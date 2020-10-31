NASCAR: Playoff herd will get thinned at Martinsville

Chase Elliott has three wins this season and seemed steady enough to advance for the first time in four tries, but he’s below the cutline, tied with teammate Alex Bowman in sixth. The Hendrick Motorsports drivers, along with Busch from Chip Ganassi Racing, are trying to put a Chevrolet in the championship race for the first time since Jimmie Johnson won his seventh title in 2016.

Elliott is hoping to show he’s ready to race with the big boys, noting the drivers ahead of him “are very familiar faces to the final four.” He’s NASCAR’s most popular driver, with a chance to take the next step in his career.

“I feel good. I feel probably better than I ever have and as relaxed as I ever have,” Elliott said. “I think the more that you can embrace that moment and embrace that situation and really enjoy that time, the better you’ll be prepared for a final four one day if you ever get there.”

TRUCK SERIES: Grant Enfinger raced his way into the Truck Series championship round with a victory Friday night at Martinsville Speedway.

Enfinger entered the race in a must-win situation after an engine issue last week at Texas dropped him to sixth in the standings. He overcame 11 cautions and won a two-lap push to the finish for his fourth victory of the season.