Monster Energy Cup

Drydene 400 Lineup

At Dover International Speedway

Dover, Del.

Lap length: 1 mile

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 166.984 mph. 2. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 166.960. 3. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 166.205. 4. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 165.998. 5. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 165.937.

6. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 165.738. 7. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 165.670. 8. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 165.616. 9. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 165.388. 10. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 165.282.

11. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 165.274. 12. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 164.850. 13. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 164.699. 14. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 164.692. 15. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 164.639.

16. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 164.406. 17. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 164.376. 18. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 164.144. 19. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 163.823. 20. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 163.808.

21. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 163.406. 22. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 162.984. 23. (36) Matt Tifft, Ford, 162.800. 24. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 162.697. 25. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 162.660.

26. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 162.624. 27. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 162.374. 28. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 161.958. 29. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 161.290. 30. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 161.254.

31. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 160.980. 32. (47) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 160.707. 33. (51) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 158.444. 34. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 157.384. 35. (52) JJ Yeley, Ford, 156.365.

36. (27) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, 156.108. 37. (54) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 154.288. 38. (77) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 154.116.

