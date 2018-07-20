Monster Energy-Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Lineup
After Friday qualifying; race Sunday
At New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Loudon, N.H.
Lap length: 1.06 miles
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 133.591 mph.; 2. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 133.502.; 3. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 133.431.; 4. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 133.361.; 5. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 132.720.
6. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 132.715.; 7. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 132.674.; 8. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 132.618.; 9. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 132.581.; 10. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 132.462.;
11. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 132.383.; 12. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 132.190.; 13. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 132.586.; 14. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 132.554.; 15. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 132.402.;
16. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 132.379.; 17. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 132.259.; 18. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 132.200.; 19. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 132.094.; 20. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 132.039.;
21. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 131.925.; 22. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 131.738.; 23. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 131.447.; 24. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 131.238.; 25. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 131.247.;
26. (95) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 130.954.; 27. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 130.860.; 28. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 130.783.; 29. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 130.568.; 30. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 130.532.;
31. (6) Matt Kenseth, Ford, 130.483.; 32. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 129.213.; 33. (72) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 129.151.; 34. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 129.134.; 35. (99) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 127.577.;
36. (51) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 127.555.; 37. (23) Blake Jones, Toyota, 124.556.
