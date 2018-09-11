Monster Energy Cup
Points Leaders
Through Sept. 10
1. Kyle Busch, 2050, 2. Kevin Harvick, 2050, 3. Martin Truex Jr., 2035, 4. Brad Keselowski, 2019, 5. Clint Bowyer, 2015, 6. Joey Logano, 2014, 7. Kurt Busch, 2014, 8. Chase Elliott, 2008, 9. Ryan Blaney, 2007, 10. Erik Jones, 2005.
11. Austin Dillon, 2005, 12. Kyle Larson, 2005, 13. Denny Hamlin, 2003, 14. Aric Almirola, 2001, 15. Jimmie Johnson, 2000, 16. Alex Bowman, 2000, 17. Ryan Newman, 532, 18. Paul Menard, 524, 19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 521, 20. Daniel Suarez, 513.
XFINITY
Points Leaders
Through Sept. 10
1. Justin Allgaier, 943, 2. Cole Custer, 894, 3. Christopher Bell, 891, 4. Daniel Hemric, 888, 5. Elliott Sadler, 874, 6. Tyler Reddick, 731, 7. Brandon Jones, 713, 8. Matt Tifft, 700, 9. Ryan Truex, 679, 10. Ryan Reed, 585.
11. Ross Chastain, 570, 12. Austin Cindric, 552, 13. Michael Annett, 495, 14. Jeremy Clements, 448, 15. Ryan Sieg, 436, 16. John Hunter Nemechek, 426, 17. Alex Labbe, 398, 18. Kaz Grala, 386, 19. Garrett Smithley, 375, 20. Joey Gase, 371.
Camping World Truck
Points Leaders
Through Aug. 26
1. Johnny Sauter 2,081. 2. Brett Moffitt 2,075. 3. Noah Gragson 2,070. 4. Justin Haley 2,065. 5. Matt Crafton 2,047. 6. Stewart Friesen 2,047. 7. Ben Rhodes 2,046. 8. Grant Enfinger 2,035.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.