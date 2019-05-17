Monster Energy Cup All-Star Race

LINEUP FOR SATURDAY'S RACE

After Friday's qualifying

At Charlotte Motor Speedway

Concord, N.C.

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 136.371 mph. 2. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 136.168. 3. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 136.068. 4. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 135.776. 5. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 134.625.

6. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 134.570. 7. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 134.546. 8. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 134.262. 9. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 134.004. 10. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 133.241.

11. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 132.811. 12. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 132.651. 13. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 130.841. 14. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 130.583. 15. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 126.389.

Monster Energy Cup Energy Open

LINEUP FOR SATURDAY'S RACE

After Friday's qualifying

At Charlotte Motor Speedway

Concord, N.C.

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 182.168 mph. 2. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 181.226. 3. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 181.093. 4. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 181.044. 5. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 180.662.

6. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 180.493. 7. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 180.493. 8. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 179.211. 9. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 179.724. 10. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 179.563.

11. (47) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 179.372. 12. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 179.366. 13. (36) Matt Tifft, Ford, 179.188. 14. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 179.093. 15. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 179.033.

16. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 178.118. 17. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 177.003. 18. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 175.965. 19. (53) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 175.319. 20. (52) Bayley Currey, Ford, 173.650.

21. (51) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 170.288. 22. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 168.650. 23. (77) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 167.100. 24. (46) Joey Gase, Toyota, 0.000.

Gander Outdoor Truck

N.C. Education Lottery 200

Friday's results

At Charlotte Motor Speedway

Concord, N.C.

Lap length: 1.5 miles

Starting position in parentheses

1. (8) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 134. 2. (17) Brennan Poole, Toyota, 134. 3. (2) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 134. 4. (5) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 134. 5. (1) Matt Crafton, Ford, 134.

6. (20) Austin Hill, Toyota, 134. 7. (3) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, 134. 8. (15) Anthony Alfredo, Toyota, 134. 9. (9) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 134. 10. (13) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 134.

11. (4) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 134. 12. (10) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 134. 13. (25) Tyler Dippel, Chevrolet, 134. 14. (22) Jesse Little, Ford, 134. 15. (28) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 134.

16. (23) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, 134. 17. (12) Johnny Sauter, Ford, 134. 18. (18) Chad Finley, Chevrolet, 134. 19. (6) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 133. 20. (7) Cory Roper, Ford, 133.

21. (29) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 133. 22. (30) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 133. 23. (31) Angela Ruch, Chevrolet, 132. 24. (16) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, 132. 25. (27) Korbin Forrister, Toyota, 129.

26. (19) Gus Dean, Chevrolet, 123. 27. (11) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, Vibration, 111. 28. (32) Josh Reaume, Chevrolet, 98. 29. (14) Codie Rohrbaugh, Chevrolet, Accident, 72. 30. (26) Camden Murphy, Chevrolet, Suspension, 40.

31. (21) Natalie Decker, Toyota, Accident, 32. 32. (24) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, Rear Gear, 19.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Race Winner: 114.985 mph. Time of Race: 1 Hrs, 44 Mins, 53 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.115 Seconds. Caution Flags: 7 for 31 laps.

Lead Changes: 19 among 9 drivers. Lap Leaders: B. Rhodes 1;T. Gilliland 2-4;K. Busch 5-24;T. Gilliland 25-27;B. Rhodes 28;T. Gilliland 29;M. Crafton 30-36;G. Enfinger 37;R. Chastain 38-40;K. Busch 41-62;G. Enfinger 63;S. Parsons 64;K. Busch 65-86;R. Chastain 87-90;A. Hill 91;J. Sauter 92;B. Rhodes 93-95;K. Busch 96-130;B. Rhodes 131;K. Busch 132-134.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Kyle Busch 5 times for 102 laps; Matt Crafton 1 time for 7 laps; Todd Gilliland 3 times for 7 laps; Ross Chastain 2 times for 7 laps; Ben Rhodes 4 times for 6 laps; Grant Enfinger 2 times for 2 laps; Stefan Parsons 1 time for 1 lap; Johnny Sauter 1 time for 1 lap; Austin Hill 1 time for 1 lap.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments