27) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, accident, 131, 1; 39. (38) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, engine, 102, 1; 40. (32) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, engine, 37, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 140.474 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 50 minutes, 51 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 3.233 seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 37 laps.

Lead Changes: 15 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: D.Hamlin 1-13; K.Harvick 14; Ky.Busch 15-26; K.Harvick 27; Ky.Busch 28-29; K.Harvick 30-63; J.Johnson 64-67; Ky.Busch 68-75; J.Johnson 76-84; M.Truex 85-109; K.Harvick 110-170; A.Dillon 171-175; J.Logano 176; R.Newman 177-188; J.McMurray 189; K.Harvick 190-200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): K. Harvick 5 times for 108 laps; M. Truex Jr. 1 time for 25 laps; Kyle Busch 3 times for 22 laps; D. Hamlin 1 time for 13 laps; J. Johnson 2 times for 13 laps; R. Newman 1 time for 12 laps; A. Dillon 1 time for 5 laps; J. McMurray 1 time for 1 lap; J. Logano 1 time for 1 lap.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments