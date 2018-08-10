Monster Energy lineup: Consumers Energy 400
Friday's qualifying; race Sunday
At Michigan International Speedway
Brooklyn, Mich.
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 202.794 mph.
2. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 202.731.
3. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 202.100.
4. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 201.805.
5. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 201.748.
6. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 201.658.
7. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 201.421.
8. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 201.309.
9. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 201.230.
10. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 201.185.
11. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 200.524.
12. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 200.033.
13. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 200.842.
14. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 200.814.
15. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 200.574.
16. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 200.267.
17. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 200.072.
18. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 199.590.
19. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 199.496.
20. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 199.231.
21. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 199.077.
22. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 197.721.
23. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 197.596.
24. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 197.439.
25. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 197.352.
26. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 197.298.
27. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 197.298.
28. (95) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 197.287.
29. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 196.512.
30. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 196.383.
31. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 195.567.
32. (72) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 193.533.
33. (51) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 191.744.
34. (99) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 190.446.
35. (15) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 189.663.
36. (7) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 188.344.
37. (66) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, 185.648.
38. (96) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 184.054.
39. (23) Blake Jones, Toyota, 182.315.
40. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 0.000.
