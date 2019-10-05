Monster Energy Cup
Drydene 400 Lineup
At Dover International Speedway
Dover, Del.
Lap length: 1 mile
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 166.984 mph. 2. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 166.960. 3. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 166.205. 4. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 165.998. 5. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 165.937.
6. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 165.738. 7. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 165.670. 8. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 165.616. 9. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 165.388. 10. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 165.282.
11. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 165.274. 12. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 164.850. 13. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 164.699. 14. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 164.692. 15. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 164.639.
16. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 164.406. 17. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 164.376. 18. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 164.144. 19. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 163.823. 20. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 163.808.
21. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 163.406. 22. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 162.984. 23. (36) Matt Tifft, Ford, 162.800. 24. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 162.697. 25. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 162.660.
26. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 162.624. 27. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 162.374. 28. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 161.958. 29. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 161.290. 30. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 161.254.
31. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 160.980. 32. (47) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 160.707. 33. (51) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 158.444. 34. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 157.384. 35. (52) JJ Yeley, Ford, 156.365.
36. (27) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, 156.108. 37. (54) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 154.288. 38. (77) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 154.116.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.