Monster Energy Cup Points Leaders
Through March 3
1. Joey Logano 133
2. Kevin Harvick 131
3. Denny Hamlin 127
4. Kyle Busch 121
5. Brad Keselowski 115
6. Kyle Larson 102
7. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 99
8. Martin Truex Jr. 98
9. Erik Jones 98
10. Kurt Busch 95
11. Aric Almirola 92
12. Alex Bowman 85
13. Clint Bowyer 83
14. Chase Elliott 81
15. Ryan Blaney 69
16. William Byron 66
17. Jimmie Johnson 65
18. Daniel Suarez 63
19. Ryan Newman 62
20. Paul Menard 61
NASCAR XFINITY Points Leaders
Through March 2
1. Christopher Bell 139
2. Cole Custer 121
3. Tyler Reddick 121
4. Brandon Jones 117
5. Michael Annett 111
6. John Hunter Nemechek 107
7. Justin Allgaier 96
8. Ryan Sieg 96
9. Ross Chastain 96
10. Noah Gragson 94
11. Austin Cindric 94
12. Justin Haley 89
13. Chase Briscoe 81
14. Jeffrey Earnhardt 76
15. Brandon Brown 63
16. Josh Williams 52
17. Garrett Smithley 52
18. Gray Gaudling 49
19. Ray Black Jr. 47
20. David Starr 45
Gander Outdoor Truck Points Leaders
Through March 1
1. Grant Enfinger 117
2. Harrison Burton 111
3. Austin Hill 108
4. Stewart Friesen 103
5. Brett Moffitt 102
6. Johnny Sauter 102
7. Matt Crafton 96
8. Ben Rhodes 96
9. Todd Gilliland 96
10. Sheldon Creed 91
11. Timothy Peters 84
12. Austin Wayne Self 66
13. Spencer Boyd 59
14. Gus Dean 59
15. Brennan Poole 56
16. Tyler Dippel 54
17. Josh Reaume 52
18. Cory Roper 51
19. Angela Ruch 50
20. Jordan Anderson 46
