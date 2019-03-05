Monster Energy Cup Points Leaders

Through March 3

1. Joey Logano 133

2. Kevin Harvick 131

3. Denny Hamlin 127

4. Kyle Busch 121

5. Brad Keselowski 115

6. Kyle Larson 102

7. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 99

8. Martin Truex Jr. 98

9. Erik Jones 98

10. Kurt Busch 95

11. Aric Almirola 92

12. Alex Bowman 85

13. Clint Bowyer 83

14. Chase Elliott 81

15. Ryan Blaney 69

16. William Byron 66

17. Jimmie Johnson 65

18. Daniel Suarez 63

19. Ryan Newman 62

20. Paul Menard 61

NASCAR XFINITY Points Leaders

Through March 2

1. Christopher Bell 139

2. Cole Custer 121

3. Tyler Reddick 121

4. Brandon Jones 117

5. Michael Annett 111

6. John Hunter Nemechek 107

7. Justin Allgaier 96

8. Ryan Sieg 96

9. Ross Chastain 96

10. Noah Gragson 94

11. Austin Cindric 94

12. Justin Haley 89

13. Chase Briscoe 81

14. Jeffrey Earnhardt 76

15. Brandon Brown 63

16. Josh Williams 52

17. Garrett Smithley 52

18. Gray Gaudling 49

19. Ray Black Jr. 47

20. David Starr 45

Gander Outdoor Truck Points Leaders

Through March 1

1. Grant Enfinger 117

2. Harrison Burton 111

3. Austin Hill 108

4. Stewart Friesen 103

5. Brett Moffitt 102

6. Johnny Sauter 102

7. Matt Crafton 96

8. Ben Rhodes 96

9. Todd Gilliland 96

10. Sheldon Creed 91

11. Timothy Peters 84

12. Austin Wayne Self 66

13. Spencer Boyd 59

14. Gus Dean 59

15. Brennan Poole 56

16. Tyler Dippel 54

17. Josh Reaume 52

18. Cory Roper 51

19. Angela Ruch 50

20. Jordan Anderson 46

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments