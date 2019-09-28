Charlotte Bank of America ROVAL 400 Lineup
At Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course
Concord, N.C.
Lap length: 2.3 miles
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 103.198 mph. 2. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 103.078. 3. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 103.037. 4. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 102.893. 5. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 102.838.
6. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 102.383. 7. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 102.359. 8. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 101.769. 9. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 101.737. 10. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 101.587.
11. (2) Brad Keselowski,Ford, 101.486. 12. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 101.449. 13. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 101.953. 14. (47) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 101.943. 15. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 101.887.
16. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 101.881. 17. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 101.871. 18. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 101.862. 19. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 101.732. 20. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 101.696.
21. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 101.566. 22. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 101.542. 23. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 101.461. 24. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 101.148. 25. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 101.136.
26. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 101.077. 27. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 100.520. 28. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 100.507. 29. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 100.480. 30. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 100.346.
31. (51) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 99.169. 32. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 98.618. 33. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 97.896. 34. (53) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 97.602. 35. (52) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 97.363.
36. (36) Matt Tifft,Ford, no time. 37. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, no time. 38. (77) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, no time. 39. (27) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, no time. 40. (96) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, no time.
Formula 1
Russian Grand Prix Lineup
At Sochi Autodrom
Sochi, Russia
Lap length: 3.6 miles
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (16) Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 1 minute, 31.628 seconds. 2. (44) Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 1:32.030. 3. (5) Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Ferrari, 1:32.053. 4. (77) Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 1:32.632. 5. (55) Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, McLaren Renault, 1:33.222.
6. (27) Nico Hulkenberg, Germany, Renault, 1:33.289. 7. (4) Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren Renault, 1:33.301. 8. (8) Romain Grosjean, France, Haas Ferrari, 1:33.517. 9. (33) Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing Honda, 1:32.310. 10. (3) Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, Renault, 1:33.661.
11. (11) Sergio Perez, Mexico, Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 1:33.958. 12. (99) Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 1:34.037. 13. (20) Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas Ferrari, 1:34.082. 14. (18) Lance Stroll, Canada, Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 1:34.233. 15. (7) Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 1:34.840.
16. (10) Pierre Gasly, France, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 1:33.950. 17. (63) George Russell, Great Britain, Williams Mercedes, 1:35.356. 18. (23) Alexander Albon, Thailand, Red Bull Racing Honda, 1:39.197. 19. (88) Robert Kubica, Poland, Williams Mercedes, 1:36.474. 20. (26) Daniil Kvyat, Russia, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, no time.
