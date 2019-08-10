Michigan Consumers Energy 400
LINEUP FOR SUNDAY'S RACE
After Friday's qualifying
At Michigan International Speedway
Brooklyn, Mich.
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 190.471 mph. 2. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 190.089. 3. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 189.703. 4. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 189.509. 5. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 189.439. 6. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 189.384. 7. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 189.299. 8. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 189.255. 9. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 189.095. 10. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 188.892. 11. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 188.462. 12. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 188.388. 13. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 188.373. 14. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 188.093. 15. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 187.911. 16. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 187.877. 17. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 187.573. 18. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 187.510. 19. (36) Matt Tifft, Ford, 187.310. 20. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 186.882. 21. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 186.601. 22. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 186.553. 23. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 186.056. 24. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 185.615. 25. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 185.309. 26. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 185.266. 27. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 185.080. 28. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 184.985. 29. (47) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 184.044. 30. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 181.846. 31. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 181.237. 32. (27) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 179.982. 33. (52) Austin Theriault, Ford, 179.403. 34. (51) Cody Ware, Ford, 179.395. 35. (77) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 178.576. 36. (53) Spencer Boyd, Ford, 173.590. 37. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 0.000. 38. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 0.000.
Gander Outdoor Truck Corrigan Oil 200
Saturday's results
At Michigan International Speedway
Brooklyn, Mich.
Lap length: 2 miles
(Starting position in parentheses)
1. (6) Austin Hill, Toyota, 105 laps. 2. (18) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 105. 3. (17) Tyler Dippel, Chevrolet, 105. 4. (8) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 105. 5. (23) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 105. 6. (11) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 105. 7. (9) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 105. 8. (20) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 105. 9. (30) Ray Ciccarelli, Chevrolet, 105. 10. (12) Matt Crafton, Ford, 105. 11. (5) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 105. 12. (14) Johnny Sauter, Ford, 105. 13. (22) Gus Dean, Chevrolet, 105. 14. (13) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 105. 15. (2) Christian Eckes, Toyota, 105. 16. (24) Trey Hutchens III, Chevrolet, 105. 17. (21) Codie Rohrbaugh, Chevrolet, 105. 18. (29) Josh Reaume, Chevrolet, 105. 19. (31) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, 105. 20. (10) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, 105. 21. (28) Jesse Iwuji, Toyota, 105. 22. (27) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 105. 23. (7) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 103. 24. (4) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, accident, 98. 25. (3) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, accident, 96. 26. (19) Anthony Alfredo, Toyota, accident, 96. 27. (16) Natalie Decker, Toyota, accident, 96. 28. (15) Cory Roper, Ford, accident, 58. 29. (26) T J Bell Jr., Chevrolet, clutch, 41. 30. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, accident, 26. 31. (25) Camden Murphy, Chevrolet, vibration, 11. 32. (32) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, engine, 0.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 113.616 mph. Time of Race: 1 hour, 50 minutes, 54 seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.125-seconds. Caution Flags: 8 for 35 laps. Lead Changes: 17 among 10 drivers.
Lap Leaders: R. Chastain 1-23;T. Bell Jr. 24;B. Rhodes 25-33;G. Enfinger 34-36;A. Hill 37;B. Moffitt 38-42;S. Creed 43-47;B. Rhodes 48-49;S. Creed 50-51;B. Rhodes 52-53;S. Creed 54-55;B. Rhodes 56-57;B. Moffitt 58-61;T. Gilliland 62-75;H. Burton 76-77;A. Hill 78-92;T. Ankrum 93-95;A. Hill 96-105.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Austin Hill 3 times for 26 laps; Ross Chastain 1 time for 23 laps; Ben Rhodes 4 times for 15 laps; Todd Gilliland 1 time for 14 laps; Sheldon Creed 3 times for 9 laps; Brett Moffitt 2 times for 9 laps; Tyler Ankrum 1 time for 3 laps; Grant Enfinger 1 time for 3 laps; Harrison Burton 1 time for 2 laps; T J Bell Jr. 1 time for 1 lap.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.