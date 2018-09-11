Monster Energy Cup

Points Leaders

Through Sept. 10

1. Kyle Busch, 2050, 2. Kevin Harvick, 2050, 3. Martin Truex Jr., 2035, 4. Brad Keselowski, 2019, 5. Clint Bowyer, 2015, 6. Joey Logano, 2014, 7. Kurt Busch, 2014, 8. Chase Elliott, 2008, 9. Ryan Blaney, 2007, 10. Erik Jones, 2005.

11. Austin Dillon, 2005, 12. Kyle Larson, 2005, 13. Denny Hamlin, 2003, 14. Aric Almirola, 2001, 15. Jimmie Johnson, 2000, 16. Alex Bowman, 2000, 17. Ryan Newman, 532, 18. Paul Menard, 524, 19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 521, 20. Daniel Suarez, 513.

XFINITY

Points Leaders

Through Sept. 10

1. Justin Allgaier, 943, 2. Cole Custer, 894, 3. Christopher Bell, 891, 4. Daniel Hemric, 888, 5. Elliott Sadler, 874, 6. Tyler Reddick, 731, 7. Brandon Jones, 713, 8. Matt Tifft, 700, 9. Ryan Truex, 679, 10. Ryan Reed, 585.

11. Ross Chastain, 570, 12. Austin Cindric, 552, 13. Michael Annett, 495, 14. Jeremy Clements, 448, 15. Ryan Sieg, 436, 16. John Hunter Nemechek, 426, 17. Alex Labbe, 398, 18. Kaz Grala, 386, 19. Garrett Smithley, 375, 20. Joey Gase, 371.

Camping World Truck

Points Leaders

Through Aug. 26

1. Johnny Sauter 2,081. 2. Brett Moffitt 2,075. 3. Noah Gragson 2,070. 4. Justin Haley 2,065. 5. Matt Crafton 2,047. 6. Stewart Friesen 2,047. 7. Ben Rhodes 2,046. 8. Grant Enfinger 2,035.

